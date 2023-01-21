He gets in ahead of Mac Allister in the no.6 role every day of every week. This current role is not Mac Allister's position.



Honestly this opinion on Mac is like you decided it in June and haven't watched a minute of our games... it clearly is his position in our set up.I mean there's a lot of individual and tactical things we could talk about but you don't need to get much further than one of the best coaches in the world constantly picking him there and us constantly winning.I don't know how the biggrock6 ultras are reconciling those facts.. it must break their brainsAs for Paulinha he's a fucking donkey.If football was a running around and kicking people competition he'd be worth 200 million.. but it isn't and he's not a very good at the football stuffWhy would we ever sign a player to play as our DLM in this set up whose pysically incapable of progressing the ball and is about as non-press resistant as it gets?