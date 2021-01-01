Thing is we're not getting exposed on the counter this season

The one you're referencing was from a set piece .. same vs Luton - why we're leaving one of our slower players as our deepest man on set pieces is beyond me



This has been weird. MacAllister and Elliot have both been left in those areas on set pieces, neither are suited to it and given how good we are at counterattacking from set pieces you'd expect us to be wary of other teams doing it to us. I get the impression we care more about what those players can do offensively with the second ball than whether they're up to it defensively, and it has stung us.Maybe it's just down to a lack of pace in the players available for that spot. Typically Robertson would be there but he's out, Tsimikas isn't all that quick or strong himself and is often on set piece duty. Presumably all of Dom, Gravenberch and Jones are all wanted in the box for their height, with Dom also taking set pieces at times, leaving the likes of Mac and Elliot as the only remaining options.I'm not really sure what the solution is aside from waiting for Robertson to return, maybe put one of Jones/Gravenberch there and accept we'll be slightly less effective in the box?