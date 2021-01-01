« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2393633 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72960 on: Today at 07:30:18 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:02:51 am
Know some Wolves fans who say hes an absolute baller.
Havent seen much of him myself but every time I have seen he seems decent and very attacking.

Hes given Mo some of his hardest games Ive seen. Didnt realise he was only 22, makes it very interesting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72961 on: Today at 08:00:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:00:20 am
Yesterday we didnt win our challenges. The third goal comes from us not dealing with it, losing the ball and them scoring. The disallowed goal came from Mac Allister losing the ball higher up and us being countered.

As Klopp said yesterday if you dont win your challenges, you are Gegen Fucked! If anyone has those duel numbers for yesterday that would be useful.
I checked at Half time Mac Allister won 0 out 5 in ground duels, Endo was won 0 out of 4. Elliott won 3 out 5.
For full game
Gakpo ended 1 out of 10 ground duels
Mac Allister ended winning 2 out of 10, diaz 4 out 11, Doak 5 out of 10, Elliott 5 out of 7. Tsimi 1 out 2. Szoboszlai 1 out of 4, Nunez 3 out of 5. Salah had 0 ground duels. Jota lost all 4. Trent won 3 out of 4. Quansah was 2 out of 4, matip 2 of 2.
This all ground duels so basically loose ball 50/50.
That pretty bad by multiple player
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72962 on: Today at 08:04:57 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:00:15 am
I checked at Half time Mac Allister won 0 out 5 in ground duels, Endo was won 0 out of 4. Elliott won 3 out 5.
For full game
Gakpo ended 1 out of 10 ground duels
Mac Allister ended winning 2 out of 10, diaz 4 out 11, Doak 5 out of 10, Elliott 5 out of 7. Tsimi 1 out 2. Szoboszlai 1 out of 4, Nunez 3 out of 5. Salah had 0 ground duels. Jota lost all 4. Trent won 3 out of 4. Quansah was 2 out of 4, matip 2 of 2.
This all ground duels so basically loose ball 50/50.
That pretty bad by multiple player

Well that clearly illustrates the point, off the back of a similar off the ball performance against Luton. You can talk tactics and absolve players of all blame all you want but when players are not winning their battles, we are going to struggle.

Said before that I still believe we are short of the physicality we need in the squad and whilst I know that height and strength isnt the only thing in terms of winning the ball, why I still have my doubts over a player like Andre.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:09:01 am by killer-heels »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72963 on: Today at 09:14:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:04:57 am
Well that clearly illustrates the point, off the back of a similar off the ball performance against Luton. You can talk tactics and absolve players of all blame all you want but when players are not winning their battles, we are going to struggle.

Said before that I still believe we are short of the physicality we need in the squad and whilst I know that height and strength isnt the only thing in terms of winning the ball, why I still have my doubts over a player like Andre.
Andre super good at winning duels. Doesnt seem like it happening.
Also the 4 Midfielders that know Klopp style the best are Thiago(out), bajcetic(Out and regardless not ready to start week in and week out), Elliott(really good, also  young not there yet). Jones(starting caliber week in, week out) it hasnt over effected the performance too much all have been good expect Europa league regardless of result, Brighton also a little. I know it been like 4 months since the start of preseason right around there and 3 months into the season but like this around the time players really start to get up to speed with all the pressing etc, but it will look better in a month, then the next month.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72964 on: Today at 10:32:12 am »
I see some are slowly coming to the idea we still need a no.6 and this is a good movement.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72965 on: Today at 03:29:11 pm »
https://twitter.com/MattHughesDM/status/1722930175149490568

Quote
Liverpool preparing summer bid for 17-year-old Leeds midfielder Archie Gray.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72966 on: Today at 03:29:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:32:12 am
I see some are slowly coming to the idea we still need a no.6 and this is a good movement.

If those people arent the coaching staff or people that sign the cheques then the sway of opinion is less than irrelevant.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72967 on: Today at 03:34:41 pm »
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72968 on: Today at 03:51:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:34:41 pm
This has popped up everywhere.

£40-50 mil Leeds want for him apparently  :o

Doubt theyll even get half of that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72969 on: Today at 04:56:37 pm »
Idk where Ornstein said this but:

https://twitter.com/JoshLFC1909/status/1722957903303266577

[🟢] NEW: on Salah's future:

I dont think its set in stone he goes - Ive even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe"

- @David_Ornstein
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72970 on: Today at 04:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:56:37 pm
Idk where Ornstein said this but:

https://twitter.com/JoshLFC1909/status/1722957903303266577

[🟢] NEW: on Salah's future:

I dont think its set in stone he goes - Ive even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe"

- @David_Ornstein

I agree with him on this, I think for the moment his ambition to have more success holds sway. There has been no signs that he has been pushing for a move away either, it's just come from Saudi sources all the time.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72971 on: Today at 05:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 04:56:37 pm
Idk where Ornstein said this but:

https://twitter.com/JoshLFC1909/status/1722957903303266577

[🟢] NEW: on Salah's future:

I dont think its set in stone he goes - Ive even had some suggestions he would quite like to stay and continue to compete at the highest level in Europe"

- @David_Ornstein

Salah has kinda just re-invented himself to great success, so I can see this.

I feel if he goes he more than likely goes to a Bayern or Barcelona than Saudi
