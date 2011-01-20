« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73080 on: November 13, 2023, 10:24:02 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 13, 2023, 10:07:53 pm
His Aerial numbers are not great 58.6% for this season.
He'd get a dodgy reception here with those.

Would be a Bold move, the kind of player Christian Persilow would buy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73081 on: November 13, 2023, 10:25:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 13, 2023, 08:19:50 pm
Have to say I have warmed to Paulinha as an option. The age and price would be a concern but have been impressed by his passing range which is something I have seen more of this season than last. His ability to cover the ground is of course really good and he effectively can become a third centreback.

His footballing ability when stepping out with the ball has also been good. With Van Dijk we dont need a centre midfielder to take the ball off the defender's toes but someone who can be more effective higher up the field and thats something he can do.
Agree with you here, personally, I see signing Palhinha as an opportunity to make us a "complete" team and also give Bajetic someone to learn from, and in the next 2 - 3 years he can become a regular starter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73082 on: November 13, 2023, 10:47:09 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on November 13, 2023, 10:25:27 pm
Agree with you here, personally, I see signing Palhinha as an opportunity to make us a "complete" team and also give Bajetic someone to learn from, and in the next 2 - 3 years he can become a regular starter.

If we want someone for Bajcetic to learn from, get Lucas in as coach. Now there's someone who comprehensively ran the rule over every aspect of the 6 despite not being initially fitted in any way for it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73083 on: November 13, 2023, 11:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on November 13, 2023, 06:11:18 pm
It would be a significant departure from our normal setup to play a primarily right footed forward on the right. We've inverted our forwards for a long time now. That said, and I'm not an expert at all on tactics so someone can probably correct me, but I wonder if there's an argument for playing a right footed forward on the right given Trent is inverting. We'd maintain more natural width on the right that way perhaps? Again I stand to be corrected. Obviously at the moment with Salah that's impossible but with life after Salah maybe it's possible. I still don't think it'd be a current Liverpool player though (or at least not a senior player) because all of them seem to profile much more as inverted forwards rather than the more traditional providing width type forward.
I've thought something similar as well. Finding another Mo is nigh on impossible, but maybe finding another Sadio is more achievable. His first season for us on the right was a revelation after waiting years for a decent winger.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73084 on: November 14, 2023, 01:04:12 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on November 13, 2023, 09:22:18 pm
He seems to be 6'1'', based on various online sources.


Klopp's past major CB signings in terms of height:
- Matip: 6'5''
- Van Dijk: 6'4''
- Konate: 6'4"

Players he has used significantly who were already here/in the academy:
- Lovren: 6'3''
- Quansah: 6'3''
- Gomez: 6'2" (but super-duper fast)


6'1 is about Klavan's height, I think
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73085 on: November 14, 2023, 07:40:49 am »
After Andre I dont believe any rumour of players direct from Brazil.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73086 on: November 14, 2023, 08:10:44 am »
How about Valentin Barco for the left back position? He looked good and very accomplished on the ball against Fluminense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73087 on: November 14, 2023, 12:20:23 pm »
When you see how important Rodri is to City , you wonder why were not going all out for a top DM
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73088 on: November 14, 2023, 12:23:09 pm »
Quote from: rocco on November 14, 2023, 12:20:23 pm
When you see how important Rodri is to City , you wonder why were not going all out for a top DM

Without purporting to know Klopp or Peps mind, because we dont want a situation where the teams form goes to shit when the top dm has an off game or an off season, like Fabinho 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73089 on: November 14, 2023, 12:31:27 pm »
We literally did go all out for  DM. The fact we're not right now (if we're not, we don't know), probably tells us more about our assessment of the other options than it does about what we'd like in a perfect world.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73090 on: November 14, 2023, 12:32:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 14, 2023, 08:10:44 am
How about Valentin Barco for the left back position? He looked good and very accomplished on the ball against Fluminense.

Ill second that, hes great on FM24 for me! 🤣
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73091 on: November 14, 2023, 12:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 13, 2023, 10:47:09 pm
If we want someone for Bajcetic to learn from, get Lucas in as coach. Now there's someone who comprehensively ran the rule over every aspect of the 6 despite not being initially fitted in any way for it.
Yeah maybe - but, it's interesting about Lucas and the idea that no player we sign directly from S.America turns out to be any good. We signed Lucas directly from Gremio as a teenager and imo he turned out ok. While I know Andre is a few years older than Lucas was, he's very good at least according to Tim Vickery, a journalist I rate very highly. Certainly, when you look at his performances in the Copa, nothing dissuades me from that view. We should go and get him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73092 on: November 14, 2023, 01:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on November 14, 2023, 12:23:09 pm
Without purporting to know Klopp or Peps mind, because we dont want a situation where the teams form goes to shit when the top dm has an off game or an off season, like Fabinho 

This post doesn't make sense.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73093 on: November 14, 2023, 01:09:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 13, 2023, 08:19:50 pm
Have to say I have warmed to Paulinha as an option. The age and price would be a concern but have been impressed by his passing range which is something I have seen more of this season than last. His ability to cover the ground is of course really good and he effectively can become a third centreback.

His footballing ability when stepping out with the ball has also been good. With Van Dijk we dont need a centre midfielder to take the ball off the defenders toes but someone who can be more effective higher up the field and thats something he can do.

Palhinha's a great player, i think he would have helped complete Bayerns side if they got him in the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73094 on: November 14, 2023, 01:19:26 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on November 14, 2023, 12:42:45 pm
Yeah maybe - but, it's interesting about Lucas and the idea that no player we sign directly from S.America turns out to be any good. We signed Lucas directly from Gremio as a teenager and imo he turned out ok. While I know Andre is a few years older than Lucas was, he's very good at least according to Tim Vickery, a journalist I rate very highly. Certainly, when you look at his performances in the Copa, nothing dissuades me from that view. We should go and get him.

The other thing is that the precedents we have of players signed directly from South America are from a relatively long time ago. A lot has happened in the meantime, including our regime change.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73095 on: November 14, 2023, 01:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on November 14, 2023, 12:42:45 pm
Yeah maybe - but, it's interesting about Lucas and the idea that no player we sign directly from S.America turns out to be any good. We signed Lucas directly from Gremio as a teenager and imo he turned out ok. While I know Andre is a few years older than Lucas was, he's very good at least according to Tim Vickery, a journalist I rate very highly. Certainly, when you look at his performances in the Copa, nothing dissuades me from that view. We should go and get him.

My point isn't really about Lucas and signing players directly from South America. My point about Lucas is that we shouldn't be signing someone for Bajcetic to learn from (re: Paulinha). We should be signing players for their own merits. If we're shaping Bajcetic into a 6, there is nothing he can learn from any active player that Lucas as a coach couldn't teach, and the latter would be much cheaper and wouldn't take up a spot in the squad. And since we're not doing that, there's no point in the other argument. Maybe if it's an experienced HG player. But certainly not an older non-HG player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73096 on: November 14, 2023, 01:48:57 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on November 14, 2023, 01:19:26 pm
The other thing is that the precedents we have of players signed directly from South America are from a relatively long time ago. A lot has happened in the meantime, including our regime change.
Yep, true - also, I do think the S.American leagues, especially in Brazil & Argentina have improved in the last 10 years, as a younger crop of talent has emerged.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73097 on: November 14, 2023, 01:54:55 pm »
I wish we could have signed Endrick.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73098 on: November 14, 2023, 01:55:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 14, 2023, 01:43:41 pm
My point isn't really about Lucas and signing players directly from South America. My point about Lucas is that we shouldn't be signing someone for Bajcetic to learn from (re: Paulinha). We should be signing players for their own merits. If we're shaping Bajcetic into a 6, there is nothing he can learn from any active player that Lucas as a coach couldn't teach, and the latter would be much cheaper and wouldn't take up a spot in the squad. And since we're not doing that, there's no point in the other argument. Maybe if it's an experienced HG player. But certainly not an older non-HG player.


Palinha wouldn't be just to teach Bajcetic. He's a quality 6 who would very much complement this side but is at the back end of his career. He could be first choice 6 here and do very well, whilst helping to bring on Bajcetic as his successor, allowing us to drip-feed Bajcetic into the first team proper. We don't bring in a 6, and I think it holds this team back big time (still have that Achilles heel of getting sucker-punched).

Problem is, Fulham want a lot of money and Bayern have him as a key target (so no chance of us driving the price down) so I don't see it happening.

The other mentioned are either very limited players, or not out-and-out 6's.

I still hope we get Andre the terrier.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73099 on: November 14, 2023, 02:02:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 14, 2023, 01:43:41 pm
My point isn't really about Lucas and signing players directly from South America. My point about Lucas is that we shouldn't be signing someone for Bajcetic to learn from (re: Paulinha). We should be signing players for their own merits. If we're shaping Bajcetic into a 6, there is nothing he can learn from any active player that Lucas as a coach couldn't teach, and the latter would be much cheaper and wouldn't take up a spot in the squad. And since we're not doing that, there's no point in the other argument. Maybe if it's an experienced HG player. But certainly not an older non-HG player.
I understand what you're saying, but I can't see it happening regarding Lucas. Bajcetic is good but still raw - imo we still need a decent 6 and for me I hope it's Andre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73100 on: November 14, 2023, 02:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on November 14, 2023, 02:02:26 pm
I understand what you're saying, but I can't see it happening regarding Lucas. Bajcetic is good but still raw - imo we still need a decent 6 and for me I hope it's Andre.

I don't see it happening with Lucas either, nor would I want it. It's just an illustration of how I think of the argument that Bajcetic needs a player to learn from. We should be signing a 6 on their own merits, not as some kind of teaching aid for Bajcetic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73101 on: November 14, 2023, 03:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 14, 2023, 02:32:56 pm
I don't see it happening with Lucas either, nor would I want it. It's just an illustration of how I think of the argument that Bajcetic needs a player to learn from. We should be signing a 6 on their own merits, not as some kind of teaching aid for Bajcetic.
Yep, agree with that mate
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73102 on: November 14, 2023, 03:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on November 14, 2023, 12:23:09 pm
Without purporting to know Klopp or Peps mind, because we dont want a situation where the teams form goes to shit when the top dm has an off game or an off season, like Fabinho 

I don't think that's a reason not to have a 6, surely you just have an adequate plan incase said player is off form or missing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73103 on: November 14, 2023, 04:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on November 14, 2023, 12:23:09 pm
Without purporting to know Klopp or Peps mind, because we dont want a situation where the teams form goes to shit when the top dm has an off game or an off season, like Fabinho 
If you mean a specialist dm who can't play the other midfield positions, I can see your point. But any elite player is going to be missed when off form, no matter the position.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73104 on: November 14, 2023, 04:33:03 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 13, 2023, 10:07:53 pm
His Aerial numbers are not great 58.6% for this season. That generally one thing Klopp looks for. Quansah looks like he got that though. Konate also.
I heard he is super talented as a CB though
Who gives a shit about aerial stats. Ground duels is where it's at.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73105 on: November 14, 2023, 04:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on November 14, 2023, 12:23:09 pm
Without purporting to know Klopp or Peps mind, because we dont want a situation where the teams form goes to shit when the top dm has an off game or an off season, like Fabinho 

It was more the double whammy of Henderson falling off a cliff at the same time though. Previously when Fabinho had been injured (i.e. title season for a few months) Henderson stepped in to the role. Henderson was also the legs in the team. Their legs both going while we failed to bring in the midfielder we needed was the problem. We all knew we needed a midfielder that summer without even anticipating their drop off.

You need a high quality DM and a solid back up. City have tried to do that with Phillips but he's flopped, so they're dependent on Rodri but they have kept him fit. We had Fabinho who was high quality and Henderson who could fill in. We lost both (and both went shit last season). Arsenal have got Rice who is also vital to them, that's the kind of player we need in there. Endo is potentially your solid back up for now and Bajcetic hopefully in the long run is the high quality DM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73106 on: November 14, 2023, 08:04:37 pm »

If we are looking to buy a defensive midfielder who is already adapted to the EPL it should be Joao Gomes not Palinha
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73107 on: November 14, 2023, 09:04:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 14, 2023, 08:10:44 am
How about Valentin Barco for the left back position? He looked good and very accomplished on the ball against Fluminense.
He reportedly going to City.
Dorgu and Aït-Nouri are the only names heard for LB
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73108 on: Yesterday at 12:57:43 am »
What I mean is that a system has been devised whereby we dont need a top dm to get by - instead its interchangeable and various players can play that role next to Trent. So not wedded to the idea of an elite dm, or at least until we grow our own.

Rodri also looks better than he does because hes the metronome of a metronomic team, like a busquets-lite. The way Liverpool play, such a player is a luxury (whom we have, he just doesnt get on the pitch much) 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73109 on: Yesterday at 05:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 12:57:43 am
What I mean is that a system has been devised whereby we dont need a top dm to get by - instead its interchangeable and various players can play that role next to Trent. So not wedded to the idea of an elite dm, or at least until we grow our own.

Rodri also looks better than he does because hes the metronome of a metronomic team, like a busquets-lite. The way Liverpool play, such a player is a luxury (whom we have, he just doesnt get on the pitch much) 

It doesn't have to be a top drawer player, it does need to be someone with certain attributes who can mop up and do the dirty work. Someone like Lucas pre-injury for example. 

Before Rodri City had Fernandinho as well who was a very effective DM before his legs went (i.e. Fabinho).

If you look at the last 10 years of title winners:

2014/2018/2019 - Fernandinho with City
2015 - Matic with Chelsea (PFA team of the year)
2016 - Kante with Leicester (carried that midfield)
2017 - Kante with Chelsea (PFA footballer of the year)
2020 - Fabinho (and Henderson) with Liverpool
2021/2022/2023 - Rodri with City

It's not a position you can just throw anyone in and get by.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73110 on: Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm »
Do we suppose the Mbappe to Liverpool "rumours" will stop in our lifetime? or are they transcendent, something larger than mere flesh and blood, on a mystic plane of some kind?

they seem to spring eternal. Kinda getting a bit stale as of a long time go. we dont usually pay 1.2m a week iirc.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73111 on: Yesterday at 10:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm
Do we suppose the Mbappe to Liverpool "rumours" will stop in our lifetime? or are they transcendent, something larger than mere flesh and blood, on a mystic plane of some kind?

they seem to spring eternal. Kinda getting a bit stale as of a long time go. we dont usually pay 1.2m a week iirc.
Mbappé rumours are like milk that's past its use by date...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73112 on: Yesterday at 10:22:21 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on November 14, 2023, 09:04:11 pm
He reportedly going to City.
Dorgu and Aït-Nouri are the only names heard for LB

Go Dutch and go tall. Björn Meijer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73113 on: Yesterday at 11:55:37 pm »
A Brazilian journo said LFC Scout's were there at the Sao Paulo match to watch Beraldo.   :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73114 on: Today at 12:09:26 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm
Do we suppose the Mbappe to Liverpool "rumours" will stop in our lifetime?

They'll continue while we still need a Director of Football
