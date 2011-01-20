Unless Tsimikas shows a clear upturn, I'd like our academy lads to get some time to show what they can do. If we can free up a non-homegrown slot without losing quality, then we should look to do so.



I think part of Chambers might be more defense FB and if your playing Quansah at CB and Gomez at RB your attacking at FB seems lower then would like.Also not 100% sure he trust Chambers with Quansah. Chambers looked not very good in the EL game at home. Scanlon looked good but the score allowed for that.There money on the table for winning EL group games but if the group is clinched I think Klopp more willing to play young players together.Assuming Robertson not back when the FA cup starts depending on the draw would be spot for them