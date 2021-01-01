« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:39:36 am
Bild are linking us again to Pierro Hincapie,
Sunscription article. Among clubs interested.

Same agent as Caicedo, who might observe his client was
not well served in the summer!
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:58:12 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:33:50 am
Endo is very good technically is the thing. I remember seeing his Stuttgart stats and he was 90+ percentile passing under pressure
I agree his technique is good, but he's not good/confident on the half turn under pressure and is also (in relative terms) quite weak and quite slow. I don't think he's going to have that success in this league. In the context of progressive passing it's Palinha: won't , Endo: can't (mostly).

Can't remember if it was online or chatting to mates, but I was trying to come up with a comparison for his transfer and decided he reminded me of Morientes (not positionally obviously! And obviously Morientes' peak was loads better). YOu can see the technique is tidy, but you can also see that they rarely settle in to games and have the opportunity to express their technique because of their physical limitations in keeping up with the game/with opposition challenges.
JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,263
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:38:53 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:32:07 pm
This post will be very funny when he's excelling at a big club in a couple of weeks time.

Atm, all our midfielders are boss on the ball but a football team is a piano as Bill Shankly once said...

The end of that quote isnt every piano needs a donkey to pull it  is it ? :)
Well see if he excels if he moves - youll definitely always get a good tackles compilation out of him

Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:46:31 am
Why would we pay £60m for a near 29 year old player?

Weve paid for a 30 year old player and we only did it because he was cheap.

Even if we didnt have Endo, the chances up of us doing this transfer would be remote.  But we do have Endo so it becomes even more unlikely
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:36:43 am
Quote from: Gooseberry Fool on Today at 01:12:18 am
Is endo considered press resistant? Eye test aside 

Jurgen obviously thinks so. He hasn't signed him to be a cheerleader, that is for sure ...
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:08:59 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:39:36 am
Bild are linking us again to Pierro Hincapie,
Sunscription article. Among clubs interested.

Same agent as Caicedo, who might observe his client was
not well served in the summer!

i wouldnt even bother posting about any player with that agent, we wont be doing business with him again anytime soon
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:12:20 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:07:30 am
Or Baj.
we havent even seen Baj this season, hes a really good option when fit
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:15:36 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:12:20 pm
we havent even seen Baj this season, hes a really good option when fit
he did make an appearance in each of the league and europa, and a couple more subs benches.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:36:49 pm
Quote
Liverpool are interested in signing Gonçalo Inacio. [@Record_Portugal]
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:08:34 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm
If a player like Jordan Henderson who wasn't press resistant in any way shape or form could do it here, so can Palhinha. That's why it's a team game. Players with different qualities complement each other.

We shouldn't go the Arsenal (Wenger's later years) way of only fielding technical players that don't relish a physical battle. Balance is good.

Except he couldn't do it. Or at least, he didn't do it once Fabinho was here. Of course we don't want to be like Wenger's Arsenal. But neither do we want to be like any number of physical but technically limited sides in this league. No we want to be like the sides who are both technically gifted and physical all over the pitch. When it comes to the 6 there's truth in the saying that, 'you're only as technically good as your 6'.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:55:16 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 03:08:34 pm
Except he couldn't do it. Or at least, he didn't do it once Fabinho was here. Of course we don't want to be like Wenger's Arsenal. But neither do we want to be like any number of physical but technically limited sides in this league. No we want to be like the sides who are both technically gifted and physical all over the pitch. When it comes to the 6 there's truth in the saying that, 'you're only as technically good as your 6'.
Yet Hendo was FWA POTY on 2020, mainly playing as a number six LOL. We can agree to disagree.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:10:26 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:55:16 pm
Yet Hendo was FWA POTY on 2020, mainly playing as a number six LOL. We can agree to disagree.

He didnt mainly play as a 6 that season though? Fabinho did.

O and whilst Henderson wasnt press resistant he was a very good progressive passer with time on the ball. Technically he didnt have every tool to be a perfect 6 but he had some of them.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:12:58 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:10:26 pm
He didnt mainly play as a 6 that season though? Fabinho did.
Fab had a long injury layoff and the key part of the season when we built up a lead was when Hendo was playing in the number 6 position.
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:14:52 pm
Shits getting serious, buy all the players.   
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:15:27 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:12:58 pm
Fab had a long injury layoff and the key part of the season when we built up a lead was when Hendo was playing in the number 6 position.

But that doesnt prove your claim that Henderson mainly played as a 6? You can prove me wrong here by showing that Henderson played more minutes as a 6 than an 8. But judging by Fabinhos minutes (which Ive checked) that season I dont think he did.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:17:36 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:15:27 pm
But that doesnt prove your claim that Henderson mainly played as a 6? You can prove me wrong here by showing that Henderson played more minutes as a 6 than an 8. But judging by Fabinhos minutes (which Ive checked) that season I dont think he did.
Lol. The key part of the season was with Hendo at the number six i.e we built up a lead and secured it with Hendo in that position.

I just don't get this football snobbery.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:17:58 pm
Quote
Liverpool is monitoring Piero Hincapie but there is no offer or concrete talks yet. [@Plettigoal]
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:30:59 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:17:36 pm
Lol. The key part of the season was with Hendo at the number six i.e we built up a lead and secured it with Hendo in that position.

I just don't get this football snobbery.

This is such a strange way of debating a point. You claimed that Henderson mainly played as a 6 in 19/20 and won player of the year in that season.  I made the point that he didn't 'mainly' play there and now you're just repeating irrelevant assertions which may or may not even be true about playing there 'whilst we built and secured a lead'. Change your argument if you want but at least concede the original point. 
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:32:29 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:30:59 pm
This is such a strange way of debating a point. You claimed that Henderson mainly played as a 6 in 19/20 and won player of the year in that season.  I made the point that he didn't 'mainly' play there and now you're just repeating irrelevant assertions which may or may not even be true about playing there 'whilst we built and secured a lead'. Change your argument if you want but at least concede the original point.
Yawn mate. Like I said, he played as a 6 when the league was on the line :)

I wonder why he wasn't a problem as some have been saying for a 6 that's not the best technically 🤣🤣🤣
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:54:36 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:32:29 pm
Yawn mate. Like I said, he played as a 6 when the league was on the line :)

I wonder why he wasn't a problem as some have been saying for a 6 that's not the best technically 🤣🤣🤣

Your new point isn't right either by the way. Fabinho played and started in every game but 2 until the 23rd November. We won all but one of them. Guess how far ahead of City we were at this stage? 9 points.

You are half right about Henderson of course, he wasn't a problem as a 6 in the majority of games, because we weren't pressed high and his passing ability when given time was always excellent. Henderson isn't an argument in favour of 6s being brilliant while lacking technique, he's an argument in favour of 6s being excellent passers of the ball.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 05:55:43 pm
I usually to be a transfer realist, but if we come out of then next four games with four wins (which is by no means unrealistic with three of them at home), then this season has become a golden opportunity that we need to seize in January.

Even if it means accelerating whatever summer transfer plans we have, a la Diaz, or overpaying for a player. Just give Klopp what he needs.

Obviously easier said than done, but we've shown before that the players are there in January who can take us up a level.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 06:14:48 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:58:12 am
I agree his technique is good, but he's not good/confident on the half turn under pressure and is also (in relative terms) quite weak and quite slow. I don't think he's going to have that success in this league. In the context of progressive passing it's Palinha: won't , Endo: can't (mostly).

Can't remember if it was online or chatting to mates, but I was trying to come up with a comparison for his transfer and decided he reminded me of Morientes (not positionally obviously! And obviously Morientes' peak was loads better). YOu can see the technique is tidy, but you can also see that they rarely settle in to games and have the opportunity to express their technique because of their physical limitations in keeping up with the game/with opposition challenges.
No endo can. He at 5.76 Progessive passes per 90 in the europa league this year. That the best sample for him at Liverpool. He had some struggles but his passing is a very clear standout ability. He was also 90+ percentile passing under pressure at stuttgart
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 06:35:08 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 05:55:43 pm
I usually to be a transfer realist, but if we come out of then next four games with four wins (which is by no means unrealistic with three of them at home), then this season has become a golden opportunity that we need to seize in January.

Even if it means accelerating whatever summer transfer plans we have, a la Diaz, or overpaying for a player. Just give Klopp what he needs.

Obviously easier said than done, but we've shown before that the players are there in January who can take us up a level.

I expect that we will be active in the January transfer window. Jurgen and the club are not stupid. They know that the league is wide open, and if a player we like is available, we will go after him. The cases of Diaz and Gakpo are a clear indication of that ...
TeddyMc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 06:49:08 pm
Wouldn't we have to deregister Matip since he is out for the rest of the season to be able to sign a non home grown player in January.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 06:53:27 pm
Quote from: TeddyMc on Today at 06:49:08 pm
Wouldn't we have to deregister Matip since he is out for the rest of the season to be able to sign a non home grown player in January.
No Currently have 16 non homegrown games for PL. Doak will be able to List B for Europe too. If he is for Europe.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:36:17 pm
Quote from: TeddyMc on Today at 06:49:08 pm
Wouldn't we have to deregister Matip since he is out for the rest of the season to be able to sign a non home grown player in January.
Yeah, it would free up space.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:40:20 pm
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1736069692895174726

Quote
Piero Hincapie, open for a new challenge in winter as he wants to play regularly. Hes not happy as a substitute.
Tis the season to be jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:42:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:40:20 pm
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1736069692895174726

In this day and age he won't be happy anywhere as it's all about being part of a squad in today's football, it has to be with the amount of games.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:44:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:40:20 pm
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1736069692895174726

I don't know anything about him other than his name being mentioned here 1000 times. He wants to play regularly, but I don't see it happening here with Virg, Konate, and Gomez, and Matip if he gets back this season. Would he really be ahead of Quansah? Or is he monitored as a prospective future partner for him?
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:46:16 pm
He;s left footed and can also play Left Back. :D
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:46:53 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Today at 07:42:14 pm
In this day and age he won't be happy anywhere as it's all about being part of a squad in today's football, it has to be with the amount of games.

Jill, jill, no time for logic here.  ;D
Tis the season to be jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:48:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:46:53 pm
Jill, jill, no time for logic here.  ;D

Sorry Samie, I keep forgetting that.  ;D
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:49:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:46:16 pm
He;s left footed and can also play Left Back. :D
Cheers! So, this could be a continuation of our interest from last summer.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:20:14 pm
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:26:01 pm
Quote from: TeddyMc on Today at 06:49:08 pm
Wouldn't we have to deregister Matip since he is out for the rest of the season to be able to sign a non home grown player in January.

Got a space already, deregistering Matip means we could sign two (we wont).
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:30:34 pm
Cant see anything in the Hincapie links. He falls into that category where he doesnt have enough height for a CB for us and were seemingly not looking to play with an inverted LB.

Seems like agent talk, similar to Inacio links in summer.
