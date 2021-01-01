I usually to be a transfer realist, but if we come out of then next four games with four wins (which is by no means unrealistic with three of them at home), then this season has become a golden opportunity that we need to seize in January.
Even if it means accelerating whatever summer transfer plans we have, a la Diaz, or overpaying for a player. Just give Klopp what he needs.
Obviously easier said than done, but we've shown before that the players are there in January who can take us up a level.