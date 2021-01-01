There might be legs to this because we don't court players publicly.IMO, we'll win the league if we sign him because he's exactly what we're missing i.e physicality. He's not bad on the ball too and he can defer to better ball players around him.At the moment, we struggle against mid-table and relgation teams away because they bully our ball players physically. Adding Palhinha would give us another dimension.In summary:- PL Proven (little adaptation needed)- Good in the air (which is important for a lone 6)- Decent on the ball, though not amazing but we already have enough ball players- Low football mileage for his age- Physically competitive which is important in away games against the grocks- He'd enable the likes of Szobo, Mac and Grav to focus more of being creative.