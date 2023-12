Kvaratshkelia would be a great fit, I think for us. I think Napoli are going to sell both him and Osimhen in the summer, I think he'd add a dimension to our play.



He'd be such an exciting player to watch for Liverpool. The type you'd pay to go and watch etc etc. Think he had the potential to be another Maradona figure for Napoli but if they are looking to sell him perhaps not, so good last season though, looks like it's just not happened for them this season. Sign him I say but can't imagine an attacker will be signed in the summer unless Salah is actually off.