Online tubby

« Reply #73560 on: Today at 09:17:13 am »
Would prefer a left-footer but I'm not going to complain about us getting in another centre back.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • Posts: 43,630
« Reply #73561 on: Today at 09:19:05 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:17:12 am
Still Sporting Director, isn't he?
Apparently so! Thought he had left after the summer.
Offline RedG13

  • Posts: 6,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #73562 on: Today at 09:33:50 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:12:27 am
Lacroix is fast, good in the air and a unit, so its definitely believable. Theres also the Schmadtke links to Wolfsburg, so probably wouldnt be the hardest deal in the world to pull off.
He has a career 55% win rate in the air and two season just above 60%(last two). He is at 48.3% this season.
Stats wise he looks good passing.
Offline Asam

« Reply #73563 on: Today at 09:56:51 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:28:30 am
Goalkeeper: Alisson
Defender: Van Dijk
Midfielder: Endo
Forward: Salah

We already have veterans in all areas of the field. Three of the four are established figures in the team. The squad doesn't scream, we need a leader at the back who can drive the team forward. We already have our captain.

If we are signing a defender (which most agree we should to maintain our challenge) I would rather sign someone who is a leader than a passive/quieter character



Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

« Reply #73564 on: Today at 10:10:54 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:33:50 am
He has a career 55% win rate in the air and two season just above 60%(last two). He is at 48.3% this season.
Stats wise he looks good passing.

Which is surprising cos he looks an athlete. Moves well and has a good spring, so it must be a timing/positional thing.
Online Kop Kings

« Reply #73565 on: Today at 11:30:17 am »
Sounds like no money in Jan for a new CB and Klopp wants to sign Matip to another contract. What could go wrong.
Offline No666

« Reply #73566 on: Today at 11:42:15 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 11:30:17 am
Sounds like no money in Jan for a new CB and Klopp wants to sign Matip to another contract. What could go wrong.
I assume this is from the presser - could you provide the quote that led you to infer this?
Online DelTrotter

« Reply #73567 on: Today at 11:43:43 am »
Who knows what will happen but Jurgen isn't exactly gonna go "yeah defo getting rid" a few days after he's just suffered a horrendous injury.
Online clinical

« Reply #73568 on: Today at 11:45:18 am »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 11:30:17 am
Sounds like no money in Jan for a new CB and Klopp wants to sign Matip to another contract. What could go wrong.

Klopp will be overruled again here. Matip won't be signing a new deal on the back of an ACL injury.

So the money left over we had for Caicedo has gone?
Online The Final Third

« Reply #73569 on: Today at 11:46:31 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:42:15 am
I assume this is from the presser - could you provide the quote that led you to infer this?

Here's a couple:

 In eight years I still dont understand all the talk about transfers. Everyone talks about: we need a player. Every club wants a top centre-half. For four days weve known Joel is out. Its never been wonderland.

"You always talk about transfers like it would be the easiest thing in the world. It all costs money, it must be the right player. Tell me a club that wants to sell a top, top, top centre-half."

He also said he hasn't really reflected on it so far, we have four CBs currently that are fit and ready and he doesn't think that we're going to be in for another in January.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

« Reply #73570 on: Today at 11:47:04 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:42:15 am
I assume this is from the presser - could you provide the quote that led you to infer this?

For Matip it was along the lines of "it's not up to me but I'm pretty sure the Club will show their class".

For signing a replacement, it was "it costs money and there are no top, top defenders that clubs are willing to sell".

Both reasonable comments of course but I'm sure many will use this to fuel them  ;D
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
