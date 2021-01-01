Yesterday we didnt win our challenges. The third goal comes from us not dealing with it, losing the ball and them scoring. The disallowed goal came from Mac Allister losing the ball higher up and us being countered.
As Klopp said yesterday if you dont win your challenges, you are Gegen Fucked! If anyone has those duel numbers for yesterday that would be useful.
I checked at Half time Mac Allister won 0 out 5 in ground duels, Endo was won 0 out of 4. Elliott won 3 out 5.
For full game
Gakpo ended 1 out of 10 ground duels
Mac Allister ended winning 2 out of 10, diaz 4 out 11, Doak 5 out of 10, Elliott 5 out of 7. Tsimi 1 out 2. Szoboszlai 1 out of 4, Nunez 3 out of 5. Salah had 0 ground duels. Jota lost all 4. Trent won 3 out of 4. Quansah was 2 out of 4, matip 2 of 2.
This all ground duels so basically loose ball 50/50.
That pretty bad by multiple player