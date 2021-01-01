For the real 6 ultras
name a 6 that we could sign that wouldve done a better job than Mac today playing as a solo 6 away vs City ?
I have been pretty fine with Mac at 6 however the only guy who might be available 6(and im not sure he leaving) is Zubimendi
Honestly if it possible take a risk on like 18 year old talent possible DM, let him and Bajcetic be able to provide depth and be able to rotation piece to grow into that role down the road. Bajcetic can also invert from rb helps with able to get minutes.
With the currently Midfielders in the squad Mac best used as a 6, yes he can play farther but got a lot good options in the advanced MF roles.