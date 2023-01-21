« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
Quote
Maximilian Beier, 6 goals and 4 assists this Bundesliga season / @tsghoffenheim


Release clause of around 30m in summer
Many top clubs from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 inquired about him and are informed about contractual details
Liverpool is interested / #LFC



[@SkySportDE]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm
Scores one in six


Next.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:57:20 pm
Bullying kids again Teps?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:14:31 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:56:58 pm
Id be really surprised if we ever sign a young player direct from south america, hasnt happened to any meaningful effect since FSG have been around

they will want to see the player prove themselves in europe first but he does look good and has the size/stature to play midfield

I heard that was mostly because it was nearly impossible to get a work permit for a player like that, but now that's changed recently because of something or other i didn't pay attention to and we could do it if we wanted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:15:57 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
Nah, he has made his choice ...
Yep, a case of Lavia and leave ya, I'm afraid
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:21:19 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:50:29 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:51:47 pm
We need someone to come in and improve us now. That's our priority not kids that may or may not make it. Also, kids need more time to adapt.

It is not that straightforward as some people are suggesting. We need to keep signing the right players, not just spend money for the sake of it ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:55:52 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:51:47 pm
We need someone to come in and improve us now. That's our priority not kids that may or may not make it. Also, kids need more time to adapt.
What player is going in January and start with no preseason, likely changing leagues into the starting Xi currently?
If anybody signed in January it a long term target
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 07:27:33 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:55:52 am
What player is going in January and start with no preseason, likely changing leagues into the starting Xi currently?
If anybody signed in January it a long term target

Meh, wed have said this in December 21 too. Then we bought Diaz.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:58:07 am
Gakpo too, there are players out there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 08:58:26 am
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 04:53:15 pm
Think he's outstanding to be honest. More than good enough on the ball. No worse than Fabinho was, anyway. Probably true about the age profile. We're not going to have him and Endo in the same squad.

Peak Fabinho was massively underrated on the ball. He pisses all over Palhinha anyway.

Plus the way we get refereed, half of Palhinha's good tackled for Fulham would be straight reds for us!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:34:44 am
Good discussion on TAW in the Palace review.
Our attacking numbers are excellent but we are very narrow at times. Gomez on the utside made quite a difference.
You do feel a winger with pace to go 1v1 would be a great option

Beier who has been lined has decent take on numbers,can play across the front line & is very quick as well. Perhaps it is a legit link for the summer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:46:00 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:27:33 am
Meh, wed have said this in December 21 too. Then we bought Diaz.
Yes He was a long term target also. It also much easier to come into a team as an attacker then Midfielder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 10:01:05 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:46:00 am
Yes He was a long term target also. It also much easier to come into a team as an attacker then Midfielder

Think it's a bit of a myth regarding how difficult it is to get up to speed in our midfield.  Mac Allister and Szobo haven't had any issues, Gravenberch is still getting back up to full fitness but he's doing alright too.  If you're a good player, you can come in and affect things right away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:34:04 am
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 01:27:23 pm

At centre back we are one injury away from pairing Quansah & Gomez for a title challenge, add in the high number of games in a short period of time and there are real obvious concerns about our ability to last the season with only 3 fit central defenders


Whats the 1 injury that has us playing Quansah and Gomez at centre back?

Also we have 4 fit centre backs currently, not 3.

Id like a new centre back but lets not doomsday situations that, up to this point, are fictitious. They could easily become reality and Klopp etc will be aware of this. Interesting that Klopp suggested that its not so easy to just by a new CB in January because Matip was now injured. Id always judge Klopp on actions and not words but he was definitely tempering the thought that getting a new CB was a simple task.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:45:47 am
Quote from: Asam on December  8, 2023, 06:25:39 pm

The same people who think there isnt a centre back out there worth signing were saying the same about midfielders a few months ago


You are making stuff up.

I dont think I read anything on here about people saying there were no midfielders worth buying in the summer. Some people may have suggested available number 6s may be at a premium. The key word is available.

Available is also the key word when you consider centre backs in January. Thats the potential sticking point. Are the centre backs we want available in January? Maybe, maybe not? Availability is a much bigger hurdle in winter windows rather than summer windows.

I think everyone would gladly welcome a new centre back in January. I think the difference comes from how hard people view this happening is. I think its tough if your target(s) play for teams in other big leagues who are competing for trophies, Europe, fighting relegation. Others dont think thats a hurdle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:35:14 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:34:44 am
Good discussion on TAW in the Palace review.
Our attacking numbers are excellent but we are very narrow at times. Gomez on the utside made quite a difference.
You do feel a winger with pace to go 1v1 would be a great option

Beier who has been lined has decent take on numbers,can play across the front line & is very quick as well. Perhaps it is a legit link for the summer

Bakayoko links make sense too, he's perfect profile for us. I do think more natural width is needed but whilst maintaining Salah and Trent in central areas. What the right formation is for that, or if we're a profile of player away from it in market, is a very interesting debate.

Bit of both, imo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:42:32 pm
If we're still where we are in a month. I'd change my stance and want us to go get Palhinha and win another title for Salah and co. £50m or so and a short term signing but he'd improve us which could well be enough to win the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:47:49 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:42:32 pm
If we're still where we are in a month. I'd change my stance and want us to go get Palhinha and win another title for Salah and co. £50m or so and a short term signing but he'd improve us which could well be enough to win the league.

I couldn't give a fuck how many years we get out of Palhinha if he can help win us the league this season. He's exactly what we need and without that player it's going to be tougher to get over the line (City have Rodri, Arsenal have Rice).

The midfield could do with another older head anyway and the Saudi league changes traditional stance on return on investment for players at that age anyway (as we saw with Fabinho and Henderson whose legs had gone).

Arsenal will go for it in Jan as they'll know the title is there to be won.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:50:03 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:47:49 pm
I couldn't give a fuck how many years we get out of Palhinha if he can help win us the league this season. He's exactly what we need and without that player it's going to be tougher to get over the line (City have Rodri, Arsenal have Rice).

The midfield could do with another older head anyway.

Yeah in the summer I'd thought it was top 4 only so getting younger DM in who can grow into the side would make more sense. But Bajcetic could take over from Palhinha and we'd be able to ship him off to Saudi in 3 years or so anyway reducing any loss. It now suddenly makes sense to go for it now. Frees up Szoboszlai and Mac Allister more too knowing he's there.

In terms of starting 11. That DM spot is the one that sticks out being the weakest. We need a defender but if it's one or the other. I'm getting a DM in. Keep switching my opinion on that though. But Palhinha increases our chance of the title more than a defender I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 01:56:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:47:49 pm
I couldn't give a fuck how many years we get out of Palhinha if he can help win us the league this season. He's exactly what we need and without that player it's going to be tougher to get over the line (City have Rodri, Arsenal have Rice).

The midfield could do with another older head anyway and the Saudi league changes traditional stance on return on investment for players at that age anyway (as we saw with Fabinho and Henderson whose legs had gone).

Arsenal will go for it in Jan as they'll know the title is there to be won.

Yeah ditto. We simply don't know what is round the corner, other than the high probability Klopp
does head off in 2026, after a long, happy stint at the helm.

Arsenal and City will improve themselves next season,
so if a window opens up to take a league title this season, we have to be ready.



Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:27:59 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:42:32 pm
If we're still where we are in a month. I'd change my stance and want us to go get Palhinha and win another title for Salah and co. £50m or so and a short term signing but he'd improve us which could well be enough to win the league.

Paulinha doesn't get in the team ahead of Macallister - he's just an inferior player and its not especially close ... if we want a 6 its as an upgrade on Endo to understudy Macallister which means a defensively aware ball playing 6 whose press resistant, not a destroyer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:29:20 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:35:14 pm
Bakayoko links make sense too, he's perfect profile for us. I do think more natural width is needed but whilst maintaining Salah and Trent in central areas. What the right formation is for that, or if we're a profile of player away from it in market, is a very interesting debate.

Bit of both, imo.

A good young defender and a pacy wide forward in Janaury and we'd be in with a great shot of the league this season imo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:29:53 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:27:59 pm
Paulinha doesn't get in the team ahead of Macallister - he's just an inferior player and its not especially close ... if we want a 6 its as an upgrade on Endo to understudy Macallister which means a defensively aware ball playing 6 whose press resistant, not a destroyer

He gets in ahead of Mac Allister in the no.6 role every day of every week. This current role is not Mac Allister's position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:46:02 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:35:14 pm
Bakayoko links make sense too, he's perfect profile for us. I do think more natural width is needed but whilst maintaining Salah and Trent in central areas. What the right formation is for that, or if we're a profile of player away from it in market, is a very interesting debate.

Bit of both, imo.
Bakayoko numbers not good enough

Look at Gakpo's drop off for us. You need outstanding numbers in Holland to be an option. Mbeumo at Brentford in the summer for me depending on the asking price.
Xavi Simons maybe an option too
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:50:24 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:29:53 pm
He gets in ahead of Mac Allister in the no.6 role every day of every week. This current role is not Mac Allister's position.

Honestly this opinion on Mac is like you decided it in June and haven't watched a minute of our games... it clearly is his position in our set up.
I mean there's a lot of individual and tactical things we could talk about but you don't need to get much further than one of the best coaches in the world constantly picking him there and us constantly winning.
I don't know how the biggrock6 ultras are reconciling those facts.. it must break their brains

As for Paulinha he's a fucking donkey.
If football was a running around and kicking people competition he'd be worth 200 million.. but it isn't and he's not a very good at the football stuff
Why would we ever sign a player to play as our DLM in this set up whose pysically incapable of progressing the ball and is about as non-press resistant as it gets?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:53:38 pm
Mac's lack of pace is a killer at times.
But his ball progression was very badly missed vs Palace.
I like Palhinha but i did watch him a few games this season he really he is quite poor on the ball. He is a monster defensively but we would be like playing with 10 on the ball
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:02:17 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:27:59 pm
Paulinha doesn't get in the team ahead of Macallister - he's just an inferior player and its not especially close ... if we want a 6 its as an upgrade on Endo to understudy Macallister which means a defensively aware ball playing 6 whose press resistant, not a destroyer

My Palhinha #curiosity is whether he could also play CB. I'm sure I remember some chat of that on TAW but it may have just been a Neil invention.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:02:22 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:50:24 pm
Honestly this opinion on Mac is like you decided it in June and haven't watched a minute of our games... it clearly is his position in our set up.
I mean there's a lot of individual and tactical things we could talk about but you don't need to get much further than one of the best coaches in the world constantly picking him there and us constantly winning.
I don't know how the biggrock6 ultras are reconciling those facts.. it must break their brains

As for Paulinha he's a fucking donkey.
If football was a running around and kicking people competition he'd be worth 200 million.. but it isn't and he's not a very good at the football stuff
Why would we ever sign a player to play as our DLM in this set up whose pysically incapable of progressing the ball and is about as non-press resistant as it gets?

Klopp even admits he's not a no.6 but has benefits when he plays there as long as we're compact defensively with others near him. The trouble is this also impacts Szoboszlai getting forward as much. You have Palhinha there and suddenly we've got Szoboszlai free'd up a bit more and Mac Allister in a more natrual position. But yeah i'm a DM ultra and always have been haha. We finally replaced Mascerhano with Fab and went on to win the lot btw. Fabinho was integral in us winning everything.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:05:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:02:22 pm
Klopp even admits he's not a no.6 but has benefits when he plays there as long as we're compact defensively with others near him. The trouble is this also impacts Szoboszlai getting forward as much. You have Palhinha there and suddenly we've got Szoboszlai free'd up a bit more and Mac Allister in a more natrual position. But yeah i'm a DM ultra and always have been haha. We finally replaced Mascerhano with Fab and went on to win the lot btw. Fabinho was integral in us winning everything.

Yeah Szoboslai and Macallister would be freed up because they'd never get the ball.... free as you like with nothing to do :)

I think to counsel you and the other ultras through this difficult time lets all stop saying '6' and start saying 'deep lying midfielder' - it'll really help.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:21:51 pm
Im taking a wide forward or left footed CB before someone like Palhinha. The reality is its the same situation as this past summer. We either have to pay big for a more defensive minded 6 who doesnt offer enough in possession or go on with what we have and use that money elsewhere. Id still go with the latter.

As a reminder, Bayern Munich were going to pay £65m+ for him and hes signed a new contract now. Thats a lot of money for someone whos never played in a top side who are forced to break down teams in a low block on a weekly basis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:27:23 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:34:44 am
Good discussion on TAW in the Palace review.
Our attacking numbers are excellent but we are very narrow at times. Gomez on the utside made quite a difference.
You do feel a winger with pace to go 1v1 would be a great option

Beier who has been lined has decent take on numbers,can play across the front line & is very quick as well. Perhaps it is a legit link for the summer

I noted this on the main page - TAW has 2 podcast from Sunday - both take a happy but critical look at our play (and appreciate that we are top!)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:51:27 pm
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Yesterday at 09:30:06 pm
Chelsea need to spend more money.

Maybe we should put in a cheeky bid for Lavia?

I was thinking this myself.  If we offered 35 - 40m and they got his wages off the books (as well as his ridiculously long contract), it might work for all sides.  People are saying he made his choice, but we were the ones who were taking our time, then going for caicedo ahead of him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:52:23 pm
Isn't Lavia injured and not played at all this season? Seems a bit of a risk.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:55:14 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 03:21:51 pm
As a reminder, Bayern Munich were going to pay £65m+ for him and hes signed a new contract now. Thats a lot of money for someone whos never played in a top side who are forced to break down teams in a low block on a weekly basis.
Maybe the new contract contains a sneaky release clause like Mac's did?
