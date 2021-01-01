Well that clearly illustrates the point, off the back of a similar off the ball performance against Luton. You can talk tactics and absolve players of all blame all you want but when players are not winning their battles, we are going to struggle.



Said before that I still believe we are short of the physicality we need in the squad and whilst I know that height and strength isnt the only thing in terms of winning the ball, why I still have my doubts over a player like Andre.



Andre super good at winning duels. Doesnt seem like it happening.Also the 4 Midfielders that know Klopp style the best are Thiago(out), bajcetic(Out and regardless not ready to start week in and week out), Elliott(really good, also young not there yet). Jones(starting caliber week in, week out) it hasnt over effected the performance too much all have been good expect Europa league regardless of result, Brighton also a little. I know it been like 4 months since the start of preseason right around there and 3 months into the season but like this around the time players really start to get up to speed with all the pressing etc, but it will look better in a month, then the next month.