I’ve actually seen him play quite a bit and he is fantastic in terms of dribbling and taking on his full back. Until Diaz gets his confidence back, it’s a skill set we are lacking.I know people love to take the piss out of Doku against us and his take on and do nothing stats, but we really could do with a player like that who we know has the beating of his full back. He needs a lot of work still but we do have experience in other areas.The numbers thing is also a concern, but as Jack stated, finding players like Salah and Mane is going to be so difficult without getting someone like Mbappe.