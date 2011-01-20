« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2395964 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72960 on: Yesterday at 07:30:18 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 07:02:51 am
Know some Wolves fans who say hes an absolute baller.
Havent seen much of him myself but every time I have seen he seems decent and very attacking.

Hes given Mo some of his hardest games Ive seen. Didnt realise he was only 22, makes it very interesting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72961 on: Yesterday at 08:00:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:00:20 am
Yesterday we didnt win our challenges. The third goal comes from us not dealing with it, losing the ball and them scoring. The disallowed goal came from Mac Allister losing the ball higher up and us being countered.

As Klopp said yesterday if you dont win your challenges, you are Gegen Fucked! If anyone has those duel numbers for yesterday that would be useful.
I checked at Half time Mac Allister won 0 out 5 in ground duels, Endo was won 0 out of 4. Elliott won 3 out 5.
For full game
Gakpo ended 1 out of 10 ground duels
Mac Allister ended winning 2 out of 10, diaz 4 out 11, Doak 5 out of 10, Elliott 5 out of 7. Tsimi 1 out 2. Szoboszlai 1 out of 4, Nunez 3 out of 5. Salah had 0 ground duels. Jota lost all 4. Trent won 3 out of 4. Quansah was 2 out of 4, matip 2 of 2.
This all ground duels so basically loose ball 50/50.
That pretty bad by multiple player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72962 on: Yesterday at 08:04:57 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 08:00:15 am
I checked at Half time Mac Allister won 0 out 5 in ground duels, Endo was won 0 out of 4. Elliott won 3 out 5.
For full game
Gakpo ended 1 out of 10 ground duels
Mac Allister ended winning 2 out of 10, diaz 4 out 11, Doak 5 out of 10, Elliott 5 out of 7. Tsimi 1 out 2. Szoboszlai 1 out of 4, Nunez 3 out of 5. Salah had 0 ground duels. Jota lost all 4. Trent won 3 out of 4. Quansah was 2 out of 4, matip 2 of 2.
This all ground duels so basically loose ball 50/50.
That pretty bad by multiple player

Well that clearly illustrates the point, off the back of a similar off the ball performance against Luton. You can talk tactics and absolve players of all blame all you want but when players are not winning their battles, we are going to struggle.

Said before that I still believe we are short of the physicality we need in the squad and whilst I know that height and strength isnt the only thing in terms of winning the ball, why I still have my doubts over a player like Andre.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72963 on: Yesterday at 09:14:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:04:57 am
Well that clearly illustrates the point, off the back of a similar off the ball performance against Luton. You can talk tactics and absolve players of all blame all you want but when players are not winning their battles, we are going to struggle.

Said before that I still believe we are short of the physicality we need in the squad and whilst I know that height and strength isnt the only thing in terms of winning the ball, why I still have my doubts over a player like Andre.
Andre super good at winning duels. Doesnt seem like it happening.
Also the 4 Midfielders that know Klopp style the best are Thiago(out), bajcetic(Out and regardless not ready to start week in and week out), Elliott(really good, also  young not there yet). Jones(starting caliber week in, week out) it hasnt over effected the performance too much all have been good expect Europa league regardless of result, Brighton also a little. I know it been like 4 months since the start of preseason right around there and 3 months into the season but like this around the time players really start to get up to speed with all the pressing etc, but it will look better in a month, then the next month.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72964 on: Yesterday at 10:32:12 am »
I see some are slowly coming to the idea we still need a no.6 and this is a good movement.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72965 on: Yesterday at 03:29:11 pm »
https://twitter.com/MattHughesDM/status/1722930175149490568

Quote
Liverpool preparing summer bid for 17-year-old Leeds midfielder Archie Gray.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72966 on: Yesterday at 03:29:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:32:12 am
I see some are slowly coming to the idea we still need a no.6 and this is a good movement.

If those people arent the coaching staff or people that sign the cheques then the sway of opinion is less than irrelevant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72967 on: Yesterday at 03:34:41 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72968 on: Yesterday at 03:51:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:34:41 pm
This has popped up everywhere.

£40-50 mil Leeds want for him apparently  :o

Doubt theyll even get half of that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72969 on: Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm »
Idk where Ornstein said this but:

https://twitter.com/JoshLFC1909/status/1722957903303266577

[🟢] NEW: on Salah's future:

I dont think its set in stone he goes - Ive even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe"

- @David_Ornstein
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72970 on: Yesterday at 04:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm
Idk where Ornstein said this but:

https://twitter.com/JoshLFC1909/status/1722957903303266577

[🟢] NEW: on Salah's future:

I dont think its set in stone he goes - Ive even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe"

- @David_Ornstein

I agree with him on this, I think for the moment his ambition to have more success holds sway. There has been no signs that he has been pushing for a move away either, it's just come from Saudi sources all the time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72971 on: Yesterday at 05:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm
Idk where Ornstein said this but:

https://twitter.com/JoshLFC1909/status/1722957903303266577

[🟢] NEW: on Salah's future:

I dont think its set in stone he goes - Ive even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe"

- @David_Ornstein

Salah has kinda just re-invented himself to great success, so I can see this.

I feel if he goes he more than likely goes to a Bayern or Barcelona than Saudi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72972 on: Yesterday at 06:36:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:32:12 am
I see some are slowly coming to the idea we still need a no.6 and this is a good movement.

It took plenty enough time to accept we needed a midfielder in 2022. It's just obvious though. We targeted Tchouameni and Bellingham as a priority then and targeted Caicedo for a record fee in the summer, so we obviously know what we need.

Beyond the 6 we need more solid depth at full back. I know he signed an extension but while Tsimikas is okay to come in every now and again to give Robbo a breather, he's not good enough for a run in the side. If we're sticking with this inverted formation then there has to be a genuine alternative to Trent, otherwise the system falls down without him. Even with him it can leave us vulnerable but that's another story.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72973 on: Yesterday at 07:34:09 pm »
My wishes for the summer were:

Midfielders - didn't really care about the makeup. But it did look for a bit that were going to get a specialist 6.
CB - looks like the Quansah decision was the right one.
FB - was hoping for a FB that could play right or left (I know that is hard to get something like that) - but no FBs were even considered.

I think we did well in the MF department all told.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72974 on: Yesterday at 07:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November  9, 2023, 11:45:13 am
Yeah, agreed with Stockholm. He's probably in the top three strikers in the world (though I'd put him behind Haaland and Kane) but nowhere near enough of a difference maker to outweigh his ridiculous pre-madonna behaviour.
So your saying the chances are not even borderline?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72975 on: Yesterday at 09:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 04:56:37 pm
Idk where Ornstein said this but:

https://twitter.com/JoshLFC1909/status/1722957903303266577

[🟢] NEW: on Salah's future:

I dont think its set in stone he goes - Ive even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe"

- @David_Ornstein

That would be amazing! But he would need to sign a new contract. Whatever Thiago is paid just give it to Salah in the summer for a few years  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72976 on: Yesterday at 11:49:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November  9, 2023, 09:47:30 pm
Loves me better. Makes me happy. Makes me feel this way.

Brilliant. These ditties tend to stay in the pub though. A bit like Bjornebye in my gang, my gang, my gang, Stig inge
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72977 on: Today at 07:49:56 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 09:28:56 pm
That would be amazing! But he would need to sign a new contract. Whatever Thiago is paid just give it to Salah in the summer for a few years  ;D

Players should lose their legs on somebody elses pitch.

I love Salah but hes not gonna get any better over the next two or three years.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72978 on: Today at 07:56:46 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:49:56 am
Players should lose their legs on somebody elses pitch.

I love Salah but hes not gonna get any better over the next two or three years.

Probably not.
Question is - is he going to get significantly worse?
I honestly don't think so. He's robust and experienced, could play at this level (one of the best players in the best league) for 2-3 years easily.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72979 on: Today at 10:52:41 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:49:56 am
Players should lose their legs on somebody elses pitch.

I love Salah but hes not gonna get any better over the next two or three years.

He doesn't need to get better, Even Salah at 75% is better than the majority of attackers in the league.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72980 on: Today at 11:11:45 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:49:56 am
Players should lose their legs on somebody elses pitch.

I love Salah but hes not gonna get any better over the next two or three years.

Yeah I can't believe people would increase his wages for him to stay, fuck that. Next contract if there is one should be a reduction not an increase.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72981 on: Today at 11:42:03 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:49:56 am
Players should lose their legs on somebody elses pitch.

I love Salah but hes not gonna get any better over the next two or three years.
That's why it's important to bring someone in early. That way, we can manage Mo's minutes and eventually phase him out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72982 on: Today at 11:46:35 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:42:03 am
That's why it's important to bring someone in early. That way, we can manage Mo's minutes and eventually phase him out.

Why do we have to bring someone in early? There seems to be this assumption that we replace Salah with some youngster who gets in and nicely ticks along for a couple of season with the odd start and is then ready replaces one of the best attackers in the world.

What about the option of replacing Salah with a top, ready made attacker who comes in the moment Salah leaves. The majority of our attackers have proven themselves the moment they came through the door.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72983 on: Today at 12:27:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:46:35 am
Why do we have to bring someone in early? There seems to be this assumption that we replace Salah with some youngster who gets in and nicely ticks along for a couple of season with the odd start and is then ready replaces one of the best attackers in the world.

What about the option of replacing Salah with a top, ready made attacker who comes in the moment Salah leaves. The majority of our attackers have proven themselves the moment they came through the door.
The pressure of replacing him when he leaves will he immense. I'd prefer it if we got a Jota-like rotation option. Signing Jota early reduced the pressure on him and we could introduce him slowly. It would have been a different case if he'd come in to replace Bobby immediately.

Also, who can we realistically sign that's at the same level? Mbappe??? LOL
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72984 on: Today at 12:28:43 pm »
I don't think Salah is ever going to be a player we phase out. He'll want to be paid like the best in the team/league because if not he can get that or more elsewhere. And if you're paying him that you want him to be playing all the time.

Also agree with Killer Heels that you don't need to have a replacement already here. If you've got enough talent elsewhere, which we should have, there is nothing wrong with just going out and buying a top level player. It's probably less risky then hoping someone develops.
« Reply #72985 on: Today at 12:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:28:43 pm
I don't think Salah is ever going to be a player we phase out. He'll want to be paid like the best in the team/league because if not he can get that or more elsewhere. And if you're paying him that you want him to be playing all the time.

Also agree with Killer Heels that you don't need to have a replacement already here. If you've got enough talent elsewhere, which we should have, there is nothing wrong with just going out and buying a top level player. It's probably less risky then hoping someone develops.
If he stays here long enough,  we'd eventually need to phase him out because of a physical decline. Now, he can't play 3 games a week anymore because of his age.

Tactics are also a factor. Mo said last season that we struggled because new attackers like Darwin and Gakpo were adapting to our pressing triggers. Getting someone in early will give the new player time to adapt.

We've seen the approaches adopted to replacing Bobby and Sadio. Bobby was phased out while Sadio was effectively replaced by Darwin. It's obvious which ine was more successful and less tumultuous.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72986 on: Today at 01:14:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:27:57 pm
The pressure of replacing him when he leaves will he immense. I'd prefer it if we got a Jota-like rotation option. Signing Jota early reduced the pressure on him and we could introduce him slowly. It would have been a different case if he'd come in to replace Bobby immediately.

Also, who can we realistically sign that's at the same level? Mbappe??? LOL

We cant but there isnt a massive chasm between Salah and other elite footballers. I think its perfectly possible that a club like Liverpool can get a player who from day one is a top player and could hit anywhere between 10-15 goals.

The whole phasing out thing is nice in practice but it also relies on Salah losing his effectiveness to allow a younger player, who may not always have a trajectory that goes up taking over and being at the level we want, playing enough games.

As far as I am concerned when we lose a top player, we replace him with a top player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72987 on: Today at 01:17:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:14:20 pm
We cant but there isnt a massive chasm between Salah and other elite footballers. I think its perfectly possible that a club like Liverpool can get a player who from day one is a top player and could hit anywhere between 10-15 goals.

The whole phasing out thing is nice in practice but it also relies on Salah losing his effectiveness to allow a younger player, who may not always have a trajectory that goes up taking over and being at the level we want.

As far as I am concerned when we lose a top player, we replace him with a top player.

They all play in the centre or from the left though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72988 on: Today at 01:53:55 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:28:43 pm
I don't think Salah is ever going to be a player we phase out. He'll want to be paid like the best in the team/league because if not he can get that or more elsewhere. And if you're paying him that you want him to be playing all the time.

Also agree with Killer Heels that you don't need to have a replacement already here. If you've got enough talent elsewhere, which we should have, there is nothing wrong with just going out and buying a top level player. It's probably less risky then hoping someone develops.

It's like Gerrard. Ideally he stayed as a squad player for us but as soon as he was told hid minutes were being managed he fucked off. Although he may have stayed under Klopp.

Henderson refused to accept being on the bench.

Salah similarly minded. He can't stand being subbed off, let alone not starting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72989 on: Today at 01:57:42 pm »

Joao Gomes is very impressive. Could be a good option for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72990 on: Today at 01:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:17:52 pm
They all play in the centre or from the left though.

I am sure there is a footballer out there that can do well from the right. Also we want to be winning major honours so the idea that we bring a footballer who can spend a couple of years developing seems a bit odd. Keep Salah for as long as possible and when he becomes less effective, let him leave and replace him with the best player we can get.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72991 on: Today at 02:15:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:59:04 pm
I am sure there is a footballer out there that can do well from the right. Also we want to be winning major honours so the idea that we bring a footballer who can spend a couple of years developing seems a bit odd. Keep Salah for as long as possible and when he becomes less effective, let him leave and replace him with the best player we can get.

That would be ideal, but it's still the case that most successful inverted forwards in the current market play in the middle or on the left. Maybe we'll have to look at an old-fashioned 4-4-2 with someone tucking in on the left and another staying wide on the right.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72992 on: Today at 02:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:15:26 pm
That would be ideal, but it's still the case that most successful inverted forwards in the current market play in the middle or on the left. Maybe we'll have to look at an old-fashioned 4-4-2 with someone tucking in on the left and another staying wide on the right.

Yep quite possibly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72993 on: Today at 03:00:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:14:20 pm
We cant but there isnt a massive chasm between Salah and other elite footballers. I think its perfectly possible that a club like Liverpool can get a player who from day one is a top player and could hit anywhere between 10-15 goals.

The whole phasing out thing is nice in practice but it also relies on Salah losing his effectiveness to allow a younger player, who may not always have a trajectory that goes up taking over and being at the level we want, playing enough games.

As far as I am concerned when we lose a top player, we replace him with a top player.
We literally did it with Jota, didn't we? That's a very good example that shows that it doesn't have to be a kid.

Mo is declining and he's had to adapt his game. He's not as quick as he used to be and he can't play 3 games a week. I have already cited the example of us struggling badly when Darwin came in for Mane because he needed time to learn how we press.

If we replace him after he leaves, the new player would have to deal the pressure of not being as good as him AND not being familiar with our patterns of play like Darwin.

We'd have been better off refreshing our midfield slowly than overhauling it and having to deal with teething problems. It's the same principle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72994 on: Today at 03:01:24 pm »
Salah is a great player and he holds all the cards. He wont get better, but his decline is slow, and there are signs he is already reinventing his game. He doesnt blaze past fullbacks now, or not many. He isnt slow, but his blistering pace isnt what it was. And yet he is just as involved as ever, with goals and assists. It augurs well for a while left at the top yet.

If I am in Mos shoes I would want to play at the highest level for as long as possible. His profile at Liverpool takes his high salary to the 1M a week range, even a bit more, with endorsements. It closes the gap to what he would make in Saudi Arabia, even if they would still likely better it. Still, if he goes there he would have given up on playing at the highest level.

The tea leaves point to Mo running down his contract and then assessing his options, IMO.

Ideally from our end we need the option to extend or renew, if only to protect some transfer value and reinvest into a replacement.
