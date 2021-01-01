« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 07:59:55 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:54:13 pm
I know Diaz has personal issues over the past month or so but since returning from injury last season he hasnt been the same with his abilities. I have way more questions on him. Salah been super productive overall. Sometimes it takes time to get back to form post injury but yea hasnt been great.

Didnt positions obviously but how long has it taken for VVD to get back to his best?

If it was just Diaz out of form it wouldnt be such a problem but all four forwards?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:56:56 pm
Id argue Jota given his goal scoring ability. These are the types of games he excels in. We need more pace around him though.

I really love Jota, he is a fantastic finisher, but I don't think he is best suited as a 9, or a 9 we should be looking as a starter unless we change our system and get a top top level left sided forward.

I do think he can be a top top level left sided forward however right away. I really rate him out wide I personally argue that we should stick with him to that role

Also Jota has the injury issue which prevails whatever position
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:11:21 pm
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 07:59:55 pm
Didnt positions obviously but how long has it taken for VVD to get back to his best?

If it was just Diaz out of form it wouldnt be such a problem but all four forwards?
normally return to performance is about 12 months from my understanding. Virgil was pretty good right when got back. Last year was issues because of what in front of him but looks to have the top end pace back.
I think Salah still in good form. Nunez is doing everything right but putting the ball into the back of net. Gakpo been up and down. Jota is out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:47:28 pm
Are any of them up to scratch for what we want as a 9 - with two the jury is out as to whether they are good enough for the role and with one he's generally always looked better out wide (Jota)

Nunez and jota are more than good enough
The balance of our forward unit needs addressing if were going to keep playing 433 its not fit for purpose as it needs at least 1 probably 2 who are actual wide forwards
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm
Nunez and jota are more than good enough
The balance of our forward unit needs addressing if were going to keep playing 433 its not fit for purpose as it needs at least 1 probably 2 who are actual wide forwards

I think Jota can be one of them, I really rate him as a wide forward, but hence why I don't see him as a 9 instead. Nunez I still love as well and hopefully he would do better with better balance in the team, but more if for whatever reason we don't think Nunez is our 9, then we need a new one because I don't think Gakpo or Jota are either (and again with Jota it is mainly down to thinking he is more of a wide forward, and injury concerns)

I would appreciate a wide forward though in January.

As a fun thought exercise, who do we think would be decent? Mitoma? Kubo?  Bowen? Bakayoko? is KK from Napoli realistic?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:21:28 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:20:21 pm
I think Jota can be one of them, I really rate him as a wide forward, but hence why I don't see him as a 9 instead. Nunez I still love as well and hopefully he would do better with better balance in the team, but more if for whatever reason we don't think Nunez is our 9, then we need a new one because I don't think Gakpo or Jota are either (and again with Jota it is mainly down to thinking he is more of a wide forward, and injury concerns)

I would appreciate a wide forward though in January.

As a fun thought exercise, who do we think would be decent? Mitoma? Kubo?  Bowen? Bakayoko? is KK from Napoli realistic?

Leao?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:22:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:21:28 pm
Leao?

Oooh forgot him, yeah he'd be a good shout
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:25:53 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:21:28 pm
Leao?

Stylistically i've liked the little i've seen of Leao - his output however in terms of numbers wouldn't improve on what we currently have, unless that increased significantly under a Klopp system.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:31:21 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:25:53 pm
Stylistically i've liked the little i've seen of Leao - his output however in terms of numbers wouldn't improve on what we currently have, unless that increased significantly under a Klopp system.

He scored 14 and 16 the last 2 seasons which is pretty good for a player his age playing out wide I would say.

Sam's age as Mane, and Mane had pretty similar stats (in a worse team mind) before he moved to us
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:34:02 pm
Not a fan of Leao. He comes across as lazy at times. Not sure his off the ball work would be good enough.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:15:03 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:31:21 pm
He scored 14 and 16 the last 2 seasons which is pretty good for a player his age playing out wide I would say.

Sam's age as Mane, and Mane had pretty similar stats (in a worse team mind) before he moved to us

Which will be a similar quantity to Nunez for example this year, so as I wrote - his output would need to significantly increase to be an improvement on what we have.

He's also competing in an inferior league, his CL numbers aren't exactly outstanding either.

Like i said, the few times i've seen him, stylistically he looks more Mane, in that he is powerful quick and direct.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:19:01 pm
We should definitely do something, we probably won't!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:19:18 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:15:03 pm
Which will be a similar quantity to Nunez for example this year, so as I wrote - his output would need to significantly increase to be an improvement on what we have.

He's also competing in an inferior league, his CL numbers aren't exactly outstanding either.

Like i said, the few times i've seen him, stylistically he looks more Mane, in that he is powerful quick and direct.

I mean he would be playing as a wide forward so I wouldn't be expecting him to be getting 20 a season. I would say 14 would be more than other players we have in his position - I don't see Diaz or Gakpo getting that, Nunez would have to have a great 2nd half of the season but would be a 9 anyway. Jota COULD get that if he gets a good injury free run, but I have been arguing  in this thread that Jota is an exceptional wide forward

If we get a wide forward who is quick, direct, and scores 14 goals a season while being a constant option, that's exactly what we need right now in my eyes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:35:38 pm
So with that vote a few weeks ago we could get Bobby and Mane on loan in January?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:19:18 pm
I mean he would be playing as a wide forward so I wouldn't be expecting him to be getting 20 a season. I would say 14 would be more than other players we have in his position - I don't see Diaz or Gakpo getting that, Nunez would have to have a great 2nd half of the season but would be a 9 anyway. Jota COULD get that if he gets a good injury free run, but I have been arguing  in this thread that Jota is an exceptional wide forward

If we get a wide forward who is quick, direct, and scores 14 goals a season while being a constant option, that's exactly what we need right now in my eyes

In Mane and Salah we'd get a return of over 20 goals each per season across all comps (sometimes quite some more than that too) So with Mo getting older and becoming less able to penetrate defenses on his own and Mane having left - we need to replace those levels of output if we want to be competing for the biggest prizes. I think we absolutely need somebody in the front line that we can depend upon to be hitting between 20-30 goals in all comps.

14 for me would not be enough. Jota will out perform that this season I suspect.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:36:44 pm
In Mane and Salah we'd get a return of over 20 goals each per season across all comps (sometimes quite some more than that too) So with Mo getting older and becoming less able to penetrate defenses on his own and Mane having left - we need to replace those levels of output if we want to be competing for the biggest prizes. I think we absolutely need somebody in the front line that we can depend upon to be hitting between 20-30 goals in all comps.

14 for me would not be enough. Jota will out perform that this season I suspect.

Mane in his first season with us got 13. Was cut short by injury but still he wasn't getting 20.

In any event if you are looking for wide forwards that are the level of peak Mane and Salah right away I don't know what to tell you there aren't any around. You are going to have to shelve out £100 + million on someone who is a risk of replicating peak Mane, and ther isn't anyone on Salah's level even now nevermind his peak

All you can say is someone like Leao plays like Mane and has similar statistics to Mane when we bought him. Maybe under Klopps direction he can be in a similar mould

To put it into perspective, the other lad mentioned loads is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who looks incredibly exciting as a player. Even so, he scored 14 last year and 5 so far this year.

I can't think of many 20 goal a season wide forwards at the moment other than Mbappe, and even he is more of a complete 9 now a days
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:54:04 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:43:31 pm
Mane in his first season with us got 13. Was cut short by injury but still he wasn't getting 20.

In any event if you are looking for wide forwards that are the level of peak Mane and Salah right away I don't know what to tell you there aren't any around. You are going to have to shelve out £100 + million on someone who is a risk of replicating peak Mane, and ther isn't anyone on Salah's level even now nevermind his peak

All you can say is someone like Leao plays like Mane and has similar statistics to Mane when we bought him. Maybe under Klopps direction he can be in a similar mould

Mane scored for us in total 13, 20, 26, 22, 16, 23 whilst Mo has scored 44, 27, 23, 31, 31, 30 and 14 this season - those are the levels that we are needing to replace.

Now the likelihood is that we will not replace Mo Salah's numbers like for like as he's been a phenomenal player one of the very best goalscorers both we as a club and the league has seen. So if that is the case, we need to share around some of that burden further.

So 14 goals would not be enough. We need a couple of our forwards looking at 20+ goals each.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:57:05 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 09:54:04 pm
Mane scored for us in total 13, 20, 26, 22, 16, 23 whilst Mo has scored 44, 27, 23, 31, 31, 30 and 14 this season - those are the levels that we are needing to replace.

Now the likelihood is that we will not replace Mo Salah's numbers like for like as he's been a phenomenal player one of the very best goalscorers both we as a club and the league has seen. So if that is the case, we need to share around some of that burden further.

So 14 goals would not be enough. We need a couple of our forwards looking at 20+ goals each.

Again who? I can't think of many wide forwards doing those numbers right now. There aren't actually many realistic 9 options scoring that many either
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:03:57 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:57:05 pm
Again who? I can't think of many wide forwards doing those numbers right now. There aren't actually many realistic 9 options scoring that many either

I've got no idea, I don't play Champ these days so can't even pull any Mac Red ones out the bag....it appears quite a dry market in comparison to the last 10 years. But that's what the data boffins and recruitment nerds at the club did so well since Klopp arrived. They need to do it some more and identify some more gems.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
His age is really unfortunate, but Sane would add a few qualities we really need.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:56:57 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm
We`re among the teams having scored the most goals in the league. We just need to get players in form.

Diaz and Nunez are big worries right now. Diaz since his injury and Nunez is so up and down.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:05:08 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm
We`re among the teams having scored the most goals in the league. We just need to get players in form.

Bar Salah, the numbers for our forwards isnt great.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:15:37 pm
If someone offered £40m for Diaz, Id take it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:15:37 pm
If someone offered £40m for Diaz, Id take it.

I dont think i would. But I did find the whole thing about the squad being complete quite madness. Fans genuinely felt there wasnt many if any areas that could do with improvement. Ive felt that nearly every area of the field we could do with a slight upgrade in quality and nothing has changed my view on that.

Defence, midfield and attack it feels like we are a quality player short in all those areas.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:28:44 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm
I dont think i would. But I did find the whole thing about the squad being complete quite madness. Fans genuinely felt there wasnt many if any areas that could do with improvement. Ive felt that nearly every area of the field we could do with a slight upgrade in quality and nothing has changed my view on that.

Defence, midfield and attack it feels like we are a quality player short in all those areas.

I don't think any squad is ever complete, but I think it was a fair argument to say that we shouldn't really prioritize attack and midfield because comparatively they were pretty great. On top of which, there is zero value or real quality in the midfielder market right now.

I do think now we have to at least consider our attacking options. Although if we do move for someone I think one or more of Gakpo, Diaz, or Nunez have to go.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:35:10 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:28:44 am
I don't think any squad is ever complete, but I think it was a fair argument to say that we shouldn't really prioritize attack and midfield because comparatively they were pretty great. On top of which, there is zero value or real quality in the midfielder market right now.

I do think now we have to at least consider our attacking options. Although if we do move for someone I think one or more of Gakpo, Diaz, or Nunez have to go.

I disagree. Unless we are just about signing one player a year, all three positions need to be looked at. The full back area as well needs some thought considering our actual full back seems to hate playing there.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:41:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:35:10 am
I disagree. Unless we are just about signing one player a year, all three positions need to be looked at. The full back area as well needs some thought considering our actual full back seems to hate playing there.

I don't think focusing on defence means one player a year. I think in defence we need about 3 or 4 signings - at least 2 full backs and a centre back. I still think we do and I still think that should be our priority

I think Midfield is currently a bad market, there's no available outstanding midfielders I can note who are worth the value and can be transformative for the team. There are players we can get but not for realistic money, wages, or just won't come. Can we improve yes. Is it worth it for the money we would have to spend compared to the tasks we have to do elsewhere in the team, I don't think so

As I said we should be considering the attack for sure. Before this dip I would say we were alright considering we need probably 3 players in defence so we should focus on that, but now we should be at least looking at our attack.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:53:56 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 07:25:22 pm
We`re among the teams having scored the most goals in the league. We just need to get players in form.

this. think its just a matter of tweaking our tactics to make it work. nunez is only in his second season and our midfield is in infancy. once our midfield is settled guess we should be seeing the forward play more coherently than now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:03:21 am
Wirtz, Musiala, Bakayoko, Leao, others too. There are good forwards out there.

Salah, if he wants to go to Saudi in the summer, would give us a fee to refresh it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:16:09 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:03:21 am
Wirtz, Musiala, Bakayoko, Leao, others too. There are good forwards out there.

Salah, if he wants to go to Saudi in the summer, would give us a fee to refresh it.

All of them are risks to be fair, when you consider 3 of them are 20 years old. Wirtz and Leao are probably the most sure fire of the 4 at the moment mind.

Musiala is great but I feel there is close to 0% he leaves Bayern.

Bakayoko looks great but let's be real here he is a 20 year old playing in the Dutch league who has scored 10 goals outside of the reserves. I'd only want him as an understudy for an attacker for a year or 2, if he comes in as 1st choice I'd be a little concerned, especially as 1st choice to replace Salah

If we went and sold Salah to buy 2 of them I'd be somewhat nervous considering how inexperienced they are
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:22:53 am
I think we should sign players who play in places where we need players to play.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:40:35 am
That sort of thing isn;t allowed in here Chops. GET OUT!
