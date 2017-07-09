« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2413031 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73120 on: Yesterday at 11:31:40 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:16:15 am
That's weird because my impression when watching Ait Nouri has always been that he is really, really good on the ball and going forward, but suspect defensively! I think he would be a very exciting signing, and I'm sure his statistics would improve playing with our players - Wolves haven't had a decent forward the whole time he has been there.

His strength is carrying the ball rather than passing and crossing. He is very aggressive defensively. I think he is a good player but I agree with tubby above, isnt naturally suited to how we play.
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73121 on: Yesterday at 12:12:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:19:26 am
He'd be a weird signing for our current setup.

Or we're going back to marauding fullbacks..
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73122 on: Yesterday at 12:26:13 pm »
Palhinha has become one of the most over rated players in football
Not good enough for us and a massive drop off in the position from Macallister
Why so many of you look at a player whose fucking atrocious on the ball and think we should buy him is really confusing to me
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73123 on: Yesterday at 01:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 15, 2023, 11:55:37 pm
A Brazilian journo said LFC Scout's were there at the Sao Paulo match to watch Beraldo.   :D

He's a couple of inches shy of the 6'4 threshold the size queens prefer, but he could also cover LB if I'm not mistaken.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73124 on: Yesterday at 02:17:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:26:13 pm
Palhinha has become one of the most over rated players in football
Not good enough for us and a massive drop off in the position from Macallister
Why so many of you look at a player whose fucking atrocious on the ball and think we should buy him is really confusing to me

and the age and money to add to the "no" category.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73125 on: Yesterday at 05:26:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:26:13 pm
Palhinha has become one of the most over rated players in football
Not good enough for us and a massive drop off in the position from Macallister
Why so many of you look at a player whose fucking atrocious on the ball and think we should buy him is really confusing to me


Mac Allister is a great player. But he's really struggled at 6. Endo has shown some improvement over the past couple of games, but is still way below peak-Fabinho (let alone peak Mascherano)

Our Achilles Heel for the past few seasons has been being hit on the break. Last season was pitiful the way shite players/teams were cutting through our middle without a glove being laid on them. It's not as bad this season, but a counter is still the most likely way we concede big chances. Having a quick, clever terrier at 6, able to snuff out most counters (by fair means or foul) would be so helpful to cutting down our xGA

Not saying Palhina is the answer, but his defensive ability & intelligence, plus his pace, would improve that for us.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73126 on: Yesterday at 05:29:14 pm »
Totally agree
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73127 on: Yesterday at 06:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:26:03 pm

Mac Allister is a great player. But he's really struggled at 6. Endo has shown some improvement over the past couple of games, but is still way below peak-Fabinho (let alone peak Mascherano)

Our Achilles Heel for the past few seasons has been being hit on the break. Last season was pitiful the way shite players/teams were cutting through our middle without a glove being laid on them. It's not as bad this season, but a counter is still the most likely way we concede big chances. Having a quick, clever terrier at 6, able to snuff out most counters (by fair means or foul) would be so helpful to cutting down our xGA

Not saying Palhina is the answer, but his defensive ability & intelligence, plus his pace, would improve that for us.

If Macca has struggled as much as your claiming we wouldn't be sitting so high up in the table, say nothing of him contributing to a number of goals, I wish people would stop this stuff and realise perhaps it's a different type of six we're playing with now.
Offline Original

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73128 on: Yesterday at 06:02:56 pm »
A number 6 who can cover the ground quickly would be the biggest improvement this team could make
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73129 on: Yesterday at 07:01:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:00:29 pm
If Macca has struggled as much as your claiming we wouldn't be sitting so high up in the table, say nothing of him contributing to a number of goals, I wish people would stop this stuff and realise perhaps it's a different type of six we're playing with now.
At the end of the day, it's a team game. Our attack is compensating for it.
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73130 on: Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:01:36 pm
At the end of the day, it's a team game. Our attack is compensating for it.
We've got the joint best defensive record in the league
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73131 on: Yesterday at 07:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm
We've got the joint best defensive record in the league
The fact it's a team game also explains it. We have the best goalie and centreback in the world.

Will upgrading the number six role improve us even further? Definitely!
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73132 on: Yesterday at 07:55:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:06:36 pm
The fact it's a team game also explains it. We have the best goalie and centreback in the world.

Will upgrading the number six role improve us even further? Definitely!

I doubt anyone would disagree with that, but why does it have to come off the back of people being overly critical of a player who has done a pretty good job of what he's been asked to do.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73133 on: Yesterday at 08:36:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:55:26 pm
I doubt anyone would disagree with that, but why does it have to come off the back of people being overly critical of a player who has done a pretty good job of what he's been asked to do.
Mac is trying his best. It's not his natural position but we don't have many options at the moment. Before thinking about new signings,   Baj would improve us in that area.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73134 on: Yesterday at 08:48:05 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on November 14, 2023, 01:54:55 pm
I wish we could have signed Endrick.

Not sure we wouldve been keen to part with 60m (including add-ons) to get him.
Online Dench57

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73135 on: Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm »
who the fuck is Endrick
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73136 on: Yesterday at 09:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm
who the fuck is Endrick
Another Brazilian wonderkid like Neymar, Vinicius.
Online duvva 💅

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73137 on: Yesterday at 09:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm
who the fuck is Endrick
Baldricks younger brother with a bigger turnip
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73138 on: Yesterday at 10:21:25 pm »
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73139 on: Yesterday at 10:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm
who the fuck is Endrick
Thomas Lemar's brother?
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73140 on: Yesterday at 11:30:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 15, 2023, 11:55:37 pm
A Brazilian journo said LFC Scout's were there at the Sao Paulo match to watch Beraldo.   :D

Read good things about him. We should definitely watch the Fluminense - Sao Paulo game next weekend ...
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73141 on: Yesterday at 11:32:04 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 01:48:34 pm
He's a couple of inches shy of the 6'4 threshold the size queens prefer, but he could also cover LB if I'm not mistaken.

And he has also played as a defensive midfielder at younger age ...
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73142 on: Yesterday at 11:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 08:48:05 pm
Not sure we wouldve been keen to part with 60m (including add-ons) to get him.

He looks to be worth it and I think at least half of that fee is add-ons, paying 35m +add one for a 16 year old who had yet made a proper mark on senior football may sound like a lot but given the success of Vinicius and Rodrygo I think it would have been a calculated risk, he has the potential to be better than the names I mentioned also.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73143 on: Today at 09:35:19 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm
We've got the joint best defensive record in the league

That would make a rubbish song
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73144 on: Today at 09:36:41 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:04:16 pm
We've got the joint best defensive record in the league

Thanks to Alisson.  We've conceded the same amount of goal as Arsenal but our xG against is way higher.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73145 on: Today at 09:42:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:36:41 am
Thanks to Alisson.  We've conceded the same amount of goal as Arsenal but our xG against is way higher.

It's 15 v 11 which I wouldn't say is way higher.

Also impacted on by the fact we've played around 160 minutes with 10 men and 30 minutes with 9.

And it's obviously not a bad thing that we have a better goalkeeper!
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73146 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:42:45 am
It's 15 v 11 which I wouldn't say is way higher.

Also impacted on by the fact we've played around 160 minutes with 10 men and 30 minutes with 9.

And it's obviously not a bad thing that we have a better goalkeeper!

Yeah it's not a big sample size and there's mitigating circumstances.  And Alisson is a beast.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73147 on: Today at 10:27:02 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:43:23 pm
He looks to be worth it and I think at least half of that fee is add-ons, paying 35m +add one for a 16 year old who had yet made a proper mark on senior football may sound like a lot but given the success of Vinicius and Rodrygo I think it would have been a calculated risk, he has the potential to be better than the names I mentioned also.

I don't disagree in relation to the talent, but pulling off a move like that is so much more difficult for us than it is for a Spanish team who can fast track a Spanish passport and have little HG issues as a result. Plus Reinier Jesus cost Real 30m and hasn't amounted to much yet so they're not risk-free deals, especially in a part of the pitch where we're doing quite well with the investment already made.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73148 on: Today at 10:33:01 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:26:47 pm
who the fuck is Endrick

He always justifies the means.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73149 on: Today at 10:40:30 am »
Online Chris~

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73150 on: Today at 11:13:20 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:36:41 am
Thanks to Alisson.  We've conceded the same amount of goal as Arsenal but our xG against is way higher.
Opta has us as the 4th best defence by xg, which I would say is still good even before you consider strength of teams faced and minutes without 11 on the pitch. Just isn't exactly attack covering for the defensive record/performance
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73151 on: Today at 11:17:32 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:13:20 am
Opta has us as the 4th best defence by xg, which I would say is still good even before you consider strength of teams faced and minutes without 11 on the pitch. Just isn't exactly attack covering for the defensive record/performance

We are not a team equipped to get a string of 1-0s.

But that's okay.

I'd say concede a few less on the road and we'd be there or there abouts, against an opponent who collects £50-100 million back-ups like my son collects bottles of Prime.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73152 on: Today at 11:45:11 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:13:20 am
Opta has us as the 4th best defence by xg, which I would say is still good even before you consider strength of teams faced and minutes without 11 on the pitch. Just isn't exactly attack covering for the defensive record/performance

Yep its very good especially when you consider we are top for xG scored. Basically we are playing really well and considering the amount of change we have gone through, its incredibly impressive and ahead of where we thought we would be (ahead of what I thought anyway).
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73153 on: Today at 02:15:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:45:11 am
Yep its very good especially when you consider we are top for xG scored. Basically we are playing really well and considering the amount of change we have gone through, its incredibly impressive and ahead of where we thought we would be (ahead of what I thought anyway).

Not ahead of where all of us thought :D
Offline G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73154 on: Today at 04:11:56 pm »
In addition to playing with ten, even nine men, and the strength of the teams faced, we have also had multiple injuries to contend with at the back.

My take is defensively we are doing very well, considering.

As for the midfield, I think we do need a dedicated 6 to take it up a level. MacAllister is a very good player, and theres a sense he is taking one for the team and playing as a six, and still doing quite well. If he is replaced by a dedicated 6 who is not world class, it doesnt improve us. We need a world class number 6 if they are going to bump Mac from the position. I suspect we are biding our time now, while we see what happens with Bajcetic. Hes still only a kid, and has had injury problems, but in time he might be the man we need there.

In the meantime, the new team is still forming, and even at this latent stage we are joint best defensively, which is very impressive.
Online farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73155 on: Today at 05:25:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:33:01 am
He always justifies the means.
He and Rick working together
