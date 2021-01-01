Mbuemo is a good player but the technical drop off from Salah to him on the right would be huge.
Although 2 years older, I'd have Bowen over him and I imagine they would be similar prices. That's if we're shopping in the Premier League - which I know you to do
Adingra is likely worth keeping an eye on too.
Yeah Bowen is a good player underrated imo though West Ham would want huge money as they dont have to sell.
This era is so much different to the Ferguson one in his day he could just cherry pick who he liked from clubs like Spurs/Leeds whilst you cant do that now without paying big fees as clubs just dont need the money.
Mbuemo is a good player too, thing is nobody in the world is going to match up to Salah numbers wise he is elite.