- Can't get on the ball vs a press

- Can't carry the ball forward

- Can't pass the ball forward

- Would be a disaster for our build up play so would make our 8s less creative

- Will cost double his fair price



Vs us he completed 23 passes and 2 progressive passes... he's just not the required level and if Bayern or another big club are dumb enough to buy him he'll we warming the bench for them on his good days



Aside from that we just spent 130+ million last window on midfielders - I'd be staggered if we bought one in January

he's basically Endo but with physical strength. Spending 2-3 times what we just spent on a 30 year old on a 29 year old who's obviously an improvement but still has many of the same deficiencies as Endo would be a very strange way to be spending money (even if something v unlikely happened like the price was kept down with a Carvalho exchange, and we loaned Endo out or something).As was the case in the summer, I don't see it - not worth a big outlay for a (relatively good) bruiser, and too late for this particular bruiser (the time to go for him, if genuine interest, was from Lisbon).I'd much prefer to gamble a bit on a younger player who can get about similarly, and be more combative than our current crop, but do more when they're on the ball