« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1832 1833 1834 1835 1836 [1837]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2458150 times)

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,437
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73440 on: Today at 03:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:57:41 pm
Is this your speculation or is there reason to think this?

It's a guess. He could have easily been a Firmino/Mane transition plan.

I'd guess Klopp knew we were coming to latter stages of the physical peaks of Mane and Firmino. He also probably knew that we needed to replace them over time rather than all at once.

I think Jota was start of that plan and signalled the beginning of the end of Firmino/Mane/Salah starting virtually every game. The 3.5 seasons before that it had always been those 3 and then obvious back-ups.

I also think Jota was part, and potentially start, of the gradual tactical evolution to what we are playing now. I think he's more of a 9 than Firmino. I don't think it's coincidence that we start committing to Elliott as a more attacking midfielder the season after once Jota is established as 1st choice. Nunez the season after and then the plethora of attacking mids we bought this summer are all potentially part of the same process. Trent becomes 4th midfielder rather than Firmino as we transitioned away from playing a flase 9. Trent had gradually been moving more centrally when we had the ball over the 2020-2022 years.

All just my guess though.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73441 on: Today at 03:21:19 pm »
Robinson got the record interceptions aginst us is a single game 13.
Has to be a player we are keeping an eye on. Still young enough been impressive a while at Fulham. Great comptetion for Robertson seems intelligent player as well as very quick
« Last Edit: Today at 03:22:57 pm by MD1990 »
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,437
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73442 on: Today at 03:31:06 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:21:19 pm
Robinson got the record interceptions aginst us is a single game 13.
Has to be a player we are keeping an eye on. Still young enough been impressive a while at Fulham. Great comptetion for Robertson seems intelligent player as well as very quick

Interesting player but would be 27 at the start of next season. He's about 9 month younger than Tsimikas.

Had some serious knee injuries early in his career and supposedly had a move to AC Milan aborted due to a heart irregularity. They wouldn't stop us buying him but might be something to consider.

I do like Robinson though. Pervis Estupinan is the other left back I like in the PL. Think he'd be good in our system but likely hard to prise from Brighton for a reasonable fee.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Mouldy Christmas cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,462
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73443 on: Today at 03:34:57 pm »
Robinson is okay but I think he's far too ordinary to replace Robertson. I know you say competition which might not mean a long term replacement but I don't think there's much there to suggest he should be that player. Is worth thinking of though with Robbo approaching 30 now and coming back from an injury. Still has a lot of football in him hopefully.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 1832 1833 1834 1835 1836 [1837]   Go Up
« previous next »
 