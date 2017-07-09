In addition to playing with ten, even nine men, and the strength of the teams faced, we have also had multiple injuries to contend with at the back.



My take is defensively we are doing very well, considering.



As for the midfield, I think we do need a dedicated 6 to take it up a level. MacAllister is a very good player, and theres a sense he is taking one for the team and playing as a six, and still doing quite well. If he is replaced by a dedicated 6 who is not world class, it doesnt improve us. We need a world class number 6 if they are going to bump Mac from the position. I suspect we are biding our time now, while we see what happens with Bajcetic. Hes still only a kid, and has had injury problems, but in time he might be the man we need there.



In the meantime, the new team is still forming, and even at this latent stage we are joint best defensively, which is very impressive.