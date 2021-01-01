Matip has shown this season that there absolutely is the space for an established centrehalf. Konate gets injured frequently and I wouldnt be comfortable relying on Quansah and Gomez, particularly considering the minutes Gomez will get at full back. We should be looking to replace Matip with a player who could be a regular.



At full back we need to look at getting another in to properly challenge Robertson. Its not essential though as its hardly winning you the big trophies.



In midfield and attack though I still believe there is the space for real quality. In Mac Allister, Thiago and Szoboszlai we have quality in midfield but Thiago will be off and the rest are a mix of players still trying to prove themselves. Against this City side we cant be levels down on Silva and Rodri and therefore I think we need a real top class player in there.



The attack is curious in that whilst its still real quality, do we still have the complement of big game players we had with Mane, Salah and Firmino? Salah is great but there is still quite a bit that Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo and Jota have to prove in being able to fire us to trophies.



Thing is, Nunez could really explode, Diaz could become more of a proper link down the left and Gravenberch could establish himself as one of the best in the league come the end of the season and then the need for new players reduce. But to challenge City thats what you need, the very best and close to their ability so if you are asking at this moment I am saying we are short that quality.



I cant see Quansah not getting a chance to nail down a spot in the squad as 3rd or 4th choice CB given Klopps track record with developing younger players. After that I guess its a case of do we carry 4 or 5 CBs and where Gomez falls in the pecking order. I wouldnt be against seeing Gomez as that 5th choice CB/ backup FB and bringing in another CB to replace Matip for extra bit of quality depth though.Unless we decide to bring a 6 in as an other option along with Macca I feel like weve already brought in the bulk of the midfielders and attackers we want for the foreseeable future. Its now up to them to gel and take their individual games up a level or two to get that improvement you speak of.Maybe the club becomes ruthless and replaces Jota with someone less injury prone otherwise its hard for me to see any of the newer players being replaced anytime soon.