How often have we seen the current options play on the right?



I think there is some potential for 1 or 2 of the current options to play wide right and also fill some of that creative void that Salah leaving would create.



That shouldnt preclude us buying another right sided forward



It would be a significant departure from our normal setup to play a primarily right footed forward on the right. We've inverted our forwards for a long time now. That said, and I'm not an expert at all on tactics so someone can probably correct me, but I wonder if there's an argument for playing a right footed forward on the right given Trent is inverting. We'd maintain more natural width on the right that way perhaps? Again I stand to be corrected. Obviously at the moment with Salah that's impossible but with life after Salah maybe it's possible. I still don't think it'd be a current Liverpool player though (or at least not a senior player) because all of them seem to profile much more as inverted forwards rather than the more traditional providing width type forward.