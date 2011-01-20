« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2397019 times)

Offline Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73000 on: Today at 04:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 04:32:28 pm
Would you replace next summer?

Not at all id rotate the two of them. Back in the CL lots of games to play, by the time Robbo is pushing 32 then maybe hed be more a back up, hard to say.
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73001 on: Today at 05:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:53:06 pm
Not at all id rotate the two of them. Back in the CL lots of games to play, by the time Robbo is pushing 32 then maybe hed be more a back up, hard to say.

Would Robertson agree to be a rotation option? That's why I ask, assuming Robertson won't agree to be back up, would you replace?

I would. It would be a year earlier than ideal, but I'd rather a year early than two years late, as was the case with our midfield.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73002 on: Today at 05:17:48 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:49:56 am
Players should lose their legs on somebody elses pitch.

I love Salah but hes not gonna get any better over the next two or three years.

The real question is, would he get any worse? He seems very fit, and his understanding with Nunez will only get better. If he wants to stay, it would be a big plus for us ...
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73003 on: Today at 05:19:37 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:17:48 pm
The real question is, would he get any worse? He seems very fit, and his understanding with Nunez will only get better. If he wants to stay, it would be a big plus for us ...

He's not at the level he was in his prime, so yep, he's getting worse.  Still brilliant but age catches up with everyone
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73004 on: Today at 05:23:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:19:37 pm
He's not at the level he was in his prime, so yep, he's getting worse.  Still brilliant but age catches up with everyone

In his prime, he was at Ballon d'Or level. Like you say, he is still brilliant. And only 31 ...
Offline A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73005 on: Today at 05:24:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:17:48 pm
The real question is, would he get any worse? He seems very fit, and his understanding with Nunez will only get better. If he wants to stay, it would be a big plus for us ...

There is only one outcome unfortunately, hopefully it won't be a drop off a cliff like some of the other lads who have recently left - but it's quite possible, as much as we'd like him to continue to be productive - he could dramatically reduce his effectiveness over the next 12 months - it's something we need to prepare for as a club.

All good things come to an end.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73006 on: Today at 05:27:21 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:24:07 pm
There is only one outcome unfortunately, hopefully it won't be a drop off a cliff like some of the other lads who have recently left - but it's quite possible, as much as we'd like him to continue to be productive - he could dramatically reduce his effectiveness over the next 12 months - it's something we need to prepare for as a club.

All good things come to an end.

We will see ...

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-every-phase-mo-salah-has-been-world-class
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73007 on: Today at 05:28:57 pm »
We should keep Salah.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73008 on: Today at 05:30:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 05:28:57 pm
We should keep Salah.

He is until 2025.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73009 on: Today at 05:32:19 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 05:30:13 pm
He is until 2025.
Beyond that obviously. Letting him go on a free shouldn't happen.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73010 on: Today at 07:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:38:32 pm
Question: assuming Robertson won't agree to play back up. Would you replace Robertson with Alt Nouri?
I Think LB get addressed this summer.
I want see more Chambers and Scanlon but in away EL and Bournemouth game neither played. Will be interesting to see what games they get till Robertson comes back
Offline Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73011 on: Today at 08:07:04 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:44:01 pm
I Think LB get addressed this summer.
I want see more Chambers and Scanlon but in away EL and Bournemouth game neither played. Will be interesting to see what games they get till Robertson comes back

Unless Tsimikas shows a clear upturn, I'd like our academy lads to get some time to show what they can do. If we can free up a non-homegrown slot without losing quality, then we should look to do so.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73012 on: Today at 08:13:21 pm »
Its a shame Luke Chambers isn't quite ready yet.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73013 on: Today at 08:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:07:04 pm
Unless Tsimikas shows a clear upturn, I'd like our academy lads to get some time to show what they can do. If we can free up a non-homegrown slot without losing quality, then we should look to do so.
I think part of Chambers might be more defense FB and if your playing Quansah at CB and Gomez at RB your attacking at FB seems lower then would like.
Also not 100% sure he trust Chambers with Quansah. Chambers looked not very good in the EL game at home. Scanlon looked good but the score allowed for that.
There money on the table for winning EL group games but if the group is clinched I think Klopp more willing to play young players together.
Assuming Robertson not back when the FA cup starts depending on the draw would be spot for them

Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73014 on: Today at 09:29:03 pm »
Looks like we're taking a direct interest in South America now. Fuckin' finally! My mates the Argie and Brazilian scouts that work for us have been living the good life for far too long.

We are interested in another Brazilian midfielder but so are Boehly and Barca.
Online RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73015 on: Today at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:29:03 pm
Looks like we're taking a direct interest in South America now. Fuckin' finally! My mates the Argie and Brazilian scouts that work for us have been living the good life for far too long.

We are interested in another Brazilian midfielder but so are Boehly and Barca.
Gabriel Moscardo?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73016 on: Today at 10:39:24 pm »
Yes mate, that's the kids name.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #73017 on: Today at 10:43:18 pm »
I haven't seen him play in a full game, but it seems that he is very highly rated in Brazil ...
