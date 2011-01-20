yeah seeing the discussion you and Knight had, and Knight's summary, has me in agreement - it's not out the question to get good players in January but it is definitely harder (unless we have the good fortune of circumstances - eg a club in dire straits financially like Porto/Diaz, or one who can't meet their objectives anymore, so starts to plan for replacing a player six months earlier than planned, or a release fee in a contract)
I still think it's possible to get a centre back or right back in January. I want us to get one also.
But don't think getting players off teams competing at the top end of those top leagues and also potentially still in European competition also, is that realistic.
Here's a list of January transfers since Jan 2018 for the 4 other biggest clubs in the PL:
City
Maximmo Perrone Velez Sarsfield
Julian Alvarez - River Plate
Diego Rosa - Gremio
Slobodan Tedic FC Cuckracki
Ante Palaversa Hadjuk Split
Ko Itakura Kawasaki
Aymeric Laporte Athletic (contract release clause)
Jack Harrison - New York
United
Wout Weghort - loan
Marco Sabitzer loan
Amad Diallo - Atalanta
Bruno Fernandes - Sporting
Alexis Sanchez - Arsenal (swap deal with Henrik Mkhitaryan)
Chelsea
Enzo Fernandez Benfica
Mykhaylo Mudryk - Shakhtar
Benoit Badiashile - Monaco
Noni Madueke - PSV
Malo Gusto - Lyon (loaned back to Lyon as part of deal)
Andrey santos Vasco de Gama
David Fofana Molde
Christian Pulisic - Borussia Dortmund (loan back for remainder for season)
Emerson Palmieri - Roma
Ross Barkley - Everton (expiring contract)
Olivier Giroud Arsenal (started 1 PL game before move to Chelsea)
Arsenal
Jakub Kimiwor - Spezia
Leandro Trossard - Brighton
Jorginho - Chelsea
Auston Trusty - Colorado
Martin Odergaard - loan
Denis Suarez - loan
Pierre Emerik Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund
Henrik Mkhitaryan - Borussia Dortmund
Konstantinos Mavropanos PAS Giannina
I think it shows that January transfers don't happen that often. A lot of them happen with clubs outside Top 5 leagues - though that doesn't mean they aren't good players.
There are deals between clubs in those top 5 leagues but not many over the last 5 years. A number of those that have happened have come with a caveat - release clause met, expiring contract, loaned back to selling club for 6 months, wnating to ship player for various reasons (squad player, disruptive influence).
It's not impossible though. Benoit Badiashile is a good example. Emerson Palmieri also. Jakub Kimiwor is a good example of how you can buy players from top 5 leagues where the club isn;t under threat of relegation or doesn't have European qualification to chase.
It's this tpye of back drop that shapes my thinking about January deals and the difficulty of doing them with certain clubs. It's not just a Liverpool thing. It's an overarching football thing when it comes to those big European leagues.