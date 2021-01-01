I disagree. Unless we are just about signing one player a year, all three positions need to be looked at. The full back area as well needs some thought considering our actual full back seems to hate playing there.



I don't think focusing on defence means one player a year. I think in defence we need about 3 or 4 signings - at least 2 full backs and a centre back. I still think we do and I still think that should be our priorityI think Midfield is currently a bad market, there's no available outstanding midfielders I can note who are worth the value and can be transformative for the team. There are players we can get but not for realistic money, wages, or just won't come. Can we improve yes. Is it worth it for the money we would have to spend compared to the tasks we have to do elsewhere in the team, I don't think soAs I said we should be considering the attack for sure. Before this dip I would say we were alright considering we need probably 3 players in defence so we should focus on that, but now we should be at least looking at our attack.