Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2440498 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,238
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73280 on: Today at 02:38:33 pm »
Meant to be a serious player in the making.  Still 18 I believe.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,618
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73281 on: Today at 02:40:44 pm »
It's Joao Neves
Come hold me tight
Kiss me my darling
Be mine tonight
Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73282 on: Today at 04:03:59 pm »
https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1729829438253154377?s=20

BREAKING: Liverpool are reportedly exploring options in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,202
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73283 on: Today at 04:11:59 pm »
can't wait for Mbappe to retire ;D
Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73284 on: Today at 04:12:38 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 04:03:59 pm
https://x.com/DaveOCKOP/status/1729829438253154377?s=20

BREAKING: Liverpool are reportedly exploring options in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappe.

 ;)
Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73285 on: Today at 04:13:47 pm »
I was about to come in and write get me a left sided attacker, that would do nicely.
Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73286 on: Today at 04:33:33 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:13:47 pm
I was about to come in and write get me a left sided attacker, that would do nicely.

For some reason we refused to get one in the summer, which was a shocking departure from our previous, 'sign a left sided attacker every window' strategy. Hopefully Mbappe can see us make a glorious return to form in that respect.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,238
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73287 on: Today at 05:55:48 pm »
L'equipe journo.

Quote
Jürgen Klopp and Kylian Mbappe already have a relationship, so Liverpool do have a chance of signing the striker, only if Real Madrid leave the race. [@Tanziloic]
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,613
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73288 on: Today at 06:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:55:48 pm
L'equipe journo.

A gigantic IF there
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,238
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73289 on: Today at 06:03:21 pm »
Not really, Perez is pissed off at Mbappe for clowning him two summers in a row and they want Haaland too.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73290 on: Today at 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:55:48 pm
L'equipe journo.
He's not worth the mega wages IMO. Lazy attitude to pressing and he has a massive ego. We should use the money to rejuvenate our team. Also, if he doesn't see us as a first choice then he can sod off.

Remember how Di Maria settled for Man Utd?
Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,426
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73291 on: Today at 07:02:16 pm »
There is only one scenario where we could sign Mbappe this summer, and I don't expect for it to happen ...
Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,889
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73292 on: Today at 07:30:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:11:59 pm
can't wait for Mbappe to retire ;D

"36-year old Kylian Mbappe is intrigued by the prospect of playing for Liverpool and earning his coaching badges under Liverpool boss Xabi Alonso."
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73293 on: Today at 10:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:25:47 pm

Doesnt he have 100 mil release clause?
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,809
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73294 on: Today at 10:56:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:02:16 pm
There is only one scenario where we could sign Mbappe this summer, and I don't expect for it to happen ...

Nike won't give us the money?
Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,426
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73295 on: Today at 11:33:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:56:23 pm
Nike won't give us the money?

Nike are already giving us the money. We get 20% of every LFC branded Nike item sold, and Mbappe at LFC would only increase the sales. The main issue is the status of Salah. If he is to stay with us, we won't be signing Mbappe ...
