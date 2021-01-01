Is this your speculation or is there reason to think this?



It's a guess. He could have easily been a Firmino/Mane transition plan.I'd guess Klopp knew we were coming to latter stages of the physical peaks of Mane and Firmino. He also probably knew that we needed to replace them over time rather than all at once.I think Jota was start of that plan and signalled the beginning of the end of Firmino/Mane/Salah starting virtually every game. The 3.5 seasons before that it had always been those 3 and then obvious back-ups.I also think Jota was part, and potentially start, of the gradual tactical evolution to what we are playing now. I think he's more of a 9 than Firmino. I don't think it's coincidence that we start committing to Elliott as a more attacking midfielder the season after once Jota is established as 1st choice. Nunez the season after and then the plethora of attacking mids we bought this summer are all potentially part of the same process. Trent becomes 4th midfielder rather than Firmino as we transitioned away from playing a flase 9. Trent had gradually been moving more centrally when we had the ball over the 2020-2022 years.All just my guess though.