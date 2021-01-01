« previous next »
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,547
Reply #74120 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
« Reply #74120 on: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm »
Big Jorg coming back into the country next week.  :D
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,219
Reply #74121 on: Yesterday at 09:58:25 pm
« Reply #74121 on: Yesterday at 09:58:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
Big Jorg coming back into the country next week.  :D

Im taking it that because he is staying on that we have eyes on a player or two.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,594
Reply #74122 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm
« Reply #74122 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:16:31 pm
Would love Neto, if only his legs werent made of cheesestrings.

Ideal profile otherwise. But pretty much all attacking talent out there has a question mark over it. No sure things out there.

https://youtu.be/tZECqjFivmc
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,219
Reply #74123 on: Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm
« Reply #74123 on: Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm
https://youtu.be/tZECqjFivmc

I’ve actually seen him play quite a bit and he is fantastic in terms of dribbling and taking on his full back. Until Diaz gets his confidence back, it’s a skill set we are lacking.

I know people love to take the piss out of Doku against us and his take on and do nothing stats, but we really could do with a player like that who we know has the beating of his full back. He needs a lot of work still but we do have experience in other areas.

The numbers thing is also a concern, but as Jack stated, finding players like Salah and Mane is going to be so difficult without getting someone like Mbappe.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,594
Reply #74124 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 pm
« Reply #74124 on: Yesterday at 10:18:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm
Ive actually seen him play quite a bit and he is fantastic in terms of dribbling and taking on his full back. Until Diaz gets his confidence back, its a skill set we are lacking.

I know people love to take the piss out of Doku against us and his take on and do nothing stats, but we really could do with a player like that who we know has the beating of his full back. He needs a lot of work still but we do have experience in other areas.

Considering that he is still only 20, I think that Jurgen can develop him into an awesome player ...
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,219
Reply #74125 on: Yesterday at 10:21:04 pm
« Reply #74125 on: Yesterday at 10:21:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:18:42 pm
Considering that he is still only 20, I think that Jurgen can develop him into an awesome player ...

He can. He is also left footed as well and finding left footed wingers of that skill set is very difficult and you cannot have enough of them. It would be interesting as to whether we would even consider using him on the left though.

Personally, I’d just like us to go mad and buy that winger from Napoli. But if we are not going to spend that money, then someone like Bakayoko looks worth a punt.

Doku looked really raw a couple of years ago. Now he has developed and is in 99 percentile for take ons for City. We need a player who can do something like that.
PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,594
Reply #74126 on: Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm
« Reply #74126 on: Yesterday at 10:24:33 pm »
In other news, Leipzig negotiating with Napoli for the transfer of Elmas, so that probably means Carvalho is coming back to LFC ...
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,032
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Reply #74127 on: Today at 07:03:07 am
« Reply #74127 on: Today at 07:03:07 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:16:31 pm
Would love Neto, if only his legs werent made of cheesestrings.

Ideal profile otherwise. But pretty much all attacking talent out there has a question mark over it. No sure things out there.

Too injury prone, but is he not just one of those players who always turns it on against us? Always looks the part against us like but we give him loads of space to run into.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,219
Reply #74128 on: Today at 07:08:13 am
« Reply #74128 on: Today at 07:08:13 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:03:07 am
Too injury prone, but is he not just one of those players who always turns it on against us? Always looks the part against us like but we give him loads of space to run into.

No this season he really jumped up a level against all sides. He really is a player we should be considering if it wasnt for the injuries.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,219
Reply #74129 on: Today at 07:39:44 am
« Reply #74129 on: Today at 07:39:44 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 02:32:20 pm
I feel like our 2.0 rebuild has a long way to go:

1) Fullback(s)
2) wide forward(s)
3) a 6
4) a CB

It still did have a long way to go. People went overboard stating we hardly needed anyone. Personally I agree with you, we need at least three players who are of a really high level for centreback, full back and midfield. Depending on how the attackers fare this season, possibly a quality attacker as well.

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,234
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Reply #74130 on: Today at 08:21:36 am
« Reply #74130 on: Today at 08:21:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:39:44 am
It still did have a long way to go. People went overboard stating we hardly needed anyone. Personally I agree with you, we need at least three players who are of a really high level for centreback, full back and midfield. Depending on how the attackers fare this season, possibly a quality attacker as well.



You should sign players every summer to keep things fresh but at the same time it shouldnt be underestimated how much things improve with good coaching and players building partnerships on the pitch through familiarity.
