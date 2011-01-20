Salah is a great player and he holds all the cards. He wont get better, but his decline is slow, and there are signs he is already reinventing his game. He doesnt blaze past fullbacks now, or not many. He isnt slow, but his blistering pace isnt what it was. And yet he is just as involved as ever, with goals and assists. It augurs well for a while left at the top yet.



If I am in Mos shoes I would want to play at the highest level for as long as possible. His profile at Liverpool takes his high salary to the 1M a week range, even a bit more, with endorsements. It closes the gap to what he would make in Saudi Arabia, even if they would still likely better it. Still, if he goes there he would have given up on playing at the highest level.



The tea leaves point to Mo running down his contract and then assessing his options, IMO.



Ideally from our end we need the option to extend or renew, if only to protect some transfer value and reinvest into a replacement.