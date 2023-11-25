« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: MonsLibpool on November 25, 2023, 08:43:48 pm
Few teams play like City.
That's what I was getting at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 25, 2023, 08:55:05 pm
It's like people don't get that he plays in this position for Argentina as well. Had you listened to Klopp in the press conference he made the point that providing we defend correctly he is more than capable of doing a good job there, and so far he has. Here's the proof. https://x.com/_wingplay/status/1728486446695362795?s=20
The benefit of having Macca as a 6 is an extra man in midfield; Klopp said it himself. We have him there, Trent drifts there, so we can overwhelm the bus-parking teams. The only issue is that Macca will be exposed now and then on a counter. As he was today during one of those when he ended up as a CB. Stll, I think that the benefits overweigh the risk. My issue with Macca and Trent attacking from the central area is that we become way too narrow. But we are still evolving as a team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Phineus on November 25, 2023, 07:14:08 pm
Its clear were setting up different now and want something different from a 6.
But are we setting up differently because we haven't got a 6?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Agent99 on November 25, 2023, 09:43:14 pm
But are we setting up differently because we haven't got a 6?

I don't think so. We've bought Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch in the summer with a clear plan in mind:

Gravenberch - Szoboszlai
Mac Allister - Trent

And we've got ourselves a great deal ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 25, 2023, 09:59:39 pm
I don't think so. We've bought Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch in the summer with a clear plan in mind:

Gravenberch - Szoboszlai
Mac Allister - Trent

And we've got ourselves a great deal ...

Re the dual 6 in possession thing... theres an issue with ur build-up play. I don't know why but it's a problem. Not capable of progressing the ball from the back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Knight on November 25, 2023, 10:16:26 pm
Re the dual 6 in possession thing... theres an issue with ur build-up play. I don't know why but it's a problem. Not capable of progressing the ball from the back.

Jurgen has explained it perfectly in his post-match interview. This new LFC team is still in it's early days ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Agent99 on November 25, 2023, 09:43:14 pm
But are we setting up differently because we haven't got a 6?

IMO yes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Knight on November 25, 2023, 10:16:26 pm
Re the dual 6 in possession thing... theres an issue with ur build-up play. I don't know why but it's a problem. Not capable of progressing the ball from the back.

The point is we are still in early days for this midfield as they continue to play together the play will evolve as they get used to one another. I am not sure why people are not excited about that prospect considering the start we have already made so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Well said.

We are up there, and doing well, defensively and offensively, and the newly forming midfield is still in its infancy.

Tons of reason to be hopeful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: farawayred on November 25, 2023, 09:34:19 pm
The benefit of having Macca as a 6 is an extra man in midfield; Klopp said it himself. We have him there, Trent drifts there, so we can overwhelm the bus-parking teams. The only issue is that Macca will be exposed now and then on a counter. As he was today during one of those when he ended up as a CB.

Thing is we're not getting exposed on the counter this season 
The one you're referencing was from a set piece .. same vs Luton -  why we're leaving one of our slower players as our deepest man on set pieces is beyond me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 25, 2023, 10:49:01 pm
Thing is we're not getting exposed on the counter this season 
The one you're referencing was from a set piece .. same vs Luton -  why we're leaving one of our slower players as our deepest man on set pieces is beyond me
It generally the smallest players back there on a set piece. normally one 1 FB and the MF who in the box or the edge of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 25, 2023, 10:27:00 pm
The point is we are still in early days for this midfield as they continue to play together the play will evolve as they get used to one another. I am not sure why people are not excited about that prospect considering the start we have already made so far.

Oh I'm excited! I'm not sure why people think raising current problems with our play means you're not excited.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 25, 2023, 06:38:11 pm
For the real 6 ultras  name a 6 that we could sign that wouldve done a better job than Mac today playing as a solo 6 away vs City ?
I have been pretty fine with Mac at 6 however the only guy who might be available 6(and im not sure he leaving)  is Zubimendi
Honestly if it possible take a risk on like 18 year old talent possible DM, let him and Bajcetic be able to provide depth and be able to rotation piece to grow into that role down the road. Bajcetic can also invert from rb helps with able to get minutes.
With the currently Midfielders in the squad Mac best used as a 6, yes he can play farther but got a lot good options in the advanced MF roles.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Knight on November 26, 2023, 06:41:48 am
Oh I'm excited! I'm not sure why people think raising current problems with our play means you're not excited.

I'm sorry, I wasn't intending to say that to be fair. But I just think some of the issues we are seeing at the moment could well become rarer as the players begin to evolve a bit more. This is where the season starts proper with no international breaks until March (with the exception of the African Cup). Like at the moment we're not always shooting when we should and again that can happen in the beginning, but hopefully it will get sorted out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 25, 2023, 10:49:01 pm
Thing is we're not getting exposed on the counter this season 
The one you're referencing was from a set piece .. same vs Luton -  why we're leaving one of our slower players as our deepest man on set pieces is beyond me

This has been weird. MacAllister and Elliot have both been left in those areas on set pieces, neither are suited to it and given how good we are at counterattacking from set pieces you'd expect us to be wary of other teams doing it to us. I get the impression we care more about what those players can do offensively with the second ball than whether they're up to it defensively, and it has stung us.

Maybe it's just down to a lack of pace in the players available for that spot. Typically Robertson would be there but he's out, Tsimikas isn't all that quick or strong himself and is often on set piece duty. Presumably all of Dom, Gravenberch and Jones are all wanted in the box for their height, with Dom also taking set pieces at times, leaving the likes of Mac and Elliot as the only remaining options.

I'm not really sure what the solution is aside from waiting for Robertson to return, maybe put one of Jones/Gravenberch there and accept we'll be slightly less effective in the box?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Schmidt on November 26, 2023, 11:41:00 am
This has been weird. MacAllister and Elliot have both been left in those areas on set pieces, neither are suited to it and given how good we are at counterattacking from set pieces you'd expect us to be wary of other teams doing it to us. I get the impression we care more about what those players can do offensively with the second ball than whether they're up to it defensively, and it has stung us.

Maybe it's just down to a lack of pace in the players available for that spot. Typically Robertson would be there but he's out, Tsimikas isn't all that quick or strong himself and is often on set piece duty. Presumably all of Dom, Gravenberch and Jones are all wanted in the box for their height, with Dom also taking set pieces at times, leaving the likes of Mac and Elliot as the only remaining options.

I'm not really sure what the solution is aside from waiting for Robertson to return, maybe put one of Jones/Gravenberch there and accept we'll be slightly less effective in the box?

It's clearly Klopp's tactics. Our goal yesterday was started by Macca clearing a ball from our box and it ended up with Trent putting it in the net. It's what Klopp talked about in his press conference, yes there is an issue of risk, but because of the player Macca is it can be a positive one and lead to good attacking options such as yesterday's.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November 26, 2023, 11:44:22 am
It's clearly Klopp's tactics. Our goal yesterday was started by Macca clearing a ball from our box and it ended up with Trent putting it in the net. It's what Klopp talked about in his press conference, yes there is an issue of risk, but because of the player Macca is it can be a positive one and lead to good attacking options such as yesterday's.

Were talking about our set up on our own set pieces - not the oppositions?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Under 17 World Cup just finished.  We could pick up these kids in the next 12 months.  :D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Whats the age limitations after Brexit? I seem to recall that it changed how old the kids need to be to sign them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: farawayred on November 26, 2023, 05:31:21 pm
Whats the age limitations after Brexit? I seem to recall that it changed how old the kids need to be to sign them.

18
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Schmidt on November 26, 2023, 11:41:00 am
This has been weird. MacAllister and Elliot have both been left in those areas on set pieces, neither are suited to it and given how good we are at counterattacking from set pieces you'd expect us to be wary of other teams doing it to us. I get the impression we care more about what those players can do offensively with the second ball than whether they're up to it defensively, and it has stung us.

Maybe it's just down to a lack of pace in the players available for that spot. Typically Robertson would be there but he's out, Tsimikas isn't all that quick or strong himself and is often on set piece duty. Presumably all of Dom, Gravenberch and Jones are all wanted in the box for their height, with Dom also taking set pieces at times, leaving the likes of Mac and Elliot as the only remaining options.

I'm not really sure what the solution is aside from waiting for Robertson to return, maybe put one of Jones/Gravenberch there and accept we'll be slightly less effective in the box?
Doku was on Mo Salah on a corner around the half way line(USA commentators pointed it out right away with why Alisson tried that pass(which was fine he just slipped). It just how teams set up for it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote
Liverpool are the favourites to sign Lucas Beraldo and lead the race. [@UOL]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
We are favorites AND lead the race. Good stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Samie on November 26, 2023, 09:12:48 pm


He's a Centre Back apparently in case anyone else doesn't keep track of all the current 'wonderkids' in world football.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: RedG13 on November 26, 2023, 06:28:22 pm
Doku was on Mo Salah on a corner around the half way line(USA commentators pointed it out right away with why Alisson tried that pass(which was fine he just slipped). It just how teams set up for it.


Yeah but at least Doku is rapid and can get goal side of Salah ... Macallister isn't getting goal side of any breaking forwards on a counter from a set piece
We've got an issue because it will having someone back we'd rather have up in these situations but it cost us 3 points vs Luton and nearly did vs City... anyway wrong thread etc
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
I don't know why we don't play 4-4-2 more often.

It suits nearly everyone in the squad and in theory, Trent and Elliot would both be options for wide right, midfield.

But a new full back or two to help this, though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2023, 07:40:12 am
He's a Centre Back apparently in case anyone else doesn't keep track of all the current 'wonderkids' in world football.

A left-footed central defender who can also play as a defensive midfielder. I like the idea ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: JackWard33 on November 27, 2023, 12:44:18 pm
Yeah but at least Doku is rapid and can get goal side of Salah ... Macallister isn't getting goal side of any breaking forwards on a counter from a set piece
We've got an issue because it will having someone back we'd rather have up in these situations but it cost us 3 points vs Luton and nearly did vs City... anyway wrong thread etc
Not wrong but they always put the other full back there and the whatever Midfielder not in the box or on the edge. Most teams do this.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on November 27, 2023, 07:15:22 pm
A left-footed central defender who can also play as a defensive midfielder. I like the idea ...

And left back, unless I'm mistaken. I like the idea too. No, I love the idea. Just don't forget about Dre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
 :D
https://twitter.com/sachatavolieri/status/1729605288053833780

Quote
What an amazing performance of Loïs Openda during this first half. Belgian strikersadapting perfectly with the type of play that fits with #RBLeipzig
The transfer market in Premier League already very hot on him, as #LFC.
Wonderful talent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:53:50 pm
Can he play as a six if you invert him?  ;)

You've really Openda Pandora's box with that comment
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Will be interesting to see if we get in the two highly rated (but seriously expensive) kids with massive potential or more experienced players who may not be as talented or have as high a ceiling but are more of the finished article.

Or alternatively, we do nothing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:38:44 am
Will be interesting to see if we get in the two highly rated (but seriously expensive) kids with massive potential or more experienced players who may not be as talented or have as high a ceiling but are more of the finished article.

Or alternatively, we do nothing.

More Gravenberch style signings please. Young (21), experienced (100+ seniors games), in a squad with either a shit manager or set-up that doesn't suit him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:57:16 am
More Gravenberch style signings please. Young (21), experienced (100+ seniors games), in a squad with either a shit manager or set-up that doesn't suit him.

In what position?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:58:13 am
In what position?

Any of the defensive positions that need filling, i.e., DM, CB, FB. Maybe someone like Boubakary Soumaré.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:38:44 am
Will be interesting to see if we get in the two highly rated (but seriously expensive) kids with massive potential or more experienced players who may not be as talented or have as high a ceiling but are more of the finished article.

Or alternatively, we do nothing.

I think that we should go after a left-footed central defender, who can also play as a defensive midfielder and as a left fullback. Not an easy type of a player to find, but still possible ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
If we want to keep playing Trent in his current role where he vacates the traditional full back area to be one of our main creators in the center n further afield then we really need a holding midfielder especially against the top teams who can break n take full advantage of the gaps. Might not be your typical Mascherano type but the squad has room for a quality defensive option in CM as when the time comes whether it be City, Real or similar, we will need a 5 holding the line for us. Against lesser teams Mc is perfect but his innocence as a holding midfielder will get found out and it could cost a honour or two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote
Liverpool are looking to sign Benfica defensive midfielder Joao Neves. #LFC have his name at the very top of their wishlist in all capital letters. [@ojogo]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:25:47 pm
Liverpool are looking to sign Benfica defensive midfielder Joao Neves. #LFC have his name at the very top of their wishlist in all capital letters. [@ojogo]

sooooo.....   JOAO NEVES?
