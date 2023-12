finding the near perfect forward nearly impossible.



- Goalscoring threat

- pace & power

- high intensity presser = more injury risk. Mbappe,Dembele & Leao all dont press for example & latter 2 injury issues

- Good injury history

- Good age 20-25

- Cant be too expensive 70m+



It is a near impossible task.

- Not too much in wages



Mane & Salah for the prices we got them was incredible. Todays market even at Southampton & Roma they are 70m+



They were both incredible signings at that money, and to think many thought they'd both be big money busts.Mane's goals in his first couple of seasons here were good and in line with what he'd done before, both seasons at Southampton he got double figures, Salah's numbers just exploded though. I thought he'd maybe do 20 goals in all competitions with that attack looking purring, he ended up doing more than double that and the lowest he's got in a season so far is 23.You'd basically be relying on the same thing to happen again unless you got an Mbappe or someone. It's just crazy what happened with Salah. How do you score 15 goals or so in an inferior league then more than double it in the Prem? Better team mates and style of play that suits you of course, but he just became an absolute monster when he signed. You can't repeat that. We'll replace him one day but it might not be for a while.