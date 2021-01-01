

Mbuemo is a good player but the technical drop off from Salah to him on the right would be huge.



Although 2 years older, I'd have Bowen over him and I imagine they would be similar prices. That's if we're shopping in the Premier League - which I know you to do



Adingra is likely worth keeping an eye on too.



Yeah Bowen is a good player underrated imo though West Ham would want huge money as they dont have to sell.This era is so much different to the Ferguson one in his day he could just cherry pick who he liked from clubs like Spurs/Leeds whilst you cant do that now without paying big fees as clubs just dont need the money.Mbuemo is a good player too, thing is nobody in the world is going to match up to Salah numbers wise he is elite.