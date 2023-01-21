We don't need Mbappe, and his circus; he's old news now. We need to find the next Mbappe, the next Salah, the next Haaland etc - and in case anyone hasn't realised that is just a figure of speech, not a specific order list.



There are new players coming on the scene all the time. And there are always super new talents among them.



I don't know if Mbappe has the ability and the attitude to be this but at the very top level there are only a few superstars. Ronaldo and Messi were in a class of their own for years. If Mbappe does have the ability and the attitude to be at the very tip of the football pyramid, there's not likely to be 'another one' of him for some time. It's just the same logic you, and others, have quite reasonably applied to keeping Salah in his thread. He's not comparable with Coutinho or Gini or whoever because we recognise Salah to be a true elite talent and there just aren't that many of these, which should make us very wary of losing him before his legs have gone. We're not saying 'there are new players coming on the scene all the time and there are super talents among them' as justification for losing Salah because we all know that at a certain level of talent, it becomes very hard to replace players. For the same reason, if there was a chance of getting Mbappe then you can see why it might be worth it, providing the ability and attitude is there of course.