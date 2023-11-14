« previous next »
LovelyCushionedHeader:
That's weird because my impression when watching Ait Nouri has always been that he is really, really good on the ball and going forward, but suspect defensively! I think he would be a very exciting signing, and I'm sure his statistics would improve playing with our players - Wolves haven't had a decent forward the whole time he has been there.

His strength is carrying the ball rather than passing and crossing. He is very aggressive defensively. I think he is a good player but I agree with tubby above, isnt naturally suited to how we play.
tubby:
He'd be a weird signing for our current setup.

Or we're going back to marauding fullbacks..
Nobby Reserve:

Palinha wouldn't be just to teach Bajcetic. He's a quality 6 who would very much complement this side but is at the back end of his career. He could be first choice 6 here and do very well, whilst helping to bring on Bajcetic as his successor, allowing us to drip-feed Bajcetic into the first team proper. We don't bring in a 6, and I think it holds this team back big time (still have that Achilles heel of getting sucker-punched).

Problem is, Fulham want a lot of money and Bayern have him as a key target (so no chance of us driving the price down) so I don't see it happening.

The other mentioned are either very limited players, or not out-and-out 6's.

I still hope we get Andre the terrier.



Palhinha has become one of the most over rated players in football
Not good enough for us and a massive drop off in the position from Macallister
Why so many of you look at a player whose fucking atrocious on the ball and think we should buy him is really confusing to me
