LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73600 on: Yesterday at 09:26:26 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 01:39:23 pm
Apart from Virgil, who is a huge exception, when has bringing in a centre back in January worked for us?

Steven Caulker? Played four games for us, I think one up front.

Then there was the massive CB injury crisis of 2020/21.

Ben Davies? Didn't play a professional game for us.

Ozan Kabak? He did play a bit before he got injured but we were in no way interested in signing him long term.

Jürgen mostly relied on either moving players around or getting youth players in. He outlined it in the press conference. Players of top quality are not available in January, and if they are only for a top price. Defence is also the area of the pitch where integration with your team mates may take longer. Very little time to do that in January.

He doesn't like talking about transfers and maybe this was deflection, but I wouldn't be surprised if we don't bring in a CB in Jan. I think only if the right player was available.

You cant really use that line of thinking though for numerous reasons, the past doesn't dictate the future, it's a different transfer window with a potentially different budget. You've also removed a huge successful CB bought in Jan to emphasise a point.

If we went by 'whens the last time' we would wipe out a whole host of options based on the past which is insane.

Things change all the time in football
Logged

n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73601 on: Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
I think before we go and shop in the market, welll be keen to see if theres anyone in the reserves showing promise. I think the likes of Quansah is a good example of actually having some talent in there.

Also dont think were going to show our hand in a press conference and say oh weve lost a CB , were going to defo go out and spend money on one now in a press conference 4 days after hearing the bad news on the eve of a huge game during a congested fixture period.
Logged

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,548
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73602 on: Today at 12:50:03 am
Quansah to end up Prem player of the year. Fans journalists and players. Clean sweep.



what?  im a super fan.  ;D


More seriously, if he plays as well as he has just more, that would really help a lot. Whose to say he cant do it.


Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,305
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73603 on: Today at 01:08:38 am
https://twitter.com/TuttoSvenskan/status/1733195318403940431

Quote
Häcken's successful player Momo Sonko is facing a super move from the Allsvenskan. According to information to Tuttosvenskan, Sonko chooses between Liverpool and a German big club as his next club address.

Was with us on a trial back in 2017.

Logged

spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,145
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73604 on: Today at 03:40:16 am
Shaping up to be a quiet January. Hopefully, that means we bring in at least three players in the summer.
Logged

KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73605 on: Today at 08:27:56 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:26:26 pm
You cant really use that line of thinking though for numerous reasons, the past doesn't dictate the future, it's a different transfer window with a potentially different budget. You've also removed a huge successful CB bought in Jan to emphasise a point.

If we went by 'whens the last time' we would wipe out a whole host of options based on the past which is insane.

Things change all the time in football

Actually, this just makes my point. He was a huge talent. He was available. The price then was huge but obviously LFC could justify it.

Is there anyone like him available now? I don't know of one. Maybe there's someone available at Konate's level that the club would be interested in?

Konate himself is an interesting one. He wasn't playing much at Leipzig. I don't know if or how hard LFC tried to get him in January, but it didn't happen.

Anyway, I'm not saying we won't get a defender in in January, just that I wouldn't be surprised if we don't, and there are some good reasons for that.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

lucid-tentacles

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 545
  • Living for the moment
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73606 on: Today at 08:54:11 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:50:03 am
Quansah to end up Prem player of the year. Fans journalists and players. Clean sweep.



what?  im a super fan.  ;D


More seriously, if he plays as well as he has just more, that would really help a lot. Whose to say he cant do it.



I'm a big fan of him as well, he keeps it simple doesn't seem to be prone to mistakes hope he gets his chance today.
Logged
I don't mind waitin', don't mind waitin'
Cause no matter how long it takes
All of us know
That it's getting better
Growing stronger, warm and wilder
Getting better everyday,

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73607 on: Today at 09:01:39 am
Logged

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,503
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #73608 on: Today at 09:03:42 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:40:16 am
Shaping up to be a quiet January. Hopefully, that means we bring in at least three players in the summer.

It really depends on availability. We've made some great signings in the last couple of January transfer windows ...
Logged
