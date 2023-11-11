I thought he looked pretty average to be honest. A slightly above par midtable winger



I thought he played really well in what was a pretty thankless task left isolated up against our defenders with little support. Was strong, and quick and repeatedly managed to get them up the pitch and bring in other players. 3 key passes and 2 completed dribbles was a better return than any of our attackers on the day..Dunno what he'd look like in a more possession-based team like ours, and I don't watch much of him outside of the odd big games, but a lot of the stats nerds really like him.