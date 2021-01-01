« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:43:48 pm
Few teams play like City.
That's what I was getting at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm
It's like people don't get that he plays in this position for Argentina as well. Had you listened to Klopp in the press conference he made the point that providing we defend correctly he is more than capable of doing a good job there, and so far he has. Here's the proof. https://x.com/_wingplay/status/1728486446695362795?s=20
The benefit of having Macca as a 6 is an extra man in midfield; Klopp said it himself. We have him there, Trent drifts there, so we can overwhelm the bus-parking teams. The only issue is that Macca will be exposed now and then on a counter. As he was today during one of those when he ended up as a CB. Stll, I think that the benefits overweigh the risk. My issue with Macca and Trent attacking from the central area is that we become way too narrow. But we are still evolving as a team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:14:08 pm
Its clear were setting up different now and want something different from a 6.
But are we setting up differently because we haven't got a 6?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:43:14 pm
But are we setting up differently because we haven't got a 6?

I don't think so. We've bought Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch in the summer with a clear plan in mind:

Gravenberch - Szoboszlai
Mac Allister - Trent

And we've got ourselves a great deal ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:59:39 pm
I don't think so. We've bought Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Gravenberch in the summer with a clear plan in mind:

Gravenberch - Szoboszlai
Mac Allister - Trent

And we've got ourselves a great deal ...

Re the dual 6 in possession thing... theres an issue with ur build-up play. I don't know why but it's a problem. Not capable of progressing the ball from the back.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
Re the dual 6 in possession thing... theres an issue with ur build-up play. I don't know why but it's a problem. Not capable of progressing the ball from the back.

Jurgen has explained it perfectly in his post-match interview. This new LFC team is still in it's early days ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:43:14 pm
But are we setting up differently because we haven't got a 6?

IMO yes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
Re the dual 6 in possession thing... theres an issue with ur build-up play. I don't know why but it's a problem. Not capable of progressing the ball from the back.

The point is we are still in early days for this midfield as they continue to play together the play will evolve as they get used to one another. I am not sure why people are not excited about that prospect considering the start we have already made so far.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Well said.

We are up there, and doing well, defensively and offensively, and the newly forming midfield is still in its infancy.

Tons of reason to be hopeful.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 09:34:19 pm
The benefit of having Macca as a 6 is an extra man in midfield; Klopp said it himself. We have him there, Trent drifts there, so we can overwhelm the bus-parking teams. The only issue is that Macca will be exposed now and then on a counter. As he was today during one of those when he ended up as a CB.

Thing is we're not getting exposed on the counter this season 
The one you're referencing was from a set piece .. same vs Luton -  why we're leaving one of our slower players as our deepest man on set pieces is beyond me
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:49:01 pm
Thing is we're not getting exposed on the counter this season 
The one you're referencing was from a set piece .. same vs Luton -  why we're leaving one of our slower players as our deepest man on set pieces is beyond me
It generally the smallest players back there on a set piece. normally one 1 FB and the MF who in the box or the edge of it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:27:00 pm
The point is we are still in early days for this midfield as they continue to play together the play will evolve as they get used to one another. I am not sure why people are not excited about that prospect considering the start we have already made so far.

Oh I'm excited! I'm not sure why people think raising current problems with our play means you're not excited.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:38:11 pm
For the real 6 ultras  name a 6 that we could sign that wouldve done a better job than Mac today playing as a solo 6 away vs City ?
I have been pretty fine with Mac at 6 however the only guy who might be available 6(and im not sure he leaving)  is Zubimendi
Honestly if it possible take a risk on like 18 year old talent possible DM, let him and Bajcetic be able to provide depth and be able to rotation piece to grow into that role down the road. Bajcetic can also invert from rb helps with able to get minutes.
With the currently Midfielders in the squad Mac best used as a 6, yes he can play farther but got a lot good options in the advanced MF roles.
