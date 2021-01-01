I think Ive gone a bit sour on Mbappe. A few years ago, yes, definitely. But as his career has advanced, the sense has grown that he is a bit needy, a bit big for his boots, and perhaps doesnt work for the team as he might.



To be fair I dont watch him week in and week out, so if Ive got the wrong end of the stick, so be it. But thats the impression I get.



So even in a world where signing Mbappe might possibly be plausible, (surely not!) if Mo Salah decides to go to Saudi Arabia, (and he might not) Im not as fussed about it as I would have been a few years ago.



We need talent, and of course Mbappe has that in spades. But we also need hunger, and someone who will run through a brick wall for Jurgen and his teammates. At that point Im not as convinced, daft as it sounds.