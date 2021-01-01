« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Jookie
Today at 12:39:25 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:46:08 am
I don't have a strong view on this, but wouldn't the thing that's different in this hypothetical scenario of signing a defender this january be the learning from experience of exactly that (being top at christmas but not getting a centre back)

I think that'll play a part in us trying to actively sign a centre back.

I don't think our desire to get a centre back change's their availability unless that desire results in being willing to pay above market value or going outside of the top leagues. The latter is obviously possible since we did it with Suarez, Skrtel, Agger, Diaz etc..

The other option is a good experienced centre back who is buried in a squad and getting limited game time. Any of those knocking about (apart from Varane)?
classycarra
Today at 12:46:01 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:39:25 pm
I think that'll play a part in us trying to actively sign a centre back.

I don't think our desire to get a centre back change's their availability unless that desire results in being willing to pay above market value or going outside of the top leagues. The latter is obviously possible since we did it with Suarez, Skrtel, Agger, Diaz etc..

The other option is a good experienced centre back who is buried in a squad and getting limited game time. Any of those knocking about (apart from Varane)?
yeah seeing the discussion you and Knight had, and Knight's summary, has me in agreement - it's not out the question to get good players in January but it is definitely harder (unless we have the good fortune of circumstances - eg a club in dire straits financially like Porto/Diaz, or one who can't meet their objectives anymore, so starts to plan for replacing a player six months earlier than planned, or a release fee in a contract)
PeterTheRed
Today at 12:54:47 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:38:41 pm
So we're still needing a CB and DM. Not much has changed since the summer then. Albeit Quansah progress has been great.

Nope, we don't need a defensive midfielder. Getting a central defender in January would help is, though ...
