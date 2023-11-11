« previous next »
Offline Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73040 on: Yesterday at 05:02:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:45:07 pm
An extension for 2 years (as in next year and the one after) with a release clause probably suits everyone

Sounds good to me!  ;D
Offline Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73041 on: Yesterday at 05:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 04:43:34 pm
I thought he looked pretty average to be honest. A slightly above par midtable winger

I thought he played really well in what was a pretty thankless task left isolated up against our defenders with little support. Was strong, and quick and repeatedly managed to get them up the pitch and bring in other players. 3 key passes and 2 completed dribbles was a better return than any of our attackers on the day..

Dunno what he'd look like in a more possession-based team like ours, and I don't watch much of him outside of the odd big games, but a lot of the stats nerds really like him.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73042 on: Yesterday at 05:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:10:03 pm
I thought he played really well in what was a pretty thankless task left isolated up against our defenders with little support. Was strong, and quick and repeatedly managed to get them up the pitch and bring in other players. 3 key passes and 2 completed dribbles was a better return than any of our attackers on the day..

Dunno what he'd look like in a more possession-based team like ours, and I don't watch much of him outside of the odd big games, but a lot of the stats nerds really like him.

Idk I would say that goals and assists are better than key passes and dribbles

And for being their main attacking outlet he really didn't look like he was going to do anything, over than fall down and cry to the ref.
Offline Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73043 on: Yesterday at 05:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:13:23 pm
Idk I would say that goals and assists are better than key passes and dribbles

And for being their main attacking outlet he really didn't look like he was going to do anything, over than fall down and cry to the ref.

Suit yourself. Not many opposition forwards will come to Anfield and put in a shift like that with no support.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73044 on: Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 05:16:26 pm
Suit yourself. Not many opposition forwards will come to Anfield and put in a shift like that with no support.

Again all I can say is I wasn't impressed. He tried hard but really didn't achieve much.

And if we are restricting our Salah successor to people coming to Anfield for a midtable team and not giving up despite no support, then I personally think we are being pretty silly
Offline Haggis36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73045 on: Yesterday at 06:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:19:34 pm
Again all I can say is I wasn't impressed. He tried hard but really didn't achieve much.

And if we are restricting our Salah successor to people coming to Anfield for a midtable team and not giving up despite no support, then I personally think we are being pretty silly

Not in the same stratosphere as Salah, that wasn't my suggestion if that was how it was interpreted. A Salah successor is going to be nigh on impossible to find, to be honest, but yeah Mbuemo not on that level.
Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73046 on: Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on November 11, 2023, 05:10:13 pm
Would Robertson agree to be a rotation option? That's why I ask, assuming Robertson won't agree to be back up, would you replace?

I would. It would be a year earlier than ideal, but I'd rather a year early than two years late, as was the case with our midfield.

Hard one really it is, Robbo is my favourite player of the Klopp era but last season and even bits this season he's looked leggy. If he was ready to sack of Scotland he'd get a few more years at the top, if not then yes within a few years he needs to be replaced as 1st choice.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73047 on: Yesterday at 08:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 06:46:37 pm
Not in the same stratosphere as Salah, that wasn't my suggestion if that was how it was interpreted. A Salah successor is going to be nigh on impossible to find, to be honest, but yeah Mbuemo not on that level.

Ah sorry, just he seems to be one of the first names pulled out in that conversation and frankly he isn't on the same planet as him
Online BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73048 on: Today at 12:26:02 am »
Apparently we had scouts off to watch Benfica v Sporting on the weekend. Didn't help that Goncalo Inacio got sent off in the 51st minute.

https://www.anfieldcentral.co.uk/transfers/manchester-united-payment-plan-goncalo-inacio
