I assume this is from the presser - could you provide the quote that led you to infer this?



Here's a couple:In eight years I still dont understand all the talk about transfers. Everyone talks about: we need a player. Every club wants a top centre-half. For four days weve known Joel is out. Its never been wonderland."You always talk about transfers like it would be the easiest thing in the world. It all costs money, it must be the right player. Tell me a club that wants to sell a top, top, top centre-half."He also said he hasn't really reflected on it so far, we have four CBs currently that are fit and ready and he doesn't think that we're going to be in for another in January.