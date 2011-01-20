« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2538347 times)

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74160 on: Yesterday at 07:39:11 pm »
Klopp on Bowen:

"Bowen is probably my favourite player in the league outside of my club"
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74161 on: Yesterday at 07:45:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:39:11 pm
Klopp on Bowen:

'Probably my favourite player apart from all of my players'.

Probably too old now (turning 27 today) to be considered as a successor to Salah, but if Mo decides to leave in the summer, I won't be disappointed if we end up with Bowen as his replacement. He has developed into a very good and reliable attacker ...
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74162 on: Yesterday at 07:46:40 pm »
I would really like Bowen, although I would like him with Salah as well
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74163 on: Yesterday at 07:56:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:45:23 pm
Probably too old now (turning 27 today) to be considered as a successor to Salah, but if Mo decides to leave in the summer, I won't be disappointed if we end up with Bowen as his replacement. He has developed into a very good and reliable attacker ...
Or take Bowen as a winger and move Salah as a 10; he lost a lot of his speed, but his creativity is up there.
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74164 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm »
Klopp will be happy his favourite player scored ;)
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74165 on: Yesterday at 10:02:53 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:56:29 pm
Or take Bowen as a winger and move Salah as a 10; he lost a lot of his speed, but his creativity is up there.

Well, it didn't look that way for his goal tonight  ;D

Anyway, I do like the idea of having both Salah and Bowen ...
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74166 on: Yesterday at 10:40:48 pm »
Bowen's price for his age will be far too much, but otherwise I'd be all for him too. If he was 3 years younger it would be a no brainer.
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74167 on: Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:40:48 pm
Bowen's price for his age will be far too much, but otherwise I'd be all for him too. If he was 3 years younger it would be a no brainer.
Weren't we linked strongly to Bowen a few years ago? He must wonder about that as he looks at what he could have won
Online Hazell Nutter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74168 on: Yesterday at 10:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 10:42:19 pm
Weren't we linked strongly to Bowen a few years ago? He must wonder about that as he looks at what he could have won

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NaxOUccnnVw
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74169 on: Yesterday at 11:00:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:40:48 pm
Bowen's price for his age will be far too much, but otherwise I'd be all for him too. If he was 3 years younger it would be a no brainer.

Yes, he has signed a contract extension a couple of months ago, so if no release clause, he would be too expensive. We will be going after someone like Bakayoko anyway ...
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74170 on: Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm »
Personally I think Bowen is super, smashing and great
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74171 on: Yesterday at 11:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 11:15:47 pm
Personally I think Bowen is super, smashing and great

I agree Jim.
Offline F412OUK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74172 on: Today at 12:23:29 am »
I would look at Kudos too, looks really good.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74173 on: Today at 02:02:28 am »
Quote from: F412OUK on Today at 12:23:29 am
I would look at Kudos too, looks really good.

Kudos deserves all the praise he gets.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74174 on: Today at 05:17:42 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Yesterday at 10:55:29 am
What about Kubo, anyone seen much of him?

Would absolutely love Kubo, but he is another one in the Harvey mold. Brilliant player and good tricky feet, just not someone that you can expect to get 30 goals every season from.
Online Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #74175 on: Today at 05:34:44 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:02:28 am
Kudos deserves all the praise he gets.
Kudus to you for that
