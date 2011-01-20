We will still need to defend a lot better as a team, one defensive midfielder is not going to cure everything we saw today.



That is true. However getting in a top tier or a potential top tier DM will do wonders for in particular Dom and Mac Allister. As that will allow Mac Allister to go further up the pitch by 5-10 yards where he can have a better impact on the game and show his qualities on a more consistent basis as he did with Brighton and does for Argentina. Asking him to play in the 6 is not fair on him imo when he can do an admirable job there, but he is more of an 8.Also with Dom because we lack that top quality 6 at the moment, he is having to play a deeper role than he need him to as he needs to fill in the gaps in the space left behind when other vacate it. So having a real top class 6 will allow him to go further upfield where his qualities on the ball and his passing can get the best from the front 3.So the net gains from having that 6 in the team really would get the best from others in the team. Just for proof of this look how balanced we are when Endo is playing.