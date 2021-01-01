« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 06:20:47 am
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 01:43:14 am
I cant see Quansah not getting a chance to nail down a spot in the squad as 3rd or 4th choice CB given Klopps track record with developing younger players. After that I guess its a case of do we carry 4 or 5 CBs and where Gomez falls in the pecking order. I wouldnt be against seeing Gomez as that  5th choice CB/ backup FB and  bringing in another CB to replace Matip for extra bit of quality depth though.

Unless we decide to bring a 6 in as an other option along with Macca I feel like weve already brought in the bulk of the midfielders and attackers we want for the foreseeable future. Its now up to them to gel and take their individual games up a level or two to get that improvement you speak of.

Maybe the club becomes ruthless and replaces Jota with someone less injury prone otherwise its hard for me to see any of the newer players being replaced anytime soon.

Just re the attaxk. Its definitely enough firepower for top 4. Is it enough for a title challenge? High 80s or 90+ points? Were not sure yet.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:20:47 am
Just re the attaxk. Its definitely enough firepower for top 4. Is it enough for a title challenge? High 80s or 90+ points? Were not sure yet.

We have 5 attackers who will finish the season on 10+ goals, injuries permitting. Unless someone leaves in the summer, we aren't signing a starting attacker. Maybe someone younger, like Johan Bakayoko from PSV ...
PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 12:31:51 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 01:43:14 am
I cant see Quansah not getting a chance to nail down a spot in the squad as 3rd or 4th choice CB given Klopps track record with developing younger players. After that I guess its a case of do we carry 4 or 5 CBs and where Gomez falls in the pecking order. I wouldnt be against seeing Gomez as that  5th choice CB/ backup FB and  bringing in another CB to replace Matip for extra bit of quality depth though.

Quansah's development has been amazing. He is yet to turn 21, and he has already been playing and doing well in some tough games. I don't think that we will be looking to spend money on another central defender in the summer ...
killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 12:43:08 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:20:47 am
Just re the attaxk. Its definitely enough firepower for top 4. Is it enough for a title challenge? High 80s or 90+ points? Were not sure yet.

Id say its more than enough firepower for top 2. Arsenal and Spurs and anybody else for that matter dont have the ability we have in the top end of the field.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 01:36:43 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:20:47 am
Just re the attaxk. Its definitely enough firepower for top 4. Is it enough for a title challenge? High 80s or 90+ points? Were not sure yet.

A lot depends on whether Nunez can prove the xG believers right really doesn't it?

I think there's room for one more forward, Salah still plays a huge amount of football for us so I think someone who can rotate with him would help ease his minutes a bit, ideally someone who gets in behind a lot as we don't have a ton of that happening right now. That obviously depends on what happens with him this summer of course.

I'd love to see an extremely athletic left back and holding midfielder come in; someone on the left who can stretch teams all game and a holding mid who can bully centre forwards and track runners all day.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:33:46 pm
Please buy a defensive midfielder
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:47:57 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:33:46 pm
Please by a defensive midfielder
A new novel?
Tis the season to be jillc

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:33:46 pm
Please by a defensive midfielder

We will still need to defend a lot better as a team, one defensive midfielder is not going to cure everything we saw today.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 05:24:43 pm
Quote from: Tis the season to be jillc on Yesterday at 04:49:42 pm
We will still need to defend a lot better as a team, one defensive midfielder is not going to cure everything we saw today.

It's not. But massive step in the right direction. No.1 priority imo now Quansah has progressed. Although still need a CB soon.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 05:31:24 pm
Not just Salah, sell all of our forwards. They can't score in a game we score four!

Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Yesterday at 05:33:08 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:36:43 pm
A lot depends on whether Nunez can prove the xG believers right really doesn't it?

I think there's room for one more forward, Salah still plays a huge amount of football for us so I think someone who can rotate with him would help ease his minutes a bit, ideally someone who gets in behind a lot as we don't have a ton of that happening right now. That obviously depends on what happens with him this summer of course.

I'd love to see an extremely athletic left back and holding midfielder come in; someone on the left who can stretch teams all game and a holding mid who can bully centre forwards and track runners all day.

The xG argument with him goes both ways though. On one level he accumulates a lot of xG. This is very good. But on the other, I'm much less confident that him underperforming his xG is 'just variance' at this point. It doesn't really matter that you accumulate a lot of xG if you significantly underperform it.

We're definitely conceding too many goals this season so far though, and that seems to be the issue rather than any problems with goal scoring. Is that down to playing an 8 as our 6? It can't be helping, despite JackWard's efforts to defend Macallister. Obviously this relentless positivity from JackWard about MacAllister won't receive the credit it deserves because the negativity police have deemed him problematic but he's a big boy so I'm sure he can cope.
Number 7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Today at 03:55:48 am
If the Matip injury is serious that might push us in the market for a CB in January.
Hoping it isnt serious.
