Offline Bobinhood

Just as long as youre around to tell us in what ways one can and cant make criticisms Ghost well all be ok. Hiding criticism under some OTT comedy for effect = fine. Helpful.

as is frequently being the second hen to the pecking party whenever the opportunity presents itself . Perfectly fine. How its done. Allies are very important in winning the socials. A key element. Far more important than context or validity, for example. Always make sure you are on the firm ground. If somebody scores a point, well by all means stick the rebound home. they might even award the goal to you later. If not, you can award it to yourself. Doesn't matter no one remembers anyway.

Ghost Town has put up a long series of of very witty posts recently. Funny and very quick of thought, demonstrative of a sharp mind. Most of them pass completely unmentioned by anyone. Its pretty much impossible for anybody to make a lot of posts over a long period of time without eventually contradicting themselves on paper. This is not a crime. People change their minds in the real world too, views and circumstances evolve, or they can be speaking in a different context about a different matter and trying to be light hearted and or humorous .

or they can be scoring cheap points by piling on for no apparent reason for not the first time. different strokes for different folks. Probably a pretty high xlikes on criticizing someone for infringing your right to be critical of someone, even if they didn't. How dare they!

Hiding criticism, huh. thats a bridge too far for me. How about your hiding your anger at my daring to muse that xg isnt perfect on a couple of levels under a utterly facile (and enraging) façade of helpfulness as you kindly pointed out my utter lack of comprehension of a basic matter that everyone understands, even providing a helpful link to statsbomb so i could get betterly edjumacated, while deliberately missing the point that i said my question was philosophical and therefore by definition not empirical or scientific, and then later directly and rudely spitting on that concept because i wouldn't let you ignore it with your deliberately misdirected answer, and you had been angered again by my calling you a stats nerd as you passionately defended XG the Great Mother Stat. i promise you stats nerd were not the two words i had in my head . It was just a minor thought noodle knight. i didn't even notice it was you i was replying to at the time.

Just be kind, dude. Just be kind. Deconstruct the posts not the posters. You are smart and you write a lot of good stuff . The way you play "the game" though, its effective as hell but its very Roy Keane. You dont always have to break the leg to win the game. Gimme a limerick or something.

Tell you what. compose a limerick or a poem utterly destroying me, my intelligence, sanity, marvellous good looks and hair and of course football iq and attach a smiley face to it and i will like the f right out of it and tell you you are doing a great job and i recognize your smiley face and raise you a hand clapper.
Offline classycarra

Just be kind, dude. Just be kind. Deconstruct the posts not the posters. You are smart and you write a lot of good stuff . The way you play "the game" though, its effective as hell but its very Roy Keane. You dont always have to break the leg to win the game. Gimme a limerick or something.
can't understand you reading posts by me (mocking Ghost's frequent bizarre rants and hypocrisy), Ghost ranting and raving looking down on those whose intent he considers unpure (like calling Tubby snide to Klopp for saying something Klopp said himself), and Knight's short post observing Ghost's habit about criticism (followed up with a compliment) - and concluding that the person who needs to be told to "be nice" is Knight!

Add yourself in, and I'd say of the four of us he's still the last who needs that suggestion!
Online Knight

as is frequently being the second hen to the pecking party whenever the opportunity presents itself . Perfectly fine. How its done. Allies are very important in winning the socials. A key element. Far more important than context or validity, for example. Always make sure you are on the firm ground. If somebody scores a point, well by all means stick the rebound home. they might even award the goal to you later. If not, you can award it to yourself. Doesn't matter no one remembers anyway.

Ghost Town has put up a long series of of very witty posts recently. Funny and very quick of thought, demonstrative of a sharp mind. Most of them pass completely unmentioned by anyone. Its pretty much impossible for anybody to make a lot of posts over a long period of time without eventually contradicting themselves on paper. This is not a crime. People change their minds in the real world too, views and circumstances evolve, or they can be speaking in a different context about a different matter and trying to be light hearted and or humorous .

or they can be scoring cheap points by piling on for no apparent reason for not the first time. different strokes for different folks. Probably a pretty high xlikes on criticizing someone for infringing your right to be critical of someone, even if they didn't. How dare they!

Hiding criticism, huh. thats a bridge too far for me. How about your hiding your anger at my daring to muse that xg isnt perfect on a couple of levels under a utterly facile (and enraging) façade of helpfulness as you kindly pointed out my utter lack of comprehension of a basic matter that everyone understands, even providing a helpful link to statsbomb so i could get betterly edjumacated, while deliberately missing the point that i said my question was philosophical and therefore by definition not empirical or scientific, and then later directly and rudely spitting on that concept because i wouldn't let you ignore it with your deliberately misdirected answer, and you had been angered again by my calling you a stats nerd as you passionately defended XG the Great Mother Stat. i promise you stats nerd were not the two words i had in my head . It was just a minor thought noodle knight. i didn't even notice it was you i was replying to at the time.

Just be kind, dude. Just be kind. Deconstruct the posts not the posters. You are smart and you write a lot of good stuff . The way you play "the game" though, its effective as hell but its very Roy Keane. You dont always have to break the leg to win the game. Gimme a limerick or something.

Tell you what. compose a limerick or a poem utterly destroying me, my intelligence, sanity, marvellous good looks and hair and of course football iq and attach a smiley face to it and i will like the f right out of it and tell you you are doing a great job and i recognize your smiley face and raise you a hand clapper.

Bobihood just put me on ignore, there was only one of us responding with anger about that xG scuffle, and it wasn't me. Obviously I wind you up somewhat which I'm sorry for, I definitely get it wrong in content or tone plenty enough to merit being wound up by me. As for Ghost's contributions, i agree!

Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:20:33 pm
You sometimes are!
Offline Samie

Liverpool, Arsenal, Napoli and Tottenham are interested in 18year old Club Brugge centreback Jorne Spileers.

[@voetbalkrant]
Offline classycarra

Offline PeterTheRed ...

Liverpool, Arsenal, Napoli and Tottenham are interested in 18year old Club Brugge centreback Jorne Spileers.

[@voetbalkrant]

He is supposed to be very talented. Maybe some of our Belgian mates here could give us a bit more insight ...
Offline Good King WencDimGlas

For someone (me) who hasnt seen barely any of Palhinha apart from when hes played us (and to be honest, not like I was concentrating on watching him them  ;D ), what sort of DM is he? If you compared him to Fabinho - similarities? Or none at all? What other DMs are comparable?

Not really expecting Liverpool to go for him like, age profile all wrong for starters, just interested, as there seems to have been quite a lot of chat about him recently, as a target for various teams again.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

For someone (me) who hasnt seen barely any of Palhinha apart from when hes played us (and to be honest, not like I was concentrating on watching him them  ;D ), what sort of DM is he? If you compared him to Fabinho - similarities? Or none at all? What other DMs are comparable?

Not really expecting Liverpool to go for him like, age profile all wrong for starters, just interested, as there seems to have been quite a lot of chat about him recently, as a target for various teams again.

A big oaf who is pretty damn good at winning the ball but he hasn't got the quality to be picking the ball up on the turn and then move it forward well through tight spaces. I'd be amazed if Klopp is interested.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

I really like Johan Bakayoko. Hopefully we are interested in him ...
Offline Agent99

𝗜𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝘄𝗮𝗸𝗼𝗳𝗳
@Ivan_Schwakoff
NEW 🚨

Moises Caicedo is pleading with his representatives to do what ever it takes for a move to #LFC. He has admitted that he has made the biggest mistake of his life.

Jürgen Klopp and #LFC are not interested.
1:24 PM · Dec 11, 2023
:lmao :lmao
Offline red mongoose

I really like Johan Bakayoko. Hopefully we are interested in him ...

He does look like a perfect successor to Mo. I wonder what his underlying metrics are like. Not that I would understand them if I saw them.
Offline Samie

Johan Bakayoko performance against Arsenal.

He completed the most dribbles (5/5) and created the most chances (3) on the pitch.

Also won 7/8 duels and completed 92% of his passes.

3 goals and 7 assists in his last 9 Eredivisie games.
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Offline Gooseberry Fool

Musiala taken off with a view to a January move  ???
Offline RedG13

Quick looks at FBref even at 6'2 he won 73.3% of his aerial duels granted it a very small sample size with only 15
Offline Bobinhood

Bobihood just put me on ignore, there was only one of us responding with anger about that xG scuffle, and it wasn't me. Obviously I wind you up somewhat which I'm sorry for, I definitely get it wrong in content or tone plenty enough to merit being wound up by me. As for Ghost's contributions, i agree!

Hey Knight really appreciate your offering that , sincerely.  Its all good though, It turns out in the end its likely im probably just a touchy over reactive grumpy old man  ;D Sorry about that. Its a character flaw of mine guess.

I wouldn't dream of putting you on ignore though Roy

just kidding there 100% im kidding there  ;D you are a good poster Knight im sorry i harped on you needlessly. Thank you for your post.     
Offline Gooseberry Fool

It is love like this that makes the world go round. There is a saying in Macedonia - Brother does not feed his brother but it is hard not having one.

I like the look of Musiala and Johan Bakayoko 
Offline lionel_messias

But Musiala is one of Bayern's young jewels?

Would be like us selling Harvey Elliot......👀
Online spider-neil

I have a fear that January is will come and go without our getting anyone.

Robertson
Thiago
Baj
Jota

Due to return from injury

Williams
Phillips

Due to return in January (I think)
Offline RayPhilAlan

I have a fear that January is will come and go without our getting anyone.

Robertson
Thiago
Baj
Jota

Due to return from injury


To be fair, adding those 4 players to our top-of-the-table squad is quite impressive!

Offline Tis the season to be jillc

To be fair, adding those 4 players to our top-of-the-table squad is quite impressive!

Are people still thinking Thiago is going to be able to last a season? I love the guy but he's not someone we can rely on to stay fit.
Online spider-neil

Are people still thinking Thiago is going to be able to last a season? I love the guy but he's not someone we can rely on to stay fit.


He'd be a rotation player so his minutes would be managed.
