Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73520 on: Yesterday at 12:39:25 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:46:08 am
I don't have a strong view on this, but wouldn't the thing that's different in this hypothetical scenario of signing a defender this january be the learning from experience of exactly that (being top at christmas but not getting a centre back)

I think that'll play a part in us trying to actively sign a centre back.

I don't think our desire to get a centre back change's their availability unless that desire results in being willing to pay above market value or going outside of the top leagues. The latter is obviously possible since we did it with Suarez, Skrtel, Agger, Diaz etc..

The other option is a good experienced centre back who is buried in a squad and getting limited game time. Any of those knocking about (apart from Varane)?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73521 on: Yesterday at 12:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:39:25 pm
I think that'll play a part in us trying to actively sign a centre back.

I don't think our desire to get a centre back change's their availability unless that desire results in being willing to pay above market value or going outside of the top leagues. The latter is obviously possible since we did it with Suarez, Skrtel, Agger, Diaz etc..

The other option is a good experienced centre back who is buried in a squad and getting limited game time. Any of those knocking about (apart from Varane)?
yeah seeing the discussion you and Knight had, and Knight's summary, has me in agreement - it's not out the question to get good players in January but it is definitely harder (unless we have the good fortune of circumstances - eg a club in dire straits financially like Porto/Diaz, or one who can't meet their objectives anymore, so starts to plan for replacing a player six months earlier than planned, or a release fee in a contract)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73522 on: Yesterday at 12:54:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:38:41 pm
So we're still needing a CB and DM. Not much has changed since the summer then. Albeit Quansah progress has been great.

Nope, we don't need a defensive midfielder. Getting a central defender in January would help is, though ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73523 on: Yesterday at 01:08:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:38:41 pm
So we're still needing a CB and DM. Not much has changed since the summer then. Albeit Quansah progress has been great.

We can easily put the midfielder thing off until the summer. Defence is the more pressing concern.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73524 on: Yesterday at 01:45:58 pm »
The need for a central defender is pretty clear. We are vulnerable there now, given Van Dijks age - hes not past it and remains a great player, but he is moving into the stage where two games a week is a stretch, and also the historic availability of Konate and Gomez. We cant count on all of them to be available all the time, which as someone said above, potentially puts a lot of stress on Quansah.

If we dont sign a cb and are in a pinch, we also have Endo who has played there, and he leaps like a salmon. Still, Id rather not do that in the Prem.

Id like to see us sign Inacio and the highly rated Brazilian kid. Slight question mark over size though, as Jurgen tends to like central defenders who are big units.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73525 on: Yesterday at 02:02:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 12:46:01 pm
yeah seeing the discussion you and Knight had, and Knight's summary, has me in agreement - it's not out the question to get good players in January but it is definitely harder (unless we have the good fortune of circumstances - eg a club in dire straits financially like Porto/Diaz, or one who can't meet their objectives anymore, so starts to plan for replacing a player six months earlier than planned, or a release fee in a contract)

I still think it's possible to get a centre back or right back in January. I want us to get one also.

But don't think getting players off teams competing at the top end of those top leagues and also potentially still in European competition also, is that realistic.

Here's a list of January transfers since Jan 2018 for the 4 other biggest clubs in the PL:

City

Maximmo Perrone  Velez Sarsfield
Julian Alvarez  -  River Plate
Diego Rosa  - Gremio
Slobodan Tedic  FC Cuckracki
Ante Palaversa  Hadjuk Split
Ko Itakura  Kawasaki
Aymeric Laporte  Athletic (contract release clause)
Jack Harrison -  New York

United

Wout Weghort -  loan
Marco Sabitzer  loan
Amad Diallo -  Atalanta
Bruno Fernandes -  Sporting
Alexis Sanchez -  Arsenal (swap deal with Henrik Mkhitaryan)

Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez  Benfica
Mykhaylo Mudryk -  Shakhtar
Benoit Badiashile -  Monaco
Noni Madueke -  PSV
Malo Gusto -  Lyon (loaned back to Lyon as part of deal)
Andrey santos  Vasco de Gama
David Fofana  Molde
Christian Pulisic  -  Borussia Dortmund (loan back for remainder for season)
Emerson Palmieri -  Roma
Ross Barkley -  Everton  (expiring contract)
Olivier Giroud  Arsenal (started 1 PL game before move to Chelsea)

Arsenal

Jakub Kimiwor -  Spezia
Leandro Trossard -  Brighton
Jorginho -  Chelsea
Auston Trusty -  Colorado
Martin Odergaard -  loan
Denis Suarez -  loan
Pierre Emerik Aubameyang  Borussia Dortmund
Henrik Mkhitaryan -  Borussia Dortmund
Konstantinos Mavropanos  PAS Giannina


I think it shows that January transfers don't happen that often. A lot of them happen with clubs outside Top 5 leagues -  though that doesn't mean they aren't good players.

There are deals between clubs in those top 5 leagues but not many over the last 5 years. A number of those that have happened have come with a caveat -  release clause met, expiring contract, loaned back to selling club for 6 months, wnating to ship player for various reasons (squad player, disruptive influence).

It's not impossible though. Benoit Badiashile is a good example. Emerson Palmieri also. Jakub Kimiwor  is a good example of how you can buy players from top 5 leagues where the club isn;t under threat of relegation or doesn't have European qualification to chase.

It's this tpye of back drop that shapes my thinking about January deals and the difficulty of doing them with certain clubs. It's not just a Liverpool thing. It's an overarching football thing when it comes to those big European leagues.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73526 on: Yesterday at 02:39:54 pm »
Inacio or Todibo in Jan

Ideally a DM in jan too


DM ultras reunite.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73527 on: Yesterday at 02:41:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:08:59 pm
We can easily put the midfielder thing off until the summer. Defence is the more pressing concern.

Yeah on the face of it we have 4 still.

However, 2 of those are injury prone and another 20 years old. Oh and one is our rightback back up and current left back back-up too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73528 on: Yesterday at 02:42:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:54:47 pm
Nope, we don't need a defensive midfielder. Getting a central defender in January would help is, though ...

Most will disagree.

Villa getting Kamara on a free thanks to Gerrard has got to be one of the best free signings for a while
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73529 on: Yesterday at 02:54:09 pm »
Idk.  Vvd Konate and Gomez and then a 20 year old rookie whos admittedly been great so far, but where Joe is the only cover for both left and right back as well, that's wafer thin. Its very high quality and more than enough for any given game but for the rest of the year that not enough imo.

Ideally if we could somehow get a long term target in six months early then that would be peaches and cream, but failing that i think we should just do an endo and pick up an inexpensive reliable durable experienced cb from literally anywhere, who can pinch hit and play cup games and soak up minutes here and there. I love what nat did for us but preferably somebody a bit smoother on the ball would be good. Don't care if hes a bit older, don't care if hes not a household name, don't care if hes not a long term solution. Think we have to suck it up here.

is Ragnar still playing?  ;D  Zouma maybe? somebody like that that ive never heard of that doesnt kick cats? Pinnock? Dont think hes older or available but other than that lol. Anderson would be a bit of all right. Kilman?

Some body.

Plus side Quansah is going to gain a lot from this. fingers crossed he excels. hes been very good so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73530 on: Yesterday at 03:29:22 pm »
a loan for an experienced CB may be the best option
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73531 on: Yesterday at 04:01:34 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:29:22 pm
a loan for an experienced CB may be the best option
We'll get Kabak, we'll get Kabak, we'll get Kabak for good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73532 on: Yesterday at 04:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 02:54:09 pm
Idk.  Vvd Konate and Gomez and then a 20 year old rookie whos admittedly been great so far, but where Joe is the only cover for both left and right back as well, that's wafer thin. Its very high quality and more than enough for any given game but for the rest of the year that not enough imo.
Robbo will be back hopefully around the end of January, although may take a while to get up to speed. But I agree with you, the new situation minus Matip places too many demands on Gomez's time (and I think we were already close to too many for him given he was main cover for Trent on the right in cup games, before Robbo and Matip injuries)

The alternative is that we play one of the young fullbacks (Bradley RB or Chambers LB) - but the closer we get to later rounds of Europe and potentially other cups, we'd be placing huge performance demands on them within their first handful of games for us. So given our form and the table has focused the mind on whats within our grasp this season, we have to weigh up the risks and rewards. Personally I think in my ideal world we would be getting a CB or RB in January. If we can get a high quality versatile player (like Milner, but earlier in his career) that can cover one of the defensive roles and the 6 role, all the better!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73533 on: Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 12:39:25 pm
I think that'll play a part in us trying to actively sign a centre back.

I don't think our desire to get a centre back change's their availability unless that desire results in being willing to pay above market value or going outside of the top leagues. The latter is obviously possible since we did it with Suarez, Skrtel, Agger, Diaz etc..

The other option is a good experienced centre back who is buried in a squad and getting limited game time. Any of those knocking about (apart from Varane)?


Some will have buyout clauses.

Inacio's is £52m

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73534 on: Yesterday at 05:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Djozer on December  6, 2023, 10:35:23 pm
Think he's mostly sitting on Celtic's bench so yeah, should be available. Wouldn't be the worst option to be fair but I think I'd prefer if we brought someone new in, hopefully someone more long term.

Although Phillips coming back and doing it all over again has a nice romantic ring to it. Sort of.

I'm generally not in favour of signing a player primarily because we need to fill a position and if we didn't sign someone in January when we had zero fit CBs, unless there is a guy who we have earmarked already, who becomes available, I doubt we'll do anything this Jan.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73535 on: Yesterday at 05:39:25 pm »
Whats Stephen Caulker up to these days?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73536 on: Yesterday at 05:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 05:32:35 pm
I'm generally not in favour of signing a player primarily because we need to fill a position and if we didn't sign someone in January when we had zero fit CBs, unless there is a guy who we have earmarked already, who becomes available, I doubt we'll do anything this Jan.
I thought Nat was only on loan to Celtic???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73537 on: Yesterday at 06:21:19 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 05:32:35 pm
I'm generally not in favour of signing a player primarily because we need to fill a position and if we didn't sign someone in January when we had zero fit CBs, unless there is a guy who we have earmarked already, who becomes available, I doubt we'll do anything this Jan.

I wouldn't want to do that either, but I have a feeling they have guys they like who will be available. Matip's long-term injury has changed things from a theoretical problem (him being injury-prone) to a practical issue (he is injured). We can't go the rest of a season where we often play twice per week with just four CBs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73538 on: Yesterday at 06:30:28 pm »
Quote
Liverpool have made an approach for Benfica's 18-year-old Dutch forward Kyanno Lorenzo Silva.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73539 on: Yesterday at 07:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:30:28 pm


Just had a google of him. Born 24th May 2005. 1 day before Istanbul.

Jesus.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73540 on: Yesterday at 08:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 04:01:34 pm
We'll get Kabak, we'll get Kabak, we'll get Kabak for good

Lovely stuff.

Got your lipstick marks, still on Konates cup.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73541 on: Yesterday at 08:18:51 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 05:39:25 pm
Whats Stephen Caulker up to these days?

We don't need a centre forward
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73542 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm »
The league table is falling very nicely at the moment. Let's take this opportunity and have a go.

Sign EVERYONE!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73543 on: Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm
The league table is falling very nicely at the moment. Let's take this opportunity and have a go.

Sign EVERYONE!

What do you mean everyone?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73544 on: Yesterday at 11:17:22 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73545 on: Yesterday at 11:23:41 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73546 on: Yesterday at 11:30:53 pm »
Le Cross links us with Lacroix?

Nepotism!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73547 on: Yesterday at 11:45:09 pm »
Talented player.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73548 on: Today at 12:09:57 am »
Lacroix's contract is up in 2025. This should be easily doable.  :D ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73549 on: Today at 12:27:13 am »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Yesterday at 10:20:47 pm
What do you mean everyone?

All the non-shit ones, like Andre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73550 on: Today at 12:27:52 am »


Were in a title race, our inability to keep clean sheets and giving away soft goals is our biggest weakness, we could really do with a centre back with leadership qualities , especially someone with a winning
mentality that can drive the team forward

Other areas can be looked at down the line but I feel this is the most important missing element
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73551 on: Today at 01:28:30 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 12:27:52 am

Were in a title race, our inability to keep clean sheets and giving away soft goals is our biggest weakness, we could really do with a centre back with leadership qualities , especially someone with a winning
mentality that can drive the team forward

Other areas can be looked at down the line but I feel this is the most important missing element

Goalkeeper: Alisson
Defender: Van Dijk
Midfielder: Endo
Forward: Salah

We already have veterans in all areas of the field. Three of the four are established figures in the team. The squad doesn't scream, we need a leader at the back who can drive the team forward. We already have our captain.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73552 on: Today at 01:52:17 am »
Quote from: axlrose on August 31, 2023, 11:37:44 am
I'm not worried about players not getting enough playtime. I mean we will be in 4 competitions, there will be injuries, suspensions, international duties and injuries. In the winter we will have African Nations Cup, Asian Cup too. We need bodies!!

Maybe it depends on the state of things after the League cup and FA cup games. If we progress, yes we'll need 1 or 2 more or end up throwing kids into very challenging games.
