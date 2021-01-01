In Mane and Salah we'd get a return of over 20 goals each per season across all comps (sometimes quite some more than that too) So with Mo getting older and becoming less able to penetrate defenses on his own and Mane having left - we need to replace those levels of output if we want to be competing for the biggest prizes. I think we absolutely need somebody in the front line that we can depend upon to be hitting between 20-30 goals in all comps.
14 for me would not be enough. Jota will out perform that this season I suspect.
Mane in his first season with us got 13. Was cut short by injury but still he wasn't getting 20.
In any event if you are looking for wide forwards that are the level of peak Mane and Salah right away I don't know what to tell you there aren't any around. You are going to have to shelve out £100 + million on someone who is a risk of replicating peak Mane, and ther isn't anyone on Salah's level even now nevermind his peak
All you can say is someone like Leao plays like Mane and has similar statistics to Mane when we bought him. Maybe under Klopps direction he can be in a similar mould
To put it into perspective, the other lad mentioned loads is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who looks incredibly exciting as a player. Even so, he scored 14 last year and 5 so far this year.
I can't think of many 20 goal a season wide forwards at the moment other than Mbappe, and even he is more of a complete 9 now a days