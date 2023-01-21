« previous next »
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,238
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73280 on: Yesterday at 02:38:33 pm »
Meant to be a serious player in the making.  Still 18 I believe.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,634
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73281 on: Yesterday at 02:40:44 pm »
It's Joao Neves
Come hold me tight
Kiss me my darling
Be mine tonight
Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73282 on: Yesterday at 04:03:59 pm »
https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1729829438253154377?s=20

BREAKING: Liverpool are reportedly exploring options in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe.

 ;)
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,206
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73283 on: Yesterday at 04:11:59 pm »
can't wait for Mbappe to retire ;D
Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73284 on: Yesterday at 04:12:38 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:03:59 pm
https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1729829438253154377?s=20

BREAKING: Liverpool are reportedly exploring options in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe.

 ;)
Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73285 on: Yesterday at 04:13:47 pm »
I was about to come in and write get me a left sided attacker, that would do nicely.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73286 on: Yesterday at 04:33:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:13:47 pm
I was about to come in and write get me a left sided attacker, that would do nicely.

For some reason we refused to get one in the summer, which was a shocking departure from our previous, 'sign a left sided attacker every window' strategy. Hopefully Mbappe can see us make a glorious return to form in that respect.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,238
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73287 on: Yesterday at 05:55:48 pm »
L'equipe journo.

Quote
Jürgen Klopp and Kylian Mbappe already have a relationship, so Liverpool do have a chance of signing the striker, only if Real Madrid leave the race. [@Tanziloic]
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,615
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73288 on: Yesterday at 06:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:55:48 pm
L'equipe journo.

A gigantic IF there
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,238
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73289 on: Yesterday at 06:03:21 pm »
Not really, Perez is pissed off at Mbappe for clowning him two summers in a row and they want Haaland too.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,335
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73290 on: Yesterday at 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:55:48 pm
L'equipe journo.
He's not worth the mega wages IMO. Lazy attitude to pressing and he has a massive ego. We should use the money to rejuvenate our team. Also, if he doesn't see us as a first choice then he can sod off.

Remember how Di Maria settled for Man Utd?
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,427
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73291 on: Yesterday at 07:02:16 pm »
There is only one scenario where we could sign Mbappe this summer, and I don't expect for it to happen ...
Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73292 on: Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 04:11:59 pm
can't wait for Mbappe to retire ;D

"36-year old Kylian Mbappe is intrigued by the prospect of playing for Liverpool and earning his coaching badges under Liverpool boss Xabi Alonso."
Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73293 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:25:47 pm

Doesnt he have 100 mil release clause?
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,810
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73294 on: Yesterday at 10:56:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:02:16 pm
There is only one scenario where we could sign Mbappe this summer, and I don't expect for it to happen ...

Nike won't give us the money?
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,427
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73295 on: Yesterday at 11:33:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:56:23 pm
Nike won't give us the money?

Nike are already giving us the money. We get 20% of every LFC branded Nike item sold, and Mbappe at LFC would only increase the sales. The main issue is the status of Salah. If he is to stay with us, we won't be signing Mbappe ...
Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73296 on: Today at 02:20:16 am »
I think Ive gone a bit sour on Mbappe. A few years ago, yes, definitely. But as his career has advanced, the sense has grown that he is a bit needy, a bit big for his boots, and perhaps doesnt work for the team as he might.

To be fair I dont watch him week in and week out, so if Ive got the wrong end of the stick, so be it. But thats the impression I get.

So even in a world where signing Mbappe might possibly be plausible, (surely not!) if Mo Salah decides to go to Saudi Arabia, (and he might not) Im not as fussed about it as I would have been a few years ago.

We need talent, and of course Mbappe has that in spades. But we also need hunger, and someone who will run through a brick wall for Jurgen and his teammates. At that point Im not as convinced, daft as it sounds.
Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,811
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73297 on: Today at 02:51:47 am »
No thanks on Mbappe, even if Nike pays his entire contract. I have no interest in bigger than the club signings, talented as he may be. Itd be a damned circus.

Well, ok, maybe if Nike pays his entire contract.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,508
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73298 on: Today at 02:56:08 am »
We don't need Mbappe, and his circus; he's old news now. We need to find the next Mbappe, the next Salah, the next Haaland etc - and in case anyone hasn't realised that is just a figure of speech, not a specific order list.

There are new players coming on the scene all the time. And there are always super new talents among them.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73299 on: Today at 08:11:59 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:56:08 am
We don't need Mbappe, and his circus; he's old news now. We need to find the next Mbappe, the next Salah, the next Haaland etc - and in case anyone hasn't realised that is just a figure of speech, not a specific order list.

There are new players coming on the scene all the time. And there are always super new talents among them.

I don't know if Mbappe has the ability and the attitude to be this but at the very top level there are only a few superstars. Ronaldo and Messi were in a class of their own for years. If Mbappe does have the ability and the attitude to be at the very tip of the football pyramid, there's not likely to be 'another one' of him for some time. It's just the same logic you, and others, have quite reasonably applied to keeping Salah in his thread. He's not comparable with Coutinho or Gini or whoever because we recognise Salah to be a true elite talent and there just aren't that many of these, which should make us very wary of losing him before his legs have gone. We're not saying 'there are new players coming on the scene all the time and there are super talents among them' as justification for losing Salah because we all know that at a certain level of talent, it becomes very hard to replace players. For the same reason, if there was a chance of getting Mbappe  then you can see why it might be worth it, providing the ability and attitude is there of course. 
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,763
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73300 on: Today at 08:53:53 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:20:16 am
I think Ive gone a bit sour on Mbappe. A few years ago, yes, definitely. But as his career has advanced, the sense has grown that he is a bit needy, a bit big for his boots, and perhaps doesnt work for the team as he might.

To be fair I dont watch him week in and week out, so if Ive got the wrong end of the stick, so be it. But thats the impression I get.

So even in a world where signing Mbappe might possibly be plausible, (surely not!) if Mo Salah decides to go to Saudi Arabia, (and he might not) Im not as fussed about it as I would have been a few years ago.

We need talent, and of course Mbappe has that in spades. But we also need hunger, and someone who will run through a brick wall for Jurgen and his teammates. At that point Im not as convinced, daft as it sounds.

It's all a bit Neymar where the ego and circus takes over. He needed to leave France a few years back and have discipline and proper coaching instilled by a serious coach at a top club (like Ronaldo and Ferguson or Messi and Guardiola).
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,790
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73301 on: Today at 08:56:34 am »
Better to have legs gone salah for a year, or to lose him with two years of legs? And when the legs have gone, where exactly do they go?
Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,763
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73302 on: Today at 08:59:29 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:11:59 am
I don't know if Mbappe has the ability and the attitude to be this but at the very top level there are only a few superstars. Ronaldo and Messi were in a class of their own for years. If Mbappe does have the ability and the attitude to be at the very tip of the football pyramid, there's not likely to be 'another one' of him for some time. It's just the same logic you, and others, have quite reasonably applied to keeping Salah in his thread. He's not comparable with Coutinho or Gini or whoever because we recognise Salah to be a true elite talent and there just aren't that many of these, which should make us very wary of losing him before his legs have gone. We're not saying 'there are new players coming on the scene all the time and there are super talents among them' as justification for losing Salah because we all know that at a certain level of talent, it becomes very hard to replace players. For the same reason, if there was a chance of getting Mbappe  then you can see why it might be worth it, providing the ability and attitude is there of course.

Another way of putting it though is like Bellingham. Rather than have a 2 year circus trying to sign him from Dortmund for ever inflated fees and salaries (and literally write seasons off in the meantime) what we really needed to do was sign him from Birmingham in the first place.

The time to get Mbappe was before PSG did. It becomes out of reach then, whether it's transfer fees, wages, agents fees, availability. We aren't state owned.

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,581
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73303 on: Today at 09:20:55 am »
If we can afford him and he wants to come, we should buy Mbappe.  It's a no-brainer.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,197
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73304 on: Today at 09:27:50 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:20:55 am
If we can afford him and he wants to come, we should buy Mbappe.  It's a no-brainer.

Is his contract out this summer and what would be the objective transfer fee we might have to pay?
I know his wages are astronomical, he would be in the Haaland range.
Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,581
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73305 on: Today at 09:31:15 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:27:50 am
Is his contract out this summer and what would be the objective transfer fee we might have to pay?
I know his wages are astronomical, he would be in the Haaland range.

He's out of contract, but the signing on fee would be ridiculous, and the wages would likely be way out of our range.  But if he's willing to slum it on, let's say £400k a week with a reasonable signing on fee, then it would be good business.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,197
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73306 on: Today at 09:35:54 am »
Ah ok. Him being out of contract would probably give us a wider range of options for handling the deal, it can be heavily loaded upfront with the sign-on bonus and balanced wage, other way around or anything in-between. I honestly don't think the usual 'you can't give a player that wage - it would destroy our wage structure' applies here. I think players would be pretty happy to have him as a teammate and to see the club replace a giant gaping hole Mo's departure would leave with such a player.
Online Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,103
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73307 on: Today at 10:02:22 am »
Agree with tubby. Kylian Darwiz and Musiala is tasty 
Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73308 on: Today at 10:12:23 am »
Mbappe will get homesick moving to any of the non-London clubs in the PL. He's spent virtually all of his life living in the Principality of Monaco and his hometown of Paris.
Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,984
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73309 on: Today at 10:21:04 am »
Be interesting if we sign Mbappe, how would he manage the team? What coaches would he bring in? What food will be served on match days.. this is just some of the power he has at PSG, wonder how much Jurgen will have to give up.
Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,385
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73310 on: Today at 11:35:35 am »
Havent read in here for a while so sorry if this is covered already... I see news today that Fulham could be going for Andre.
Is it thought that we are still interested?
Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,448
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73311 on: Today at 11:41:18 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:31:15 am
He's out of contract, but the signing on fee would be ridiculous, and the wages would likely be way out of our range.  But if he's willing to slum it on, let's say £400k a week with a reasonable signing on fee, then it would be good business.

£400k a week? He's currently on over £60m a year at PSG  ;D
Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,984
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73312 on: Today at 11:43:48 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:03:59 pm
https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1729829438253154377?s=20

BREAKING: Liverpool are reportedly exploring options in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe.

 ;)

"The main option they are looking to explore is on Harvey's Elliot's digital copy of EA Sports FC on his PS5 but it is thought the young player normally favours playing Fortnite."
Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,737
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73313 on: Today at 11:46:48 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:20:55 am
If we can afford him and he wants to come, we should buy Mbappe.  It's a no-brainer.

We can't afford him unless the Saudi's put in a ridiculously big offer for Mo in a few weeks circa 400m and even then im not sure i'd want the clownery that surrounds him at the club.

He'll end up at City next season when Haaland goes to Madrid.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,658
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73314 on: Today at 11:51:11 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 09:35:54 am
Ah ok. Him being out of contract would probably give us a wider range of options for handling the deal, it can be heavily loaded upfront with the sign-on bonus and balanced wage, other way around or anything in-between. I honestly don't think the usual 'you can't give a player that wage - it would destroy our wage structure' applies here. I think players would be pretty happy to have him as a teammate and to see the club replace a giant gaping hole Mo's departure would leave with such a player.

He'll be looking for both; big fees for him and his mum, big wages, big bonuses, everything.
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,413
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73315 on: Today at 11:56:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:12:23 am
Mbappe will get homesick moving to any of the non-London clubs in the PL. He's spent virtually all of his life living in the Principality of Monaco and his hometown of Paris.

Do you reckon he actually goes out loads in Paris? I can't imagine he can given how famous he is. I reckon most footballers at top level clubs spend most of their time in big houses when they're not in training. Nightlife especially is probably non-existent for most of them.
