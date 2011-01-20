Klopp on Bowen:"Bowen is probably my favourite player in the league outside of my club"
Klopp on Bowen:'Probably my favourite player apart from all of my players'.
Probably too old now (turning 27 today) to be considered as a successor to Salah, but if Mo decides to leave in the summer, I won't be disappointed if we end up with Bowen as his replacement. He has developed into a very good and reliable attacker ...
Or take Bowen as a winger and move Salah as a 10; he lost a lot of his speed, but his creativity is up there.
Bowen's price for his age will be far too much, but otherwise I'd be all for him too. If he was 3 years younger it would be a no brainer.
Weren't we linked strongly to Bowen a few years ago? He must wonder about that as he looks at what he could have won
Personally I think Bowen is super, smashing and great
I would look at Kudos too, looks really good.
What about Kubo, anyone seen much of him?
Kudos deserves all the praise he gets.
