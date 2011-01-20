Without purporting to know Klopp or Peps mind, because we dont want a situation where the teams form goes to shit when the top dm has an off game or an off season, like Fabinho



It was more the double whammy of Henderson falling off a cliff at the same time though. Previously when Fabinho had been injured (i.e. title season for a few months) Henderson stepped in to the role. Henderson was also the legs in the team. Their legs both going while we failed to bring in the midfielder we needed was the problem. We all knew we needed a midfielder that summer without even anticipating their drop off.You need a high quality DM and a solid back up. City have tried to do that with Phillips but he's flopped, so they're dependent on Rodri but they have kept him fit. We had Fabinho who was high quality and Henderson who could fill in. We lost both (and both went shit last season). Arsenal have got Rice who is also vital to them, that's the kind of player we need in there. Endo is potentially your solid back up for now and Bajcetic hopefully in the long run is the high quality DM.