How often have we seen the current options play on the right?



I think there is some potential for 1 or 2 of the current options to play wide right and also fill some of that creative void that Salah leaving would create.



That shouldn’t preclude us buying another right sided forward



It would be a significant departure from our normal setup to play a primarily right footed forward on the right. We've inverted our forwards for a long time now. That said, and I'm not an expert at all on tactics so someone can probably correct me, but I wonder if there's an argument for playing a right footed forward on the right given Trent is inverting. We'd maintain more natural width on the right that way perhaps? Again I stand to be corrected. Obviously at the moment with Salah that's impossible but with life after Salah maybe it's possible. I still don't think it'd be a current Liverpool player though (or at least not a senior player) because all of them seem to profile much more as inverted forwards rather than the more traditional providing width type forward.