Here are Liverpool's permanent transfers in the January window in last 20 years (I may have missed the odd one).



Cody Gakpo - Eredivisie

Luis Diaz - Portugal

Ben Davies - Championship

Takumi Minamino - Austrian Bundesliga

Virgil van Dijk - Premier League (but a weird 6 month overhang from summer issues with deal)

Marko Grujic - Sebian League

Daniel Sturridge - Premier league (had started 1 PL game for Chelsea in 1st half of the season and 2 games all comps)

Phil Coutinho - Serie A (started 2 Serie A games in 1st half of the season and was loaned out the season before)

Luis Suarez - Eredivise

Andy Carroll - Premier League ( did we pay a massive premium?)

Maxi Rodriguez - La Liga (free transfer from A. Madrid because he wasn't getting a game and on high wages)

Martin Skrtel - Russian League

Alvaro Arbeloa - La Liga

Daniel Agger - Danish SuperLiga

Fernando Morientes - La Liga (was a squad player on high wages - loaned out season before)

Scott Carson - Championship

Maurico Pellegrino - La Liga (free transfer and surplus to requirements)

Danny Ward - National League



There are very few examples of buying players from Top 5 leagues were they were a starting player in their respective teams in the preceding months. Van Dijk, Arbeloa and Carroll are probably the only examples. Van Dijk was different due to what happened in the summer, with it being pushed back a window as some sort of punishment. Arbeloa was playing for a low end La Liga team and was bough cheaply. Carroll was the only real example of taking an important player from another big club in a Top 5 league.Even without hindsight we probably overpaid massively to do so.



Every other signing is from outside Top 5 leagues.



I'm not saying it's impossible to get players from Top 5 leagues who are playing for their current club but it's not that usual. Our 20 year January transfers sort of show that and it should be considered when people talk about potential January transfer targets.

