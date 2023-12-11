Just as long as youre around to tell us in what ways one can and cant make criticisms Ghost well all be ok. Hiding criticism under some OTT comedy for effect = fine. Helpful.



as is frequently being the second hen to the pecking party whenever the opportunity presents itself . Perfectly fine. How its done. Allies are very important in winning the socials. A key element. Far more important than context or validity, for example. Always make sure you are on the firm ground. If somebody scores a point, well by all means stick the rebound home. they might even award the goal to you later. If not, you can award it to yourself. Doesn't matter no one remembers anyway.Ghost Town has put up a long series of of very witty posts recently. Funny and very quick of thought, demonstrative of a sharp mind. Most of them pass completely unmentioned by anyone. Its pretty much impossible for anybody to make a lot of posts over a long period of time without eventually contradicting themselves on paper. This is not a crime. People change their minds in the real world too, views and circumstances evolve, or they can be speaking in a different context about a different matter and trying to be light hearted and or humorous .or they can be scoring cheap points by piling on for no apparent reason for not the first time. different strokes for different folks. Probably a pretty high xlikes on criticizing someone for infringing your right to be critical of someone, even if they didn't. How dare they!Hiding criticism, huh. thats a bridge too far for me. How about your hiding your anger at my daring to muse that xg isnt perfect on a couple of levels under a utterly facile (and enraging) façade of helpfulness as you kindly pointed out my utter lack of comprehension of a basic matter that everyone understands, even providing a helpful link to statsbomb so i could get betterly edjumacated, while deliberately missing the point that i said my question was philosophical and therefore by definition not empirical or scientific, and then later directly and rudely spitting on that concept because i wouldn't let you ignore it with your deliberately misdirected answer, and you had been angered again by my calling you a stats nerd as you passionately defended XG the Great Mother Stat. i promise you stats nerd were not the two words i had in my head . It was just a minor thought noodle knight. i didn't even notice it was you i was replying to at the time.Just be kind, dude. Just be kind. Deconstruct the posts not the posters. You are smart and you write a lot of good stuff . The way you play "the game" though, its effective as hell but its very Roy Keane. You dont always have to break the leg to win the game. Gimme a limerick or something.Tell you what. compose a limerick or a poem utterly destroying me, my intelligence, sanity, marvellous good looks and hair and of course football iq and attach a smiley face to it and i will like the f right out of it and tell you you are doing a great job and i recognize your smiley face and raise you a hand clapper.