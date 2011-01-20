« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2453117 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73360 on: Yesterday at 06:20:47 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 01:43:14 am
I cant see Quansah not getting a chance to nail down a spot in the squad as 3rd or 4th choice CB given Klopps track record with developing younger players. After that I guess its a case of do we carry 4 or 5 CBs and where Gomez falls in the pecking order. I wouldnt be against seeing Gomez as that  5th choice CB/ backup FB and  bringing in another CB to replace Matip for extra bit of quality depth though.

Unless we decide to bring a 6 in as an other option along with Macca I feel like weve already brought in the bulk of the midfielders and attackers we want for the foreseeable future. Its now up to them to gel and take their individual games up a level or two to get that improvement you speak of.

Maybe the club becomes ruthless and replaces Jota with someone less injury prone otherwise its hard for me to see any of the newer players being replaced anytime soon.

Just re the attaxk. Its definitely enough firepower for top 4. Is it enough for a title challenge? High 80s or 90+ points? Were not sure yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73361 on: Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:20:47 am
Just re the attaxk. Its definitely enough firepower for top 4. Is it enough for a title challenge? High 80s or 90+ points? Were not sure yet.

We have 5 attackers who will finish the season on 10+ goals, injuries permitting. Unless someone leaves in the summer, we aren't signing a starting attacker. Maybe someone younger, like Johan Bakayoko from PSV ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73362 on: Yesterday at 12:31:51 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 01:43:14 am
I cant see Quansah not getting a chance to nail down a spot in the squad as 3rd or 4th choice CB given Klopps track record with developing younger players. After that I guess its a case of do we carry 4 or 5 CBs and where Gomez falls in the pecking order. I wouldnt be against seeing Gomez as that  5th choice CB/ backup FB and  bringing in another CB to replace Matip for extra bit of quality depth though.

Quansah's development has been amazing. He is yet to turn 21, and he has already been playing and doing well in some tough games. I don't think that we will be looking to spend money on another central defender in the summer ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73363 on: Yesterday at 12:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:20:47 am
Just re the attaxk. Its definitely enough firepower for top 4. Is it enough for a title challenge? High 80s or 90+ points? Were not sure yet.

Id say its more than enough firepower for top 2. Arsenal and Spurs and anybody else for that matter dont have the ability we have in the top end of the field.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73364 on: Yesterday at 01:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:20:47 am
Just re the attaxk. Its definitely enough firepower for top 4. Is it enough for a title challenge? High 80s or 90+ points? Were not sure yet.

A lot depends on whether Nunez can prove the xG believers right really doesn't it?

I think there's room for one more forward, Salah still plays a huge amount of football for us so I think someone who can rotate with him would help ease his minutes a bit, ideally someone who gets in behind a lot as we don't have a ton of that happening right now. That obviously depends on what happens with him this summer of course.

I'd love to see an extremely athletic left back and holding midfielder come in; someone on the left who can stretch teams all game and a holding mid who can bully centre forwards and track runners all day.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73365 on: Yesterday at 04:33:46 pm »
Please buy a defensive midfielder
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73366 on: Yesterday at 04:47:57 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:33:46 pm
Please by a defensive midfielder
A new novel?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73367 on: Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:33:46 pm
Please by a defensive midfielder

We will still need to defend a lot better as a team, one defensive midfielder is not going to cure everything we saw today.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73368 on: Yesterday at 05:24:43 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
We will still need to defend a lot better as a team, one defensive midfielder is not going to cure everything we saw today.

It's not. But massive step in the right direction. No.1 priority imo now Quansah has progressed. Although still need a CB soon.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73369 on: Yesterday at 05:31:24 pm »
Not just Salah, sell all of our forwards. They can't score in a game we score four!

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73370 on: Yesterday at 05:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:36:43 pm
A lot depends on whether Nunez can prove the xG believers right really doesn't it?

I think there's room for one more forward, Salah still plays a huge amount of football for us so I think someone who can rotate with him would help ease his minutes a bit, ideally someone who gets in behind a lot as we don't have a ton of that happening right now. That obviously depends on what happens with him this summer of course.

I'd love to see an extremely athletic left back and holding midfielder come in; someone on the left who can stretch teams all game and a holding mid who can bully centre forwards and track runners all day.

The xG argument with him goes both ways though. On one level he accumulates a lot of xG. This is very good. But on the other, I'm much less confident that him underperforming his xG is 'just variance' at this point. It doesn't really matter that you accumulate a lot of xG if you significantly underperform it.

We're definitely conceding too many goals this season so far though, and that seems to be the issue rather than any problems with goal scoring. Is that down to playing an 8 as our 6? It can't be helping, despite JackWard's efforts to defend Macallister. Obviously this relentless positivity from JackWard about MacAllister won't receive the credit it deserves because the negativity police have deemed him problematic but he's a big boy so I'm sure he can cope.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73371 on: Today at 03:55:48 am »
If the Matip injury is serious that might push us in the market for a CB in January.
Hoping it isnt serious.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73372 on: Today at 08:13:36 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:55:48 am
If the Matip injury is serious that might push us in the market for a CB in January.
Hoping it isnt serious.

Inacio or Hincapie. The question is Sporting or Bayer sell in January?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73373 on: Today at 08:48:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:13:36 am
Inacio or Hincapie. The question is Sporting or Bayer sell in January?

If it's in response to Matip's injury, then it'd be a RCB, no? Neither Inacio or Hincapie would supplant Virgil, unless the plan is to move Virgil to RCB if required which Klopp has avoided throughout his tenure. Not saying I wouldn't sign a LCB in the future, but it's RCB where we end up rotating loads. And with Gomez doing RB stuff too, and now with Matip out for potentially long term, that is probably where the urgent need is. Wouldn't mind someone like Todibo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73374 on: Today at 09:05:44 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:13:36 am
Inacio or Hincapie. The question is Sporting or Bayer sell in January?

Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg. 63 (190cm) and super fast. Contracted until 2025.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73375 on: Today at 10:10:54 am »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
We will still need to defend a lot better as a team, one defensive midfielder is not going to cure everything we saw today.

That is true. However getting in a top tier or a potential top tier DM will do wonders for in particular Dom and Mac Allister. As that will allow Mac Allister to go further up the pitch by 5-10 yards where he can have a better impact on the game and show his qualities on a more consistent basis as he did with Brighton and does for Argentina. Asking him to play in the 6 is not fair on him imo when he can do an admirable job there, but he is more of an 8.

Also with Dom because we lack that top quality 6 at the moment, he is having to play a deeper role than he need him to as he needs to fill in the gaps in the space left behind when other vacate it. So having a real top class 6 will allow him to go further upfield where his qualities on the ball and his passing can get the best from the front 3.

So the net gains from having that 6 in the team really would get the best from others in the team. Just for proof of this look how balanced we are when Endo is playing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73376 on: Today at 10:11:27 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:48:32 am
If it's in response to Matip's injury, then it'd be a RCB, no? Neither Inacio or Hincapie would supplant Virgil, unless the plan is to move Virgil to RCB if required which Klopp has avoided throughout his tenure. Not saying I wouldn't sign a LCB in the future, but it's RCB where we end up rotating loads. And with Gomez doing RB stuff too, and now with Matip out for potentially long term, that is probably where the urgent need is. Wouldn't mind someone like Todibo.
Could play Quansah on the right side too. He played that side in youth football and little over the preseason.
Would think Gomez plays more Cb now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73377 on: Today at 10:39:33 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:55:48 am
If the Matip injury is serious that might push us in the market for a CB in January.
Hoping it isnt serious.

Can't see it considering how well Quansah has been doing. 

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73378 on: Today at 10:49:31 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:55:48 am
If the Matip injury is serious that might push us in the market for a CB in January.
Hoping it isnt serious.

I hope we go with Quansah to take his chance
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73379 on: Today at 10:58:32 am »
I think that DM position is more key than a cb, even after Matip's injury thanks to Quansah progressing. This may chance with another bad injury though. But right now a top DM would be the biggest game changer for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73380 on: Today at 11:23:48 am »
January will be very important.
I expect arsenal to be aggresive in the market probably another duel with Chelsea with Osimhen alternative probably Ivan Toney.
We need to improve in defensive midfield.
I suspect we wont do anything though probably Endo will get more mins as he is improving
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73381 on: Today at 11:25:43 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:23:48 am
January will be very important.
I expect arsenal to be aggresive in the market probably another duel with Chelsea with Osimhen alternative probably Ivan Toney.
We need to improve in defensive midfield.
I suspect we wont do anything though probably Endo will get more mins as he is improving

Zero chance of getting Osimhen out of Napoli in January.

Ivan Toney would be very meh.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73382 on: Today at 11:26:42 am »
Our next buy should be a defender - either a right back or a left sided centre back. It's pretty clearly where we're thinnest now and in the medium term

The other need is a pacy wide forward.
The front line has got a lot of quality but its 5 for 3 slots (Doak and Kaide Gordon are a couple of years off) and one of them, Jota, struggles to stay fit - so there's a big drop off
There's also a bit of a lack of pace to stretch the pitch, especially if Darwin is out for any reason

Can't see us buying a midfielder - we've got like 14 of them
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73383 on: Today at 11:31:11 am »
Get me a left sided attacker, there's a hole ready for a new Sadio to come in and take over. I'll worry about replacing Mo when he's left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73384 on: Today at 11:37:43 am »
Rensch, Geertruida, Simakan, Frimpong for Right Back
Mats Wieffer for no.6
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73385 on: Today at 11:53:44 am »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on Today at 11:37:43 am
Rensch, Geertruida, Simakan, Frimpong for Right Back

You'll never fit all that on the back of a shirt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73386 on: Today at 12:00:38 pm »
Theres really no way to fit another attacker who isnt a young prospect like Doak or Gordon or an auxiliary midfielder into our team, one will have to leave due to lack of games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73387 on: Today at 12:37:36 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:26:42 am
Our next buy should be a defender - either a right back or a left sided centre back. It's pretty clearly where we're thinnest now and in the medium term

The other need is a pacy wide forward.
The front line has got a lot of quality but its 5 for 3 slots (Doak and Kaide Gordon are a couple of years off) and one of them, Jota, struggles to stay fit - so there's a big drop off
There's also a bit of a lack of pace to stretch the pitch, especially if Darwin is out for any reason

Can't see us buying a midfielder - we've got like 14 of them
Mbeumo in the summer would be my pick.

Szobo could provide pace on the right or left also in the meantime if players were out
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73388 on: Today at 01:08:16 pm »
If we're saying what we'd want to see us do. Sign a centre back who can play alongside Van Dijk, also frees up Gomez to keep being back up across the defence with Quansah proving himself to be a genuine option so far. I'd still sign a primary ball winner for midfield. The talent we have and way we play I think you can lose a bit on the ball to gain ball winning in there. If Salah is staying past this season I'd go for pure pace/dribble forward and make a decision on one of the other three leaving, if he goes then keep them all for continuity and bring in best we can. I doubt we will, but I'd also want us to just go and get the best left back we can and move on one of Robertson or Tsimikas. Don't think it'd be a bad idea to be a bit proactive there. For me that's the 3/4 areas I think we need to go for next.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73389 on: Today at 01:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:08:16 pm
If we're saying what we'd want to see us do. Sign a centre back who can play alongside Van Dijk, also frees up Gomez to keep being back up across the defence with Quansah proving himself to be a genuine option so far. I'd still sign a primary ball winner for midfield. The talent we have and way we play I think you can lose a bit on the ball to gain ball winning in there. If Salah is staying past this season I'd go for pure pace/dribble forward and make a decision on one of the other three leaving, if he goes then keep them all for continuity and bring in best we can. I doubt we will, but I'd also want us to just go and get the best left back we can and move on one of Robertson or Tsimikas. Don't think it'd be a bad idea to be a bit proactive there. For me that's the 3/4 areas I think we need to go for next.

Largely agree. I think when the team is functioning correctly and everyone is doing their job we don't necessarily need a more athletic ball winner, but I think it'd help a lot to have one for those situations where things don't quite click for us. Pace and power is the one area where we can really go up a level in my opinion, players like that who also have the technical ability we need are expensive but we don't need to be adding lots every summer now.

I'd maybe put another attacker slightly higher on the list, we don't do a lot of running in behind at the moment as we just don't have the blistering pace we used to outside of Nunez. Someone who can operate across the front three would be ideal.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73390 on: Today at 03:51:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:05:44 am
Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg. 63 (190cm) and super fast. Contracted until 2025.

Good on crosses, is he?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73391 on: Today at 04:11:42 pm »
You will all love this. Poster on Reddit who is apparently fairly reliable has mentioned us seriously looking at Kalvin Phillips for January. They were one of the first to mention us being in for Mac Allister and Gakpo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73392 on: Today at 04:33:06 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:11:42 pm
You will all love this. Poster on Reddit who is apparently fairly reliable has mentioned us seriously looking at Kalvin Phillips for January. They were one of the first to mention us being in for Mac Allister and Gakpo.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73393 on: Today at 05:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
We will still need to defend a lot better as a team, one defensive midfielder is not going to cure everything we saw today.

It should help matters though and also has the added benefits of letting Mac get further forward, while his defensive awareness while playing as one of the 8's would also make us more solid as a team too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73394 on: Today at 06:51:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:25:43 am
Zero chance of getting Osimhen out of Napoli in January.

Ivan Toney would be very meh.

I agree. He'd be a gamble to say the least.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73395 on: Today at 07:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:51:51 pm
I agree. He'd be a gamble to say the least.

I really rate Toney. Not for us obviously, we have Nunez. But I think he's a very good player and would make Arsenal better, depending on how he copes with returning to football after a long time out at a new club.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73396 on: Today at 07:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:07:24 pm
I really rate Toney. Not for us obviously, we have Nunez. But I think he's a very good player and would make Arsenal better, depending on how he copes with returning to football after a long time out at a new club.

Toney is a great player, dont see how he is a gamble, players like him rarely are he has such a good level of technique and physical attributes that even if he doesnt score bucketloads a season hell contribute in other ways, similar to Jesus, hed be a great focal point for a team like Arsenal and Ill back him to score more than any of their current number 9s too.
