What I mean is that a system has been devised whereby we dont need a top dm to get by - instead its interchangeable and various players can play that role next to Trent. So not wedded to the idea of an elite dm, or at least until we grow our own.
Rodri also looks better than he does because hes the metronome of a metronomic team, like a busquets-lite. The way Liverpool play, such a player is a luxury (whom we have, he just doesnt get on the pitch much)
It doesn't have to be a top drawer player, it does need to be someone with certain attributes who can mop up and do the dirty work. Someone like Lucas pre-injury for example.
Before Rodri City had Fernandinho as well who was a very effective DM before his legs went (i.e. Fabinho).
If you look at the last 10 years of title winners:
2014/2018/2019 - Fernandinho with City
2015 - Matic with Chelsea (PFA team of the year)
2016 - Kante with Leicester (carried that midfield)
2017 - Kante with Chelsea (PFA footballer of the year)
2020 - Fabinho (and Henderson) with Liverpool
2021/2022/2023 - Rodri with City
It's not a position you can just throw anyone in and get by.