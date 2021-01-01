You cant really use that line of thinking though for numerous reasons, the past doesn't dictate the future, it's a different transfer window with a potentially different budget. You've also removed a huge successful CB bought in Jan to emphasise a point.



If we went by 'whens the last time' we would wipe out a whole host of options based on the past which is insane.



Things change all the time in football



Actually, this just makes my point. He was a huge talent. He was available. The price then was huge but obviously LFC could justify it.Is there anyone like him available now? I don't know of one. Maybe there's someone available at Konate's level that the club would be interested in?Konate himself is an interesting one. He wasn't playing much at Leipzig. I don't know if or how hard LFC tried to get him in January, but it didn't happen.Anyway, I'm not saying we won't get a defender in in January, just that I wouldn't be surprised if we don't, and there are some good reasons for that.