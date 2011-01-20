« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1823 1824 1825 1826 1827 [1828]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2404394 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,323
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73080 on: Yesterday at 10:24:02 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:07:53 pm
His Aerial numbers are not great 58.6% for this season.
He'd get a dodgy reception here with those.

Would be a Bold move, the kind of player Christian Persilow would buy
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,250
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73081 on: Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:19:50 pm
Have to say I have warmed to Paulinha as an option. The age and price would be a concern but have been impressed by his passing range which is something I have seen more of this season than last. His ability to cover the ground is of course really good and he effectively can become a third centreback.

His footballing ability when stepping out with the ball has also been good. With Van Dijk we dont need a centre midfielder to take the ball off the defender's toes but someone who can be more effective higher up the field and thats something he can do.
Agree with you here, personally, I see signing Palhinha as an opportunity to make us a "complete" team and also give Bajetic someone to learn from, and in the next 2 - 3 years he can become a regular starter.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73082 on: Yesterday at 10:47:09 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:25:27 pm
Agree with you here, personally, I see signing Palhinha as an opportunity to make us a "complete" team and also give Bajetic someone to learn from, and in the next 2 - 3 years he can become a regular starter.

If we want someone for Bajcetic to learn from, get Lucas in as coach. Now there's someone who comprehensively ran the rule over every aspect of the 6 despite not being initially fitted in any way for it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,641
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73083 on: Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:11:18 pm
It would be a significant departure from our normal setup to play a primarily right footed forward on the right. We've inverted our forwards for a long time now. That said, and I'm not an expert at all on tactics so someone can probably correct me, but I wonder if there's an argument for playing a right footed forward on the right given Trent is inverting. We'd maintain more natural width on the right that way perhaps? Again I stand to be corrected. Obviously at the moment with Salah that's impossible but with life after Salah maybe it's possible. I still don't think it'd be a current Liverpool player though (or at least not a senior player) because all of them seem to profile much more as inverted forwards rather than the more traditional providing width type forward.
I've thought something similar as well. Finding another Mo is nigh on impossible, but maybe finding another Sadio is more achievable. His first season for us on the right was a revelation after waiting years for a decent winger.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,086
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73084 on: Today at 01:04:12 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 09:22:18 pm
He seems to be 6'1'', based on various online sources.


Klopp's past major CB signings in terms of height:
- Matip: 6'5''
- Van Dijk: 6'4''
- Konate: 6'4"

Players he has used significantly who were already here/in the academy:
- Lovren: 6'3''
- Quansah: 6'3''
- Gomez: 6'2" (but super-duper fast)


6'1 is about Klavan's height, I think
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,752
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73085 on: Today at 07:40:49 am »
After Andre I dont believe any rumour of players direct from Brazil.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,865
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73086 on: Today at 08:10:44 am »
How about Valentin Barco for the left back position? He looked good and very accomplished on the ball against Fluminense.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,130
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73087 on: Today at 12:20:23 pm »
When you see how important Rodri is to City , you wonder why were not going all out for a top DM
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,087
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73088 on: Today at 12:23:09 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:20:23 pm
When you see how important Rodri is to City , you wonder why were not going all out for a top DM

Without purporting to know Klopp or Peps mind, because we dont want a situation where the teams form goes to shit when the top dm has an off game or an off season, like Fabinho 
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73089 on: Today at 12:31:27 pm »
We literally did go all out for  DM. The fact we're not right now (if we're not, we don't know), probably tells us more about our assessment of the other options than it does about what we'd like in a perfect world.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:34:01 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online red_lfc_costello

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,430
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73090 on: Today at 12:32:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:10:44 am
How about Valentin Barco for the left back position? He looked good and very accomplished on the ball against Fluminense.

Ill second that, hes great on FM24 for me! 🤣
Logged
Quote from: blurred on January 12, 2011, 11:20:00 am
You appear to hve mistaken 'the funny photo thread' for the 'pointless, pre-pubescent nonsensical not even porn but "look, look, it's a girl" thread'

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,282
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73091 on: Today at 12:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:47:09 pm
If we want someone for Bajcetic to learn from, get Lucas in as coach. Now there's someone who comprehensively ran the rule over every aspect of the 6 despite not being initially fitted in any way for it.
Yeah maybe - but, it's interesting about Lucas and the idea that no player we sign directly from S.America turns out to be any good. We signed Lucas directly from Gremio as a teenager and imo he turned out ok. While I know Andre is a few years older than Lucas was, he's very good at least according to Tim Vickery, a journalist I rate very highly. Certainly, when you look at his performances in the Copa, nothing dissuades me from that view. We should go and get him.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73092 on: Today at 01:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 12:23:09 pm
Without purporting to know Klopp or Peps mind, because we dont want a situation where the teams form goes to shit when the top dm has an off game or an off season, like Fabinho 

This post doesn't make sense.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73093 on: Today at 01:09:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:19:50 pm
Have to say I have warmed to Paulinha as an option. The age and price would be a concern but have been impressed by his passing range which is something I have seen more of this season than last. His ability to cover the ground is of course really good and he effectively can become a third centreback.

His footballing ability when stepping out with the ball has also been good. With Van Dijk we dont need a centre midfielder to take the ball off the defenders toes but someone who can be more effective higher up the field and thats something he can do.

Palhinha's a great player, i think he would have helped complete Bayerns side if they got him in the summer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1823 1824 1825 1826 1827 [1828]   Go Up
« previous next »
 