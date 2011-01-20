As I understand it xG is just modelling the percentage likelihood of an outcome (a goal) given a specific situation (ball position, ball height, keeper position, defender position etc) in light of past outcomes. And so past results CAN lead you to 'expect' or not 'expect' a goal. A player who shoots from the halfway line isn't going to score very much, a player who shoots from inside the 6 yard box is going to score a lot more. You know this because of your experience playing and watching football.



I'm not quite sure exactly what your issue is with it and you can enlighten me but you may well just misunderstand it. If you don't like 'expected' change it to, 'how likely is a goal when shooting from there?' The thing about criticism of xG is it's a very reliable indicator of results over a large enough sample size. It clearly works.



statsbomb is very good on this stuff, https://statsbomb.com/soccer-metrics/expected-goals-xg-explained/ and https://statsbomb.com/articles/soccer/upgrading-expected-goals/



You are so literal bud. i know what xg is, ya nerd. I said it was Philosophical, my objection. On type you direct me to statsbomb after bemoaning my lack of understanding.meaning well, im sure.its percentages and data crunching. People believe it religiously but there are way too many variables for it ever to be anything more than a rough guide. you should score from situation a, but what if you are dead tired and just took a kick? What if a clump of dirt flies up into your eye at just that moment? what if the ball bobbles? What if Allisons the goalie like Newcastle? There are infinity what if's.Therefore my opinion is the only true judgement as to whether you should expect a goal is if you score it. xg is just a compilation of what happened before in similar situations. You shouldn't "expect" a goal untill the ball is in the back of the net. The most you can do is hope. People miss open nets every week.