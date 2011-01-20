« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 12:44:58 am
Quote from: Agent99 on December  4, 2023, 04:11:42 pm
You will all love this. Poster on Reddit who is apparently fairly reliable has mentioned us seriously looking at Kalvin Phillips for January. They were one of the first to mention us being in for Mac Allister and Gakpo.

Proper 6 then. Sounds like a Klopp player too. Fully behind this if identified by the manager and scouts as a good signing 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 12:58:05 am
Quote from: Sangria on December  4, 2023, 06:51:51 pm
I agree. He'd be a gamble to say the least.

Went over a few heads this one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:15:18 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:58:05 am
Went over a few heads this one.

I enjoyed the subsequent response, unknowing in its irony, that he would make Arsenal better.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 07:56:48 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:15:18 am
I enjoyed the subsequent response, unknowing in its irony, that he would make Arsenal better.
Yeah that was funny; I searched hard for some puns or clever gags but nope, all bets were off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:44:03 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:31:07 am
i've always had a philosophical problem with xg. I dont think you can "expect" a goal. You either score it, or you don't. xg wants to have it both ways.

https://youtu.be/QqreRufrkxM

As I understand it xG is just modelling the percentage likelihood of an outcome (a goal) given a specific situation (ball position, ball height, keeper position, defender position etc) in light of past outcomes. And so past results CAN lead you to 'expect' or not 'expect' a goal. A player who shoots from the halfway line isn't going to score very much, a player who shoots from inside the 6 yard box is going to score a lot more. You know this because of your experience playing and watching football. 

I'm not quite sure exactly what your issue is with it and you can enlighten me but you may well just misunderstand it. If you don't like 'expected' change it to, 'how likely is a goal when shooting from there?' The thing about criticism of xG is it's a very reliable indicator of results over a large enough sample size. It clearly works.

statsbomb is very good on this stuff, https://statsbomb.com/soccer-metrics/expected-goals-xg-explained/ and https://statsbomb.com/articles/soccer/upgrading-expected-goals/
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 09:09:51 am
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 01:15:18 am
I enjoyed the subsequent response, unknowing in its irony, that he would make Arsenal better.

Yes apologies, the punt didn't pay off.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:12:50 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:31:07 am
i've always had a philosophical problem with xg. I dont think you can "expect" a goal. You either score it, or you don't. xg wants to have it both ways.


JackWard33 has left the chat
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:14:02 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:12:50 am
JackWard33 has left the chat

Finally, that guy is a tool.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 10:31:27 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:14:02 am
Finally, that guy is a tool.

An analytics tool

(see what I did there? .. don't tell me nerd humour isnt a thing)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:12:43 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 08:44:03 am
As I understand it xG is just modelling the percentage likelihood of an outcome (a goal) given a specific situation (ball position, ball height, keeper position, defender position etc) in light of past outcomes. And so past results CAN lead you to 'expect' or not 'expect' a goal. A player who shoots from the halfway line isn't going to score very much, a player who shoots from inside the 6 yard box is going to score a lot more. You know this because of your experience playing and watching football. 

I'm not quite sure exactly what your issue is with it and you can enlighten me but you may well just misunderstand it. If you don't like 'expected' change it to, 'how likely is a goal when shooting from there?' The thing about criticism of xG is it's a very reliable indicator of results over a large enough sample size. It clearly works.

statsbomb is very good on this stuff, https://statsbomb.com/soccer-metrics/expected-goals-xg-explained/ and https://statsbomb.com/articles/soccer/upgrading-expected-goals/

You are so literal bud. i know what xg is, ya nerd. I said it was Philosophical, my objection. On type you direct me to statsbomb after bemoaning my lack of understanding.  ;D meaning well, im sure.

its percentages and data crunching. People believe it religiously but there are way too many variables for it ever to be anything more than a rough guide. you should score from situation a, but what if you are dead tired and just took a kick? What if a clump of dirt flies up into your eye at just that moment? what if the ball bobbles? What if Allisons the goalie like Newcastle? There are infinity what if's.

Therefore my opinion is the only true judgement as to whether you should expect a goal is if you score it. xg is just a compilation of what happened before in similar situations. You shouldn't "expect" a goal untill the ball is in the back of the net. The most you can do is hope. People miss open nets every week. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:14:02 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:12:43 pm
You are so literal bud. i know what xg is, ya nerd. I said it was Philosophical, my objection. On type you direct me to statsbomb after bemoaning my lack of understanding.  ;D meaning well, im sure.

its percentages and data crunching. People believe it religiously but there are way too many variables for it ever to be anything more than a rough guide. you should score from situation a, but what if you are dead tired and just took a kick? What if a clump of dirt flies up into your eye at just that moment? what if the ball bobbles? What if Allisons the goalie like Newcastle? There are infinity what if's.

Therefore my opinion is the only true judgement as to whether you should expect a goal is if you score it. xg is just a compilation of what happened before in similar situations. You shouldn't "expect" a goal untill the ball is in the back of the net. The most you can do is hope. People miss open nets every week.

See you say you understand it but then write what you write so who knows? Your philosophical objection is that it's not an infallible predictor? Man that's so deep. What it is in reality is a rough guide which ends up effectively translating to real world results. So actually a pretty accurate guide.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:14:02 pm
See you say you understand it but then write what you write so who knows? Your philosophical objection is that it's not an infallible predictor? Man that's so deep. What it is in reality is a rough guide which ends up effectively translating to real world results. So actually a pretty accurate guide.

Im not starting with you again. You get personal quick the minute anybody presumes to question your infinite wisdom even though you are wildly wrong all the fucking time. Check yourself, child. My objection is indeed that its not infallible, but it is often treated as such. what's your problem with that? I also qualified it as a Personal Feeling and sweetened the ante with humour and you still cant fucking take it. You just cant deal with anything, anything where you are are not the perceived king turd of shit mountain in your own head.

so tiresome your noise. You cannot be engaged in a friendly manner. Only sycophants need apply.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm
Nobody should take xG seriously when it comes to individual instances, it'll never capture the wide variety of variables and if you're just looking at one shot then just look at a video, no need to use some abstract stat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02:13:40 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm
Im not starting with you again. You get personal quick the minute anybody presumes to question your infinite wisdom even though you are wildly wrong all the fucking time. Check yourself, child. My objection is indeed that its not infallible, but it is often treated as such. what's your problem with that? I also qualified it as a Personal Feeling and sweetened the ante with humour and you still cant fucking take it. You just cant deal with anything, anything where you are are not the perceived king turd of shit mountain in your own head.

so tiresome your noise. You cannot be engaged in a friendly manner. Only sycophants need apply.


Well that escalated fast. I asked whether you understood xG and said I may have misunderstood you which you obviously didn't take particularly well given you responded with, "You are so literal bud. i know what xg is, ya nerd. I said it was Philosophical, my objection. On type you direct me to statsbomb after bemoaning my lack of understanding.  ;D meaning well, im sure."  Once I responded to your personal and sarcastic comments with some sarcasm in turn you wrote the above which is littered with multiple personal insults and broader criticism of my entire posting history.

And if you're going to be this unpleasant feel free not to reply to my posts again (it was you that responded to me, remember).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02:17:52 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm
Nobody should take xG seriously when it comes to individual instances, it'll never capture the wide variety of variables and if you're just looking at one shot then just look at a video, no need to use some abstract stat.

Yeah I think this is helpful, but we were talking about Nunez's overall performance xG wise. That said, this also may be too small a sample size.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 02:26:23 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:17:52 pm
Yeah I think this is helpful, but we were talking about Nunez's overall performance xG wise. That said, this also may be too small a sample size.

Yeah I was more replying to Bobinhood talking about the variables behind each individual chance. He's right that it'll never be a reliable indicator of how good a single chance was, it's just useful when used to analyse a large number of shots which is a much harder thing to do without stats.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:51:41 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 01:32:58 pm
Im not starting with you again. You get personal

haha fucking hell ;D

bad day for a pair of Torontonian RAWKites in the 'do as i say, but not as I do' stakes
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 05:31:54 pm
Hold on, theres an argument in the transfer thread and Mac Red is not at the centre of it? Wtf is going on???
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 05:52:05 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 05:31:54 pm
Hold on, theres an argument in the transfer thread and Mac Red is not at the centre of it? Wtf is going on???
Just rumors, mate...   ;D

Are people taking the mickey out of the xG?! It is what it says on the label - a component of a model. Newtonian physics is a model and it's pretty damn accurate within the realm of applicability. Does that make it an absolute predictor? And when it breaks down at quantum level, does that make the model shit?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 06:02:17 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:03:25 pm
Nobody should take xG seriously when it comes to individual instances,

Yeah this is the case with publicly available numbers - it won't be for long though.
The most up to date models can take account of pressure on the ball, defenders between shot and goal etc - at some point in the not too distant future we'll get xg publically that's more useable for one off chances .. all this stuff is slowly getting solved
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 06:22:30 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:31:07 am
i've always had a philosophical problem with xg. I dont think you can "expect" a goal. You either score it, or you don't. xg wants to have it both ways.

It's the same with any stat though, if you use that stat to dominate your thinking.

I mean is shots vs shots on target useful?
A team could have 5 shots that miss by a whisker, hit the woodwork because strikers are trying to hit good areas of the target, and they'd register 5 shots with 0 on target. That same team could poke 5 'shots' tamely through the the GK and register 5 shots and 5 on target.

Does that help you to evaluate what's happened in the game?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 08:04:05 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 05:31:54 pm
Hold on, theres an argument in the transfer thread and Mac Red is not at the centre of it? Wtf is going on???

I never argue with the stat freaks ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 11:20:37 pm
I was looking for transfer rumours but think I'm in the maths section :o
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:01:25 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 06:22:30 pm
It's the same with any stat though, if you use that stat to dominate your thinking.

I mean is shots vs shots on target useful?
A team could have 5 shots that miss by a whisker, hit the woodwork because strikers are trying to hit good areas of the target, and they'd register 5 shots with 0 on target. That same team could poke 5 'shots' tamely through the the GK and register 5 shots and 5 on target.

Does that help you to evaluate what's happened in the game?

Yes it does, one team is inaccurate with their shooting and the other is 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 02:03:21 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:04:05 pm
I never argue with the stat freaks ;D

With how often you are correct in terms of football related matters (which you are very often correct, so a high Expected Football Accuracy or xFA), it might be time to label you a stat freak too 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:05:57 am
Linked with Frimpong and Wirtz, I glanced on the Beeb gossip.

Not sure how strong the links are.

Within the overall model being discussed is there a stat for xs- expecting signing? 😂

They will both sign for the mighty reds. The xs and the tea leaves point that way. Xabi will do us a solid, and Wirtz will love Klopp and not want to sully his burgeoning reputation playing for Guardiola, as that ship will sink soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 06:56:06 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:05:57 am
Linked with Frimpong and Wirtz, I glanced on the Beeb gossip.

Not sure how strong the links are.

Within the overall model being discussed is there a stat for xs- expecting signing? 😂

They will both sign for the mighty reds. The xs and the tea leaves point that way. Xabi will do us a solid, and Wirtz will love Klopp and not want to sully his burgeoning reputation playing for Guardiola, as that ship will sink soon.

If Alonso ends up at Real Madrid you might see bring Frimpong with him as Carvajal is just about to turn 32.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:38:45 am
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:05:57 am
Linked with Frimpong and Wirtz, I glanced on the Beeb gossip.

Not sure how strong the links are.

Within the overall model being discussed is there a stat for xs- expecting signing? 😂

They will both sign for the mighty reds. The xs and the tea leaves point that way. Xabi will do us a solid, and Wirtz will love Klopp and not want to sully his burgeoning reputation playing for Guardiola, as that ship will sink soon.
Transfer rumours are a bit tenuous at this stage with us getting linked with every man and his dog. We even got linked with Mbappe 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Let's see in January.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:41:59 am
I hope we target a CB in January with the new of Matip - try to bring a summer choice forward to January
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 09:52:02 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:41:59 am
I hope we target a CB in January with the new of Matip - try to bring a summer choice forward to January

Yep. The focus is on midfield but we have more than enough options until the summer. Think there is a chance we move for a defender now as Matip was likely to leave.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 11:46:19 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:41:59 am
I hope we target a CB in January with the new of Matip - try to bring a summer choice forward to January

If the target(s) we have for CB are playing outside of the top 5 leagues or are currently not getting a game at a club in the Top 5 leagues then I'd say this is possible.

Prising away key players from teams in Top 5 leagues in January is almost impossible, without paying a premium. We know Liverpool won't try and sign players in January unless they are already a target and they are available and still at a cost which we deem acceptable.

I think it's very different if you are buying from Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium etc.. Those clubs don't have financial power to refuse offers or persuade players to stay. If we have a CB target in one of those divisions then it could potentially be moved forward.

If not, we'll use Quansah, Bradley and Chambers to bridge the gap. May also use Bajcetic at right back when fit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:18:55 pm
Here are Liverpool's permanent transfers in the January window in last 20 years (I may have missed the odd one).

Cody Gakpo  - Eredivisie
Luis Diaz -  Portugal
Ben Davies -  Championship
Takumi Minamino -  Austrian Bundesliga
Virgil van Dijk -  Premier League (but a weird 6 month overhang from summer issues with deal)
Marko Grujic -  Sebian League
Daniel Sturridge  - Premier league (had started 1 PL game for Chelsea in 1st half of the season and 2 games all comps)
Phil Coutinho - Serie A (started 2 Serie A games in 1st half of the season and was loaned out the season before)
Luis Suarez -  Eredivise
Andy Carroll  -  Premier League ( did we pay a massive premium?)
Maxi Rodriguez -  La Liga (free transfer from A. Madrid because he wasn't getting a game and on high wages)
Martin Skrtel -  Russian League
Alvaro Arbeloa -  La Liga
Daniel Agger  - Danish SuperLiga
Fernando Morientes -  La Liga  (was a squad player on high wages -  loaned out season before)
Scott Carson -  Championship
Maurico Pellegrino -  La Liga (free transfer and surplus to requirements)
Danny Ward  -  National League

There are very few examples of buying players from Top 5 leagues were they were a starting player in their respective teams in the preceding months. Van Dijk, Arbeloa and Carroll are probably the only examples. Van Dijk was different due to what happened in the summer, with it being pushed back a window as some sort of punishment. Arbeloa was playing for a low end La Liga team and was bough cheaply. Carroll was the only real example of taking an important player from another big club in a Top 5 league.Even without hindsight we probably overpaid massively to do so.

Every other signing is from outside Top 5 leagues.

I'm not saying it's impossible to get players from Top 5 leagues who are playing for their current club but it's not that usual. Our 20 year January transfers sort of show that and it should be considered when people talk about potential January transfer targets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:31:47 pm
We've brought some great players in during the January window.

I think we need to do so again and sign a central defender. Someone in the Konate/Gomez age bracket who is a bit more reliable fitness wise and can obviously do the job when playing for the rest of this season, but going forward too.

We really can achieve success this season even if it's a bit of a transition one as we expected last season would be. Van Dijk is reliable, Konate/Gomez you'd have to say aren't, Matip has possibly played his last game for the club, and Quansah is still young and relatively inexperienced even though he looks the part. Have to bring one in if we're intent on competing for a few trophies.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 12:33:21 pm
If we're after a CB hope we're looking at Diomande at Sporting, looks a gem. Will probably cost a shedload now though.

Todibo would make sense but imagine that might be a tricky one with their ownership. Someone like Simakan at Lepizig would make sense too.
