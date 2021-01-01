« previous next »
Bild are linking us again to Pierro Hincapie,
Sunscription article. Among clubs interested.

Same agent as Caicedo, who might observe his client was
not well served in the summer!
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:33:50 am
Endo is very good technically is the thing. I remember seeing his Stuttgart stats and he was 90+ percentile passing under pressure
I agree his technique is good, but he's not good/confident on the half turn under pressure and is also (in relative terms) quite weak and quite slow. I don't think he's going to have that success in this league. In the context of progressive passing it's Palinha: won't , Endo: can't (mostly).

Can't remember if it was online or chatting to mates, but I was trying to come up with a comparison for his transfer and decided he reminded me of Morientes (not positionally obviously! And obviously Morientes' peak was loads better). YOu can see the technique is tidy, but you can also see that they rarely settle in to games and have the opportunity to express their technique because of their physical limitations in keeping up with the game/with opposition challenges.
