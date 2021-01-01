It's like people don't get that he plays in this position for Argentina as well. Had you listened to Klopp in the press conference he made the point that providing we defend correctly he is more than capable of doing a good job there, and so far he has. Here's the proof. https://x.com/_wingplay/status/1728486446695362795?s=20



The benefit of having Macca as a 6 is an extra man in midfield; Klopp said it himself. We have him there, Trent drifts there, so we can overwhelm the bus-parking teams. The only issue is that Macca will be exposed now and then on a counter. As he was today during one of those when he ended up as a CB. Stll, I think that the benefits overweigh the risk. My issue with Macca and Trent attacking from the central area is that we become way too narrow. But we are still evolving as a team.