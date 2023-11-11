In terms of replacing salah it'd be a miracle if we could find someone who either grows to be as good or comes in and replaces. So I feel we should anticipate a drop off there and 'replace' by making sure the reast of the team is up to scratch. That we can play him while he's still amazing, and even when he starts to tail off. And then bring in someone. If we could shift 20percent of his output to the rest of the team while he's still at the top, that would be amazing. And when he drops off we'd still be a force to be reckoned with.
Goals wise I think weve started this process.
Front 3 forward options have 35 goals between them so far this season. Salah has 12 of those. Combined Jota, Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz are probably projecting to score about 70 goals between them over the season. Thats with Salah starting 35-40 games. Give those starts to the existing 4 or a new player and think you could get 80-85 goals from forward players, even without Salah.
I know the above doesnt take lots into context. For example, how Salahs presence makes space for others. However, whilst I think Salah is an exceptional player still, Im not necessarily hugely concerned about how we plan to replace him. Mainly because the other forwards we have are excellent and still have some scope to grow further