A lot depends on whether Nunez can prove the xG believers right really doesn't it?



I think there's room for one more forward, Salah still plays a huge amount of football for us so I think someone who can rotate with him would help ease his minutes a bit, ideally someone who gets in behind a lot as we don't have a ton of that happening right now. That obviously depends on what happens with him this summer of course.



I'd love to see an extremely athletic left back and holding midfielder come in; someone on the left who can stretch teams all game and a holding mid who can bully centre forwards and track runners all day.



The xG argument with him goes both ways though. On one level he accumulates a lot of xG. This is very good. But on the other, I'm much less confident that him underperforming his xG is 'just variance' at this point. It doesn't really matter that you accumulate a lot of xG if you significantly underperform it.We're definitely conceding too many goals this season so far though, and that seems to be the issue rather than any problems with goal scoring. Is that down to playing an 8 as our 6? It can't be helping, despite JackWard's efforts to defend Macallister. Obviously this relentless positivity from JackWard about MacAllister won't receive the credit it deserves because the negativity police have deemed him problematic but he's a big boy so I'm sure he can cope.