Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2402480 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73040 on: Yesterday at 05:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 04:43:34 pm
I thought he looked pretty average to be honest. A slightly above par midtable winger

I thought he played really well in what was a pretty thankless task left isolated up against our defenders with little support. Was strong, and quick and repeatedly managed to get them up the pitch and bring in other players. 3 key passes and 2 completed dribbles was a better return than any of our attackers on the day..

Dunno what he'd look like in a more possession-based team like ours, and I don't watch much of him outside of the odd big games, but a lot of the stats nerds really like him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73041 on: Yesterday at 05:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:10:03 pm
I thought he played really well in what was a pretty thankless task left isolated up against our defenders with little support. Was strong, and quick and repeatedly managed to get them up the pitch and bring in other players. 3 key passes and 2 completed dribbles was a better return than any of our attackers on the day..

Dunno what he'd look like in a more possession-based team like ours, and I don't watch much of him outside of the odd big games, but a lot of the stats nerds really like him.

Idk I would say that goals and assists are better than key passes and dribbles

And for being their main attacking outlet he really didn't look like he was going to do anything, over than fall down and cry to the ref.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73042 on: Yesterday at 05:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:13:23 pm
Idk I would say that goals and assists are better than key passes and dribbles

And for being their main attacking outlet he really didn't look like he was going to do anything, over than fall down and cry to the ref.

Suit yourself. Not many opposition forwards will come to Anfield and put in a shift like that with no support.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73043 on: Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:16:26 pm
Suit yourself. Not many opposition forwards will come to Anfield and put in a shift like that with no support.

Again all I can say is I wasn't impressed. He tried hard but really didn't achieve much.

And if we are restricting our Salah successor to people coming to Anfield for a midtable team and not giving up despite no support, then I personally think we are being pretty silly
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73044 on: Yesterday at 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm
Again all I can say is I wasn't impressed. He tried hard but really didn't achieve much.

And if we are restricting our Salah successor to people coming to Anfield for a midtable team and not giving up despite no support, then I personally think we are being pretty silly

Not in the same stratosphere as Salah, that wasn't my suggestion if that was how it was interpreted. A Salah successor is going to be nigh on impossible to find, to be honest, but yeah Mbuemo not on that level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73045 on: Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 11, 2023, 05:10:13 pm
Would Robertson agree to be a rotation option? That's why I ask, assuming Robertson won't agree to be back up, would you replace?

I would. It would be a year earlier than ideal, but I'd rather a year early than two years late, as was the case with our midfield.

Hard one really it is, Robbo is my favourite player of the Klopp era but last season and even bits this season he's looked leggy. If he was ready to sack of Scotland he'd get a few more years at the top, if not then yes within a few years he needs to be replaced as 1st choice.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73046 on: Yesterday at 08:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 06:46:37 pm
Not in the same stratosphere as Salah, that wasn't my suggestion if that was how it was interpreted. A Salah successor is going to be nigh on impossible to find, to be honest, but yeah Mbuemo not on that level.

Ah sorry, just he seems to be one of the first names pulled out in that conversation and frankly he isn't on the same planet as him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73047 on: Today at 12:26:02 am »
Apparently we had scouts off to watch Benfica v Sporting on the weekend. Didn't help that Goncalo Inacio got sent off in the 51st minute.

https://www.anfieldcentral.co.uk/transfers/manchester-united-payment-plan-goncalo-inacio
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73048 on: Today at 07:10:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:26:02 am
Apparently we had scouts off to watch Benfica v Sporting on the weekend. Didn't help that Goncalo Inacio got sent off in the 51st minute.

https://www.anfieldcentral.co.uk/transfers/manchester-united-payment-plan-goncalo-inacio

I really hope we move for him in January even if it means we dont sign another defensively minded midfielder till the summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73049 on: Today at 07:35:10 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:26:02 am
Apparently we had scouts off to watch Benfica v Sporting on the weekend. Didn't help that Goncalo Inacio got sent off in the 51st minute.

https://www.anfieldcentral.co.uk/transfers/manchester-united-payment-plan-goncalo-inacio
Sounds as if he's heading to the chaos that is Manchester United, if they've agreed a fee,
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73050 on: Today at 07:42:09 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:35:10 am
Sounds as if he's heading to the chaos that is Manchester United, if they've agreed a fee,

He's got to agree to go there still.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73051 on: Today at 07:51:16 am »
In terms of replacing salah it'd be a miracle if we could find someone who either grows to be as good or comes in and replaces. So I feel we should anticipate a drop off there and 'replace' by making sure the reast of the team is up to scratch. That we can play him while he's still amazing, and even when he starts to tail off. And then bring in someone. If we could shift 20percent of his output to the rest of the team while he's still at the top, that would be amazing. And when he drops off we'd still be a force to be reckoned with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73052 on: Today at 09:25:32 am »
Quote from: Sangria on November 11, 2023, 05:10:13 pm
Would Robertson agree to be a rotation option? That's why I ask, assuming Robertson won't agree to be back up, would you replace?

I would. It would be a year earlier than ideal, but I'd rather a year early than two years late, as was the case with our midfield.

Have said this before. Not convinced he'll happily become a backup, so I think the point at which he's replaced as first choice he'll be keen to move on. And the clock is ticking on that, he's 30 later this season so it wouldn't surprise me if that happened in summer 2025. Wouldn't be too shocked if he got a Saudi offer in the coming summer either. I think Tsimikas' new deal was as much about protecting against Robertson's potential departure in the next 18 months as anything else.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73053 on: Today at 10:34:34 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:51:16 am
In terms of replacing salah it'd be a miracle if we could find someone who either grows to be as good or comes in and replaces. So I feel we should anticipate a drop off there and 'replace' by making sure the reast of the team is up to scratch. That we can play him while he's still amazing, and even when he starts to tail off. And then bring in someone. If we could shift 20percent of his output to the rest of the team while he's still at the top, that would be amazing. And when he drops off we'd still be a force to be reckoned with.

Hopefully when we do replace Mo we go for someone explosive who'll be aiming to get in behind regularly, I feel that's the one area where we've maybe lost a bit of threat in recent seasons and it's why Nunez offers such a huge lift to the attack when he plays.

I'm curious to see how we approach the left back position, the assumption not too long ago was we'd aim for a hybrid LB/LCB, it's difficult to tell whether we've stuck with more traditional left backs because that's our strategy or because we can only do so much in one summer. I'd love to see a quick marauding left back to add some width back to our play but who knows whether that's how we want to play or not.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73054 on: Today at 10:58:24 am »
You cant stop reinforcing the squad because the current first choice may not like rotation. They can either fight for their place or move on. There is a difference between strengthening and stockpiling and getting a left sided centre back definitely isnt stockpiling.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73055 on: Today at 11:21:52 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:58:24 am
You cant stop reinforcing the squad because the current first choice may not like rotation. They can either fight for their place or move on. There is a difference between strengthening and stockpiling and getting a left sided centre back definitely isnt stockpiling.

Yep I dont buy into this idea that squads are set. There is still a couple of areas we could do with more quality and we have to remember that Salah and Van Dijk still remain two of our most important players and are getting on in age.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73056 on: Today at 12:49:07 pm »
If we're splitting it based on side they play, we should be signing a right sided centre back over a left sided one
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73057 on: Today at 01:36:47 pm »
I think so too. With Matip leaving plus Konate and Gomez injury record we would need a starting quality RCB. Also IMO it would be better if we replace Tsimikas with someone who can cover as a LCB too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73058 on: Today at 02:03:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:51:16 am
In terms of replacing salah it'd be a miracle if we could find someone who either grows to be as good or comes in and replaces. So I feel we should anticipate a drop off there and 'replace' by making sure the reast of the team is up to scratch. That we can play him while he's still amazing, and even when he starts to tail off. And then bring in someone. If we could shift 20percent of his output to the rest of the team while he's still at the top, that would be amazing. And when he drops off we'd still be a force to be reckoned with.

Goals wise I think weve started this process.

Front 3 forward options have 35 goals between them so far this season. Salah has 12 of those. Combined Jota, Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz are probably projecting to score about 70 goals between them over the season. Thats with Salah starting 35-40 games. Give those starts to the existing 4 or a new player and think you could get 80-85 goals from forward players, even without Salah.

I know the above doesnt take lots into context. For example, how Salahs presence makes space for others. However, whilst I think Salah is an exceptional player still, Im not necessarily hugely concerned about how we plan to replace him. Mainly because the other forwards we have are excellent and still have some scope to grow further
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73059 on: Today at 02:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:03:50 pm
Goals wise I think weve started this process.

Front 3 forward options have 35 goals between them so far this season. Salah has 12 of those. Combined Jota, Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz are probably projecting to score about 70 goals between them over the season. Thats with Salah starting 35-40 games. Give those starts to the existing 4 or a new player and think you could get 80-85 goals from forward players, even without Salah.

I know the above doesnt take lots into context. For example, how Salahs presence makes space for others. However, whilst I think Salah is an exceptional player still, Im not necessarily hugely concerned about how we plan to replace him. Mainly because the other forwards we have are excellent and still have some scope to grow further

None of these forwards are good on the right and they also are lesser creators.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73060 on: Today at 02:33:28 pm »
Quote
Liverpool scout's have flown to Brazil for talks with top centre-half Lucas Beraldo about a £20m move to England.

[AS Sport]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73061 on: Today at 02:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:28:46 pm
None of these forwards are good on the right and they also are lesser creators.

How often have we seen the current options play on the right?

I think there is some potential for 1 or 2 of the current options to play wide right and also fill some of that creative void that Salah leaving would create.

That shouldnt  preclude us buying another right sided forward
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73062 on: Today at 03:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:33:28 pm
Liverpool scout's have flown to Brazil for talks with top centre-half Lucas Beraldo about a £20m move to England.

[AS Sport]

If this article is even remotely accurate, we should get him in ASAP.

https://www.goal.com/en/lists/lucas-beraldo-liverpool-sao-paulo-joker-seriously-talented-centre-back/blt7605e331101b7609#csa28f54456e043c34
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73063 on: Today at 03:29:59 pm »
He's got a very nice left foot on him and is a bit of a chunky boi but there's not a huge amount to go on in his compilation videos.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73064 on: Today at 03:32:03 pm »
Be like Mongy you fat bastard. Also compilation videos are all about the music. You must've clicked on a shite one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73065 on: Today at 03:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:32:03 pm
Be like Mongy you fat bastard. Also compilation videos are all about the music. You must've clicked on a shite one.

I usually mute them, no interest in the stock music they use.  The only compilation video with good music is the Cissokho one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73066 on: Today at 04:08:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:33:22 pm
I usually mute them, no interest in the stock music they use.  The only compilation video with good music is the Cissokho one.

You're thinking of the Crisco one, fatty.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73067 on: Today at 04:18:57 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 03:29:08 pm
If this article is even remotely accurate, we should get him in ASAP.

https://www.goal.com/en/lists/lucas-beraldo-liverpool-sao-paulo-joker-seriously-talented-centre-back/blt7605e331101b7609#csa28f54456e043c34

He is nicknamed The Joker and has good hair. Also, 19 and left-sided cb, I'm fully on board.

Get him and Andre, and boost that Brazil party crowd with the Beard-meister.

All good, chingaras.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73068 on: Today at 04:22:41 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:18:57 pm
He is nicknamed The Joker and has good hair.
He can serve as Virgil's batman until he's ready to take over. It'd be great if we gotham both. At the prices quoted we'd be Robin them blind
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73069 on: Today at 05:11:00 pm »
These links to beraldo come from the rag I believe?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73070 on: Today at 05:42:22 pm »
No, like any transfer rumour regarding big teams all the papers put it on their page.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73071 on: Today at 06:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:48:28 pm
How often have we seen the current options play on the right?

I think there is some potential for 1 or 2 of the current options to play wide right and also fill some of that creative void that Salah leaving would create.

That shouldnt  preclude us buying another right sided forward

It would be a significant departure from our normal setup to play a primarily right footed forward on the right. We've inverted our forwards for a long time now. That said, and I'm not an expert at all on tactics so someone can probably correct me, but I wonder if there's an argument for playing a right footed forward on the right given Trent is inverting. We'd maintain more natural width on the right that way perhaps? Again I stand to be corrected. Obviously at the moment with Salah that's impossible but with life after Salah maybe it's possible. I still don't think it'd be a current Liverpool player though (or at least not a senior player) because all of them seem to profile much more as inverted forwards rather than the more traditional providing width type forward.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73072 on: Today at 06:29:42 pm »
Does anyone know how some of the other DM options talked about last window are doing now like Cheick Doucouré, João Palhinha, Florentino Luis, Kone, and Thuram?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73073 on: Today at 06:39:25 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:29:42 pm
Does anyone know how some of the other DM options talked about last window are doing now like Cheick Doucouré, João Palhinha, Florentino Luis, Kone, and Thuram?

Cheick Doucoure is an incredibly limited footballer. The desperation towards him after the Caicedo deal fell through would have been a huge mistake at the fees touted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73074 on: Today at 07:37:13 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:39:25 pm
Cheick Doucoure is an incredibly limited footballer. The desperation towards him after the Caicedo deal fell through would have been a huge mistake at the fees touted.

I don't watch enough of Palace to judge but Doucore is perhaps a bit of a Momo Sissoko. He'd have plugged a gap for a while until we found someone better (i.e. Masch) or until Bajcetic develops physically, gets more experience and hopefully gets over the injuries. Problem was his price tag was ridiculous because of the Premier League factor. Perhaps Kone or Thuram would have made more sense over Endo but I don't know enough about either and they'd be gambles.

Palhinho I think is more that well rounded DM we need but turned 28 in the summer and also had a massive price tag. We missed the boat on him the year before but we weren't really looking for just a DM then (Fabinho/Henderson decline not foreseen).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73075 on: Today at 08:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:37:13 pm
I don't watch enough of Palace to judge but Doucore is perhaps a bit of a Momo Sissoko. He'd have plugged a gap for a while until we found someone better (i.e. Masch) or until Bajcetic develops physically, gets more experience and hopefully gets over the injuries. Problem was his price tag was ridiculous because of the Premier League factor. Perhaps Kone or Thuram would have made more sense over Endo but I don't know enough about either and they'd be gambles.

Palhinho I think is more that well rounded DM we need but turned 28 in the summer and also had a massive price tag. We missed the boat on him the year before but we weren't really looking for just a DM then (Fabinho/Henderson decline not foreseen).

Have to say I have warmed to Paulinha as an option. The age and price would be a concern but have been impressed by his passing range which is something I have seen more of this season than last. His ability to cover the ground is of course really good and he effectively can become a third centreback.

His footballing ability when stepping out with the ball has also been good. With Van Dijk we don’t need a centre midfielder to take the ball off the defenders toes but someone who can be more effective higher up the field and that’s something he can do.
