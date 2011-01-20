His Aerial numbers are not great 58.6% for this season.
Have to say I have warmed to Paulinha as an option. The age and price would be a concern but have been impressed by his passing range which is something I have seen more of this season than last. His ability to cover the ground is of course really good and he effectively can become a third centreback.His footballing ability when stepping out with the ball has also been good. With Van Dijk we dont need a centre midfielder to take the ball off the defender's toes but someone who can be more effective higher up the field and thats something he can do.
Agree with you here, personally, I see signing Palhinha as an opportunity to make us a "complete" team and also give Bajetic someone to learn from, and in the next 2 - 3 years he can become a regular starter.
It would be a significant departure from our normal setup to play a primarily right footed forward on the right. We've inverted our forwards for a long time now. That said, and I'm not an expert at all on tactics so someone can probably correct me, but I wonder if there's an argument for playing a right footed forward on the right given Trent is inverting. We'd maintain more natural width on the right that way perhaps? Again I stand to be corrected. Obviously at the moment with Salah that's impossible but with life after Salah maybe it's possible. I still don't think it'd be a current Liverpool player though (or at least not a senior player) because all of them seem to profile much more as inverted forwards rather than the more traditional providing width type forward.
He seems to be 6'1'', based on various online sources.Klopp's past major CB signings in terms of height:- Matip: 6'5''- Van Dijk: 6'4''- Konate: 6'4"Players he has used significantly who were already here/in the academy:- Lovren: 6'3''- Quansah: 6'3''- Gomez: 6'2" (but super-duper fast)
When you see how important Rodri is to City , you wonder why were not going all out for a top DM
How about Valentin Barco for the left back position? He looked good and very accomplished on the ball against Fluminense.
If we want someone for Bajcetic to learn from, get Lucas in as coach. Now there's someone who comprehensively ran the rule over every aspect of the 6 despite not being initially fitted in any way for it.
Without purporting to know Klopp or Peps mind, because we dont want a situation where the teams form goes to shit when the top dm has an off game or an off season, like Fabinho
