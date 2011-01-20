« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2424176 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73160 on: November 19, 2023, 01:47:22 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on November 19, 2023, 12:36:00 pm
this pretty much

but then looking at how much time he is accompanying thiago in the physio room

Bajcetic is learning from the best.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73161 on: November 19, 2023, 02:56:53 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on November 16, 2023, 09:26:47 pm
who the fuck is Endrick

Endicotts younger brother. Takes a lot of stick for it.

https://youtu.be/PVZ4gSw10yw
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73162 on: November 19, 2023, 03:05:59 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on November 17, 2023, 09:35:19 am
That would make a rubbish song

woah-oh-awo-ho
We've got the joint best defensive record in the league
mac though hes so slow
his numbers are good though
but people refuse to believe 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73163 on: November 19, 2023, 08:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on November 19, 2023, 03:05:59 pm
woah-oh-awo-ho
We've got the joint best defensive record in the league
mac though hes so slow
his numbers are good though
but people refuse to believe 


Weeeeeelllllllllllllllllllll, ok nice try :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73164 on: November 20, 2023, 02:27:35 pm »
Some top journo on twitter saying Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent met FSG in Boston on Friday night.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73165 on: November 20, 2023, 02:28:08 pm »
Indy summit
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73166 on: November 20, 2023, 02:39:54 pm »
Summit or plateau?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73167 on: November 20, 2023, 02:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 20, 2023, 02:28:08 pm
Indy summit

Miguel Delaney at the Independant?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73168 on: November 20, 2023, 03:07:55 pm »
Sounds like summit's up
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73169 on: November 20, 2023, 03:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 20, 2023, 02:27:35 pm
Some top journo on twitter saying Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent met FSG in Boston on Friday night.



One of few players I'd be happy to replace Salah if Mo is sold
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73170 on: November 20, 2023, 03:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Original on November 20, 2023, 03:52:18 pm
One of few players I'd be happy to replace Salah if Mo is sold
Doesn't her play on the left?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73171 on: November 20, 2023, 04:00:08 pm »
Yeah he usually plays from the left.  :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73172 on: November 20, 2023, 04:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 20, 2023, 04:00:08 pm
Yeah he usually plays from the left.  :D
We haven't bought one of these in ages, over a year...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73173 on: November 20, 2023, 05:24:26 pm »
https://twitter.com/Transfersdotcom/status/1726582612301340936

Quote
EXCLUSIVE

Liverpool have put a plan in place to ensure that Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk sign new deals at Anfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73174 on: November 20, 2023, 05:43:21 pm »
By the way.


Szbolzlai and MacAllister have now payed the same number of minutes as Oxlade Chamberlian, Keita and Milner did over the entirety of last season combined


Availability means soooooo much.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73175 on: November 20, 2023, 06:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 20, 2023, 05:24:26 pm
https://twitter.com/Transfersdotcom/status/1726582612301340936

Yeah, @francoisplateau said something similar earlier this week, Mightve been aboot Salah an all. Can always trust FP. Always first with the big scoops

You can be sure of it
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73176 on: Yesterday at 12:21:12 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on November 15, 2023, 10:14:36 pm
Do we suppose the Mbappe to Liverpool "rumours" will stop in our lifetime? or are they transcendent, something larger than mere flesh and blood, on a mystic plane of some kind?

they seem to spring eternal. Kinda getting a bit stale as of a long time go. we dont usually pay 1.2m a week iirc.


I've been slaughtering a chicken a week to make this happen - They won't stop until he's here... Or until my local KFC start asking questions about all the chickens I'm giving them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73177 on: Yesterday at 07:09:19 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 16, 2023, 05:26:03 pm

Mac Allister is a great player. But he's really struggled at 6. Endo has shown some improvement over the past couple of games, but is still way below peak-Fabinho (let alone peak Mascherano)

Our Achilles Heel for the past few seasons has been being hit on the break. Last season was pitiful the way shite players/teams were cutting through our middle without a glove being laid on them. It's not as bad this season, but a counter is still the most likely way we concede big chances. Having a quick, clever terrier at 6, able to snuff out most counters (by fair means or foul) would be so helpful to cutting down our xGA

Not saying Palhina is the answer, but his defensive ability & intelligence, plus his pace, would improve that for us.

Saying Mac has struggled at 6 is hyperbole. Were a point off the top of the league despite a tough set of fixtures. Unless people want to suggest this has been despite Mac.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73178 on: Yesterday at 07:13:18 am »
If by some miracle Mbappe joined almost certainly one of the current 5 forwards would be sold.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73179 on: Yesterday at 10:33:34 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73180 on: Yesterday at 03:54:16 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:13:18 am
If by some miracle Mbappe joined almost certainly one of the current 5 forwards would be sold.

He should. It'll be fun. Mbappe vs Haaland. Make it happen
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73181 on: Yesterday at 04:11:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:09:19 am
Saying Mac has struggled at 6 is hyperbole. Were a point off the top of the league despite a tough set of fixtures. Unless people want to suggest this has been despite Mac.

We've struggled in every away game though, despite mitigation. 3 draws, a defeat and 2 late winners. We weren't strong in midfield for the bulk of those games.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73182 on: Yesterday at 04:12:57 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:09:19 am
Saying Mac has struggled at 6 is hyperbole.


Is that better than super bowl?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73183 on: Yesterday at 05:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:11:32 pm
We've struggled in every away game though, despite mitigation. 3 draws, a defeat and 2 late winners. We weren't strong in midfield for the bulk of those games.

This is a mile off - hes played well home and away with the one exception which was post Bolivia
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73184 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 20, 2023, 02:27:35 pm
Some top journo on twitter saying Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent met FSG in Boston on Friday night.



I names have become so ridiculous (to my old eyes) that I can no longer tell when a post like this is serious or a piss take. Aspecially when it comes from you Capon ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73185 on: Today at 12:16:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 20, 2023, 05:24:26 pm
https://twitter.com/Transfersdotcom/status/1726582612301340936
Liverpool have put a plan in place to ensure that Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk sign new deals at Anfield.

I can put a plan in place for Scarlett Johanson and Kate Winslett to come to my house and sex me up.
Doesn't mean it's going to happen, does it (please let it happen)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73186 on: Today at 01:24:40 pm »
If you think we don;t want to keep Jurgen and Virgil you're a bigger idiot than I thought mate.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73187 on: Today at 02:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 20, 2023, 02:27:35 pm
Some top journo on twitter saying Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent met FSG in Boston on Friday night.



There is only one Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73188 on: Today at 02:43:47 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November 20, 2023, 06:54:03 pm
Yeah, @francoisplateau said something similar earlier this week, Mightve been aboot Salah an all. Can always trust FP. Always first with the big scoops

You can be sure of it

Is it a cunning plan involving a large envelope and huge wads of raw cash?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73189 on: Today at 02:47:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on November 15, 2023, 10:14:36 pm
Do we suppose the Mbappe to Liverpool "rumours" will stop in our lifetime?


Bit like the Zidane to Liverpool stuff that was always there from about '99 to about '02. Pretty much coincided with Houllier being manager and a supposed relationship that existed from Gerard's time a French Technical Director and Zidane coming through the French national youth system (I.e. U18's, U21's). Houllier had responsibility for the French youth teams during the mid 90's.

The Zidane rumours were always around. In the current environment I'd imagine they'd have seen more omnipresent then maybe they did in late 90's and early 00's.

The main similarity between the Zidane and Mbappe rumours is that they'll always have enough credence to never full go away but equally they'll always stay as rumours and not become reality.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73190 on: Today at 02:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:47:38 pm
Bit like the Zidane to Liverpool stuff that was always there from about '99 to about '02. Pretty much coincided with Houllier being manager and a supposed relationship that existed from Gerard's time a French Technical Director and Zidane coming through the French national youth system (I.e. U18's, U21's). Houllier had responsibility for the French youth teams during the mid 90's.

The Zidane rumours were always around. In the current environment I'd imagine they'd have seen more omnipresent then maybe they did in late 90's and early 00's.

The main similarity between the Zidane and Mbappe rumours is that they'll always have enough credence to never full go away but equally they'll always stay as rumours and not become reality.

Kylian is a great footballer, the issue for him is people spend more time talking about his contracts and his wages than
his actual feats on the field of play. I don't think he will be fortunate enough to play for Liverpool for that reason.

The Georgian fella though, he'd be nice.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73191 on: Today at 05:10:22 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:50:32 pm
Kylian is a great footballer, the issue for him is people spend more time talking about his contracts and his wages than
his actual feats on the field of play. I don't think he will be fortunate enough to play for Liverpool for that reason.

The Georgian fella though, he'd be nice.



Given the way Mo Salah improved his goalscoring spectacularly at Liverpool, I wouldnt write off our coaches doing the same with KK as a replacement in due course. He wouldnt be cheap though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73192 on: Today at 07:17:32 pm »
Few rumours we might be interested in Frimpong.  :D
