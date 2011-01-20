Do we suppose the Mbappe to Liverpool "rumours" will stop in our lifetime?





Bit like the Zidane to Liverpool stuff that was always there from about '99 to about '02. Pretty much coincided with Houllier being manager and a supposed relationship that existed from Gerard's time a French Technical Director and Zidane coming through the French national youth system (I.e. U18's, U21's). Houllier had responsibility for the French youth teams during the mid 90's.The Zidane rumours were always around. In the current environment I'd imagine they'd have seen more omnipresent then maybe they did in late 90's and early 00's.The main similarity between the Zidane and Mbappe rumours is that they'll always have enough credence to never full go away but equally they'll always stay as rumours and not become reality.