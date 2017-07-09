Palhinha has become one of the most over rated players in football

Not good enough for us and a massive drop off in the position from Macallister

Why so many of you look at a player whose fucking atrocious on the ball and think we should buy him is really confusing to me



Mac Allister is a great player. But he's really struggled at 6. Endo has shown some improvement over the past couple of games, but is still way below peak-Fabinho (let alone peak Mascherano)Our Achilles Heel for the past few seasons has been being hit on the break. Last season was pitiful the way shite players/teams were cutting through our middle without a glove being laid on them. It's not as bad this season, but a counter is still the most likely way we concede big chances. Having a quick, clever terrier at 6, able to snuff out most counters (by fair means or foul) would be so helpful to cutting down our xGANot saying Palhina is the answer, but his defensive ability & intelligence, plus his pace, would improve that for us.