« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1842 1843 1844 1845 1846 [1847]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2509282 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,001
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73840 on: Yesterday at 03:13:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 02:07:25 pm
Amoura very impressive in both games against us. Outstanding numbers as well

https://fbref.com/en/players/6597f8b6/Mohamed-El-Amine-Amoura
sign all the Mohamed's
Logged

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,254
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73841 on: Yesterday at 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:13:04 pm
sign all the Mohamed's


Plays predominantly on the left, so there's obviously a good chance we sign him
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73842 on: Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:01:29 pm
Tis true.

For him, things could go from Badstuber to Wirtz.


Oh, you Kuntz
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 889
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73843 on: Yesterday at 04:40:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:13:04 pm
sign all the Mohamed's
This.  8)

Lightening quick that kid.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,428
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73844 on: Yesterday at 04:54:46 pm »
Quote
Barcelona and Liverpool are interested in 18-year-old Swedish, Häcken attacking sensation Momodou Sonko.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,428
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73845 on: Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm »
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1735593114436350262

Quote
Bayern now worried about Liverpool development amid Palhinha pursuit.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73846 on: Yesterday at 08:25:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1735593114436350262
There might be legs to this because we don't court players publicly.

IMO, we'll win the league if we sign him because he's exactly what we're missing i.e physicality. He's not bad on the ball too and he can defer to better ball players around him.

At the moment, we struggle against mid-table and relgation teams away because they bully our ball players physically. Adding Palhinha would give us another dimension.

In summary:
- PL Proven (little adaptation needed)
- Good in the air (which is important for a lone 6)
- Decent on the ball, though not amazing but we already have enough ball players
- Low football mileage for his age
- Physically competitive which is important in away games against the grocks
- He'd enable the likes of Szobo, Mac and Grav to focus more of being creative.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:28:58 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73847 on: Yesterday at 08:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm
https://twitter.com/cfbayern/status/1735593114436350262

Quote
Bayern now worried about Liverpool development amid Palhinha pursuit.

Suggestions they'll go for the younger Zubimendi if there's a bidding war.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,753
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73848 on: Yesterday at 08:58:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:25:50 pm
There might be legs to this because we don't court players publicly.

IMO, we'll win the league if we sign him because he's exactly what we're missing i.e physicality. He's not bad on the ball too and he can defer to better ball players around him.

At the moment, we struggle against mid-table and relgation teams away because they bully our ball players physically. Adding Palhinha would give us another dimension.

In summary:
- PL Proven (little adaptation needed)
- Good in the air (which is important for a lone 6)
- Decent on the ball, though not amazing but we already have enough ball players
- Low football mileage for his age
- Physically competitive which is important in away games against the grocks
- He'd enable the likes of Szobo, Mac and Grav to focus more of being creative.

hed cost £40M + just dont see it happening for that type of money, weve seen Endo who is a similar age for £16M, if we have that kind of money available then a central defender given the availability of defenders is more important

Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,261
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73849 on: Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:25:50 pm
There might be legs to this because we don't court players publicly.

IMO, we'll win the league if we sign him because he's exactly what we're missing i.e physicality. He's not bad on the ball too and he can defer to better ball players around him.

At the moment, we struggle against mid-table and relgation teams away because they bully our ball players physically. Adding Palhinha would give us another dimension.

In summary:
- PL Proven (little adaptation needed)
- Good in the air (which is important for a lone 6)
- Decent on the ball, though not amazing but we already have enough ball players
- Low football mileage for his age
- Physically competitive which is important in away games against the grocks
- He'd enable the likes of Szobo, Mac and Grav to focus more of being creative.



- Can't get on the ball vs a press
- Can't carry the ball forward
- Can't pass the ball forward
- Would be a disaster for our build up play so would make our 8s less creative
- Will cost double his fair price

Vs us he completed 23 passes and 2 progressive passes... he's just not the required level and if Bayern or another big club are dumb enough to buy him he'll we warming the bench for them on his good days

Aside from that we just spent 130+ million last window on midfielders - I'd be staggered if we bought one in January
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73850 on: Yesterday at 09:32:07 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm
- Can't get on the ball vs a press
- Can't carry the ball forward
- Can't pass the ball forward
- Would be a disaster for our build up play so would make our 8s less creative
- Will cost double his fair price

Vs us he completed 23 passes and 2 progressive passes... he's just not the required level and if Bayern or another big club are dumb enough to buy him he'll we warming the bench for them on his good days

Aside from that we just spent 130+ million last window on midfielders - I'd be staggered if we bought one in January
This post will be very funny when he's excelling at a big club in a couple of weeks time.

Atm, all our midfielders are boss on the ball but a football team is a piano as Bill Shankly once said...
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73851 on: Yesterday at 09:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:00:09 pm
Whose this Lemme Yolo again? I think i met his brother in a bar last Saturday, actually ended up holding his beer. Excellent attitude and work ethic, decent physicality and a really good leap but his decision making needed a lot of work.
talented 18  Year old CB for Lille. Also his name is Lenny Yoro
Logged

Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,254
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73852 on: Yesterday at 10:08:22 pm »
How do we fit Palhinha and Andre in the squad?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73853 on: Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:32:07 pm
This post will be very funny when he's excelling at a big club in a couple of weeks time.

Atm, all our midfielders are boss on the ball but a football team is a piano as Bill Shankly once said...

But a crucial part of being a piano carrier in the 6 position is ball progression. I dunno if hes got it in him but if he doesnt we should be anywhere near him.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,578
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73854 on: Yesterday at 10:24:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:25:50 pm
There might be legs to this because we don't court players publicly.

IMO, we'll win the league if we sign him because he's exactly what we're missing i.e physicality. He's not bad on the ball too and he can defer to better ball players around him.

At the moment, we struggle against mid-table and relgation teams away because they bully our ball players physically. Adding Palhinha would give us another dimension.

In summary:
- PL Proven (little adaptation needed)
- Good in the air (which is important for a lone 6)
- Decent on the ball, though not amazing but we already have enough ball players
- Low football mileage for his age
- Physically competitive which is important in away games against the grocks
- He'd enable the likes of Szobo, Mac and Grav to focus more of being creative.

We have already signed Endo for the same role ...
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73855 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:08:32 pm
But a crucial part of being a piano carrier in the 6 position is ball progression. I dunno if hes got it in him but if he doesnt we should be anywhere near him.
Isn't that the point of Trent inverting?
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,196
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73856 on: Yesterday at 10:40:44 pm »
A 30 year old Endo and a 29 year old Palhinha? I would be very surprised. Well see.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73857 on: Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:31:46 pm
Isn't that the point of Trent inverting?
Part of it but Mac Allister is one of the best ball progressors in progressive passes he 5th on the team per 90 behind Elliott, Trent, Konate, Szoboszlai.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73858 on: Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:45:24 pm
Part of it but Mac Allister is one of the best ball progressors in progressive passes he 5th on the team per 90 behind Elliott, Trent, Konate, Szoboszlai.
If a player like Jordan Henderson who wasn't press resistant in any way shape or form could do it here, so can Palhinha. That's why it's a team game. Players with different qualities complement each other.

We shouldn't go the Arsenal (Wenger's later years) way of only fielding technical players that don't relish a physical battle. Balance is good.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:04:18 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73859 on: Yesterday at 11:23:14 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:00:43 pm
If a player like Jordan Henderson who wasn't press resistant in any way shape or form could do it here, so can Palhinha. That's why it's a team game. Players with different qualities complement each other.

We shouldn't go the Arsenal (Wenger's later years) way of only fielding technical players that don't relish a physical battle. Balance is good.
Expect Klopp has yet to sign a player who is not press resistant. Also Has a signed a bunch of player with Physical and Technical ability including this summer. I dont see Klopp ignoring the physical part.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,428
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73860 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
 :D
Quote
Maxence Lacroix has just decided to sign with Unique Sports Group as his new agents.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73861 on: Yesterday at 11:30:07 pm »
Would be shocked if Klopp was interested in a player as limited as Palhinha. I do like the look of Andre though. I guess we will find out where he is going soon after the World Club Cup is over.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,009
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73862 on: Yesterday at 11:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 08:58:20 pm
hed cost £40M + just dont see it happening for that type of money, weve seen Endo who is a similar age for £16M, if we have that kind of money available then a central defender given the availability of defenders is more important



We have no clue what money is available for the right player, as
evidenced by Caicedo in the Summer.

If this deal rounds out our midfield unit then £40-50 million is no issue really.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73863 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 11:23:14 pm
Expect Klopp has yet to sign a player who is not press resistant. Also Has a signed a bunch of player with Physical and Technical ability including this summer. I dont see Klopp ignoring the physical part.
I would argue that Mac isn't that press resistant especially for a number 6 that's a conversation for another day.

The point is if a player that's as limited technically like Jordan Henderson can be a key player for us so can Palhinha. I don't see how Hendo was a problem. The issues we had was when he eventually declined physically.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:44:24 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73864 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:33:35 pm
We have no clue what money is available for the right player, as
evidenced by Caicedo in the Summer.

If this deal rounds out our midfield unit then £40-50 million is no issue really.
We barely spent last season (when you net the fees received and the wages saved)and we still have a lot of FFP for new signings.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,781
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73865 on: Yesterday at 11:43:04 pm »
Isn't Palinha quite slow? I thought our supposed defensive issues were caused by a lack of athleticism more than anything else?
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,711
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73866 on: Today at 12:19:30 am »
Not been in here for a while where's this Palinha chat come from? He'd be quite expensive no?
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73867 on: Today at 12:19:50 am »
I cant see us doing the deal for Palhinha. It sounds more like Agent leaks to keep him relevant in the rumour mills so that he can get a move somewhere.
I think he is a good player but someone who'll be short term fix and we really should be looking for better and long term.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73868 on: Today at 12:29:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm
I would argue that Mac isn't that press resistant especially for a number 6 that's a conversation for another day.

The point is if a player that's as limited technically like Jordan Henderson can be a key player for us so can Palhinha. I don't see how Hendo was a problem. The issues we had was when he eventually declined physically.
Pretty sure Mac Allister numbers would put in 90+ percentile of passing under pressure.
Henderson being so limited was why Fabinho was brought. Madrid didnt let him turn after 25 minutes in CL final. Also there a reason Klopp went with Thiago-Fabinho-Keita MF in both the FA cup Semi final and CL semi. Milner also same technical issues when playing in MF it was pretty compounded when they played together there. The only player who still here that was senior player from before Klopp is Gomez.
I just dont see Klopp bringing a player who doesnt match it technically. Endo is very good technically.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73869 on: Today at 12:44:35 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
:D

Quote
Maxence Lacroix has just decided to sign with Unique Sports Group as his new agents.

And?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,428
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73870 on: Today at 12:48:22 am »
We have been linked to Lacroix in the past week.  :D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,001
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73871 on: Today at 12:52:07 am »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Yesterday at 10:08:22 pm
How do we fit Palhinha and Andre in the squad?



Easy. We forget about Dre.
Logged

Offline Gooseberry Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,134
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73872 on: Today at 01:12:18 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:24:22 pm
We have already signed Endo for the same role ...

Is endo considered press resistant? Eye test aside 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,396
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73873 on: Today at 01:12:29 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:26:15 pm
- Can't get on the ball vs a press
- Can't carry the ball forward
- Can't pass the ball forward
- Would be a disaster for our build up play so would make our 8s less creative
- Will cost double his fair price

Vs us he completed 23 passes and 2 progressive passes... he's just not the required level and if Bayern or another big club are dumb enough to buy him he'll we warming the bench for them on his good days

Aside from that we just spent 130+ million last window on midfielders - I'd be staggered if we bought one in January
he's basically Endo but with physical strength. Spending 2-3 times what we just spent on a 30 year old on a 29 year old who's obviously an improvement but still has many of the same deficiencies as Endo would be a very strange way to be spending money (even if something v unlikely happened like the price was kept down with a Carvalho exchange, and we loaned Endo out or something).

As was the case in the summer, I don't see it - not worth a big outlay for a (relatively good) bruiser, and too late for this particular bruiser (the time to go for him, if genuine interest, was from Lisbon).

I'd much prefer to gamble a bit on a younger player who can get about similarly, and be more combative than our current crop, but do more when they're on the ball
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73874 on: Today at 02:47:50 am »
Palhinha is a very very good player. maybe people will rate him when he finally goes to Bayern(ironically playing under a very expansive manager). He isn't special on the ball but i don't think he needs to be, he is special defensively and coupled with more technically gifted midfielders, he could most certainly offer something we lack in our team.
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,143
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73875 on: Today at 03:32:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm
:D

Unique Sports Group = USG, we just played USG = well sign Maxence.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73876 on: Today at 03:55:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:32:07 pm
This post will be very funny when he's excelling at a big club in a couple of weeks time.

Atm, all our midfielders are boss on the ball but a football team is a piano as Bill Shankly once said...

Klopp is our manager though, not Shankly. From the players we've signed, the indications are that on the ball ability is non-negotiable. We'd like off the ball ability, but Klopp backs himself to coach that into the team. Any player we sign must have on the ball ability.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 ... 1842 1843 1844 1845 1846 [1847]   Go Up
« previous next »
 