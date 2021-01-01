I see some are slowly coming to the idea we still need a no.6 and this is a good movement.



It took plenty enough time to accept we needed a midfielder in 2022. It's just obvious though. We targeted Tchouameni and Bellingham as a priority then and targeted Caicedo for a record fee in the summer, so we obviously know what we need.Beyond the 6 we need more solid depth at full back. I know he signed an extension but while Tsimikas is okay to come in every now and again to give Robbo a breather, he's not good enough for a run in the side. If we're sticking with this inverted formation then there has to be a genuine alternative to Trent, otherwise the system falls down without him. Even with him it can leave us vulnerable but that's another story.