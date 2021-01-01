« previous next »
Reply #73720
Today at 04:42:41 pm
Samie:
We're fishing in Argentina apprently for a #6.  :D

Shame we didn't take a punt on Alan Varela, looked a player him
Reply #73721
Today at 05:06:24 pm
Samie:
Same names as previosly mentioned.  :D
Remind us, mate.
Reply #73722
Today at 05:07:21 pm
MD1990:
Bakayoko numbers not good enough

Look at Gakpo's drop off for us. You need outstanding numbers in Holland to be an option. Mbeumo at Brentford in the summer for me depending on the asking price.
Xavi Simons maybe an option too


Mbuemo is a good player but the technical drop off from Salah to him on the right would be huge.

Although 2 years older, I'd have Bowen over him and I imagine they would be similar prices. That's if we're shopping in the Premier League - which I know you to do ;D

Adingra is likely worth keeping an eye on too.
Reply #73723
Today at 05:12:18 pm
No666:
Remind us, mate.

Ezequiel Fernández is my guess
Reply #73724
Today at 05:16:50 pm
No666:
Remind us, mate.

We've been linked to Varela (Gone to FC Porto I think)

Ezekiel Fernandez is the other one we're being linked to.
Reply #73725
Today at 05:58:10 pm
Samie:
We've been linked to Varela (Gone to FC Porto I think)

Ezekiel Fernandez is the other one we're being linked to.
Cheers. I'm none the wiser, of course - never heard of them until you catapulted them from twitter into my consciousness.  ;D
Reply #73726
Today at 07:16:17 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader:

Mbuemo is a good player but the technical drop off from Salah to him on the right would be huge.

Although 2 years older, I'd have Bowen over him and I imagine they would be similar prices. That's if we're shopping in the Premier League - which I know you to do ;D

Adingra is likely worth keeping an eye on too.

Yeah Bowen is a good player underrated imo though West Ham would want huge money as they dont have to sell.

This era is so much different to the Ferguson one in his day he could just cherry pick who he liked from clubs like Spurs/Leeds whilst you cant do that now without paying big fees as clubs just dont need the money.

Mbuemo is a good player too, thing is nobody in the world is going to match up to Salah numbers wise he is elite.
Reply #73727
Today at 07:38:17 pm
When Salah goes it needs to be Mbappe as a direct replacement.  Everything else would be a downgrade and compromise.

With his contract dwindling down it should be a reasonably easy deal to get done. Negligence if it doesnt happen and I think wed almost be guaranteed to win a few PL and CL with the signing.
Reply #73728
Today at 07:56:27 pm
Samie:
We're fishing in Argentina apprently for a #6.  :D

tubby:
Any one in particular?

Redondo.
Reply #73729
Today at 07:59:07 pm
Jookie:
When Salah goes it needs to be Mbappe as a direct replacement.  Everything else would be a downgrade and compromise.

With his contract dwindling down it should be a reasonably easy deal to get done. Negligence if it doesnt happen and I think wed almost be guaranteed to win a few PL and CL with the signing.

Not just negligence, but criminal negligence.
Reply #73730
Today at 08:02:06 pm
Jookie:
When Salah goes it needs to be Mbappe as a direct replacement.  Everything else would be a downgrade and compromise.

With his contract dwindling down it should be a reasonably easy deal to get done. Negligence if it doesnt happen and I think wed almost be guaranteed to win a few PL and CL with the signing.

Yeah, would be dead easy to get done; we could draft in Harry Kane's brother
to do the paperwork and that.
Reply #73731
Today at 08:36:27 pm
Q&A the test event tonight...

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1734309065948340277

Quote
Klopp on failed signings in the summer:

My god, we were lucky!
Reply #73732
Today at 08:37:12 pm
Hazell Nutter:
Redondo.

Mate, this ain't a draft I know he's your man but he is a pensioner these days.  :D
Reply #73733
Today at 09:03:48 pm
Samie:
Q&A the test event tonight...

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1734309065948340277

He's absolutely killed Caicedo and Lavia with that answer.
Reply #73734
Today at 09:36:50 pm
I love it that he's so honest and humble, basically saying we dodged a bullet. So refreshing to hear someone at that level admit how random it can be even in these giant deals
Reply #73735
Today at 09:48:50 pm
Also think he's saying that if you don't want to play for a great club who'll look after you then fuck ya.
Reply #73736
Today at 09:55:17 pm
Reply #73737
Today at 09:56:23 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader:
He's absolutely killed Caicedo and Lavia with that answer.

And our recruitment .. we wanted to spend the money (and we wanted Mount)
Its not enough to be good youve also got to be lucky
Reply #73738
Today at 09:58:11 pm
Samie:
We're fishing in Argentina apprently for a #6.  :D
tubby:
Any one in particular?
I suspect the one in South America. Not heard of another one, myself...
Reply #73739
Today at 09:59:43 pm
Samie:
Q&A the test event tonight...

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1734309065948340277

Lol. Don't do it again Kloppo! Seriously thought you'd lost your fruit for a bit back then...either or that you'd read too much of the Transfer Thread and been sent temporarily doolally by it ;)
