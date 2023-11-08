« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1819 1820 1821 1822 1823 [1824]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2392152 times)

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,173
  • Red since '64
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72920 on: November 8, 2023, 10:59:33 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  8, 2023, 07:30:45 pm
There is no way we're getting Mbappe.

Nor would I personally want him at Liverpool. The player he reminds me of most is he who fannies about and dives around, in the sense that its all about him; his body language when the player in possession doesnt play him in, or overhits the pass, or whatever, is awful. Its purely hypothetical, but if we had a choice between him or for example, Leao, Id choose the latter.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,272
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72921 on: Yesterday at 05:08:37 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November  8, 2023, 09:59:50 pm
Get Roony Bardghji to this football club. NOW!!!
Play him next to Mac in attacking midfield. Could do with a bit of Argie Bardghji there
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72922 on: Yesterday at 08:13:27 am »
Thank fuck we didnt get Amrabat

False footballer
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,586
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72923 on: Yesterday at 08:37:07 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on November  8, 2023, 11:27:01 am
Not sure if it's been mentioned on here, but wasn't a lot of the talk around Andre that he wasn't really an out-an-out DM anyway? I suspect we'll just sign somebody else in the summer if not in Jan.

Andre pretty much needs a rest from Jan for a few months anyway, so it's not like we'd go all out for him so he's there to come straight in the side come Jan (like Diaz or Gakpo recently).

We  need a DM but it does need to be the right player. It's no good signing somebody Klopp's not going to use in the league. A player like Palhinha would be ideal but he's 29 next summer, could have maybe got him last summer rather than Endo (30), as we needed experience to go with all the youth, but like with Doucore at Palace you will have to play a PL tax.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:41:24 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72924 on: Yesterday at 09:05:24 am »
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldBuzz/status/1721614037044097269

Between Quansah, Van Den Berg, Konate and Gomez, dont think we need another CB.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,682
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72925 on: Yesterday at 10:35:54 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:05:24 am
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldBuzz/status/1721614037044097269

Between Quansah, Van Den Berg, Konate and Gomez, dont think we need another CB.

Does anyone know how he's getting on more broadly than this? Obviously aerial duels are good but defenders do other things I hear.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,629
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72926 on: Yesterday at 10:59:57 am »
Quote from: Jookie on November  8, 2023, 06:41:14 pm
Andre was going to cost 40-45M with probably a wage of about 5-7M per year.

Divide that total by number of weeks in the year and you get 1M per week.

Another coincidence?

I like the #girlmath on tiktok.  I'm all in on #JookieMath though.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,861
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72927 on: Yesterday at 11:01:49 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:35:54 am
Does anyone know how he's getting on more broadly than this? Obviously aerial duels are good but defenders do other things I hear.


I haven't really seen them play so can't comment on his performance, but Mainz generally aren't doing great.

They're second from bottom with 1 win in 10, and just sacked their manager.
Logged

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72928 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  8, 2023, 07:30:45 pm
There is no way we're getting Mbappe.

Not with that attitude we won't  ;)
Logged

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,423
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72929 on: Yesterday at 11:09:17 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on November  8, 2023, 07:30:45 pm
There is no way we're getting Mbappe.

Hopefully not.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,250
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72930 on: Yesterday at 11:30:13 am »
He's not going to sign for us but it's mad that people are turning up their noses at Mbappe.  He's arguably the best player in the world and Klopp would 100% have him here if he could.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,308
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72931 on: Yesterday at 11:36:54 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:05:24 am
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldBuzz/status/1721614037044097269

Between Quansah, Van Den Berg, Konate and Gomez, dont think we need another CB.

What position has VDB been playing mostly this season?
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72932 on: Yesterday at 11:38:02 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:30:13 am
He's not going to sign for us but it's mad that people are turning up their noses at Mbappe.  He's arguably the best player in the world and Klopp would 100% have him here if he could.

I don't think people should turn their nose up at him, of course not. But there is some danger in the signing, considering the ego and the entourage and the status. It's not the type of player we usually sign, nor have in our team really. A superstar who very well may see himself as bigger than the club (with a set of following fans who would agree)

Such signings, even with the best players, have a mixed history of success, in football and in nearly all other sports.

We would have success, he is too good not to bring it with this team, but a bunch of problems too, it's weighing those two up that matters
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,308
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72933 on: Yesterday at 11:41:18 am »
Mbappe is a no brainer for me. Get 3 years out of him before selling him to Madrid to at least cover every penny he'd cost in signing fee / wages. It won't happen like but financially you could make it work a number of ways.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72934 on: Yesterday at 11:42:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:35:54 am
Does anyone know how he's getting on more broadly than this? Obviously aerial duels are good but defenders do other things I hear.

I haven't watched him at all, but i know Mainz have been bad this season, 2nd to bottom last time i checked. Saying that i'm more encouraged by the fact him being so dominant in the air, can be added to the list of his other outstanding attributes, he's literally one of the most dominant Cbs in Europe this season and thats always useful in the Premier League. You add to the fact he's about the same height as VVD, partly why he's so good in the air, quick and can has good ball playing ability and you've got the recipe for a very good cb in the future.

He's only 21, has been playing top flight football since he was 16, and can also play as a right back, Mainz seem to have an option to buy but i wouldn't be in a rush to sell him.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72935 on: Yesterday at 11:43:30 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:36:54 am
What position has VDB been playing mostly this season?

Right CB in a back three mostly.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72936 on: Yesterday at 11:45:13 am »
Yeah, agreed with Stockholm. He's probably in the top three strikers in the world (though I'd put him behind Haaland and Kane) but nowhere near enough of a difference maker to outweigh his ridiculous pre-madonna behaviour. No way Klopp would ever go for someone who doesn't track back and relentlessly talks shit in public if the team doesn't line up the way he wants.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,946
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72937 on: Yesterday at 11:48:47 am »
Mbappe? Got more chance of signing Donatello from the Ninja Turtles, prob has less of an attitude problem too.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,250
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72938 on: Yesterday at 11:50:02 am »
He gets away with a lot at PSG because they're such simps for him and have bent over backwards to keep hold of him.  He wouldn't be the sporting director here like he is there and you'd expect Klopp wouldn't let him take the piss.

Moot point, his wages would be double our highest earner anyway, but still.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,255
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72939 on: Yesterday at 11:53:07 am »
It's obviously a non-starter with Mbappe but it'd be great to sign him. I don't think he's ever reached Salah when he's on form but I think he can. Would be interesting to see how he fares in the Prem, I don't think it'd be quite Ligue 1 numbers but I see no reason why he wouldn't succeed, unbelievable talent and he's obviously been at PSG a couple of years too long now, personally I'm sceptical he ever leaves. If you put him in that Madrid side with the young midfield they've built plus the likes of that Endrick who'll come in and no doubt be a success, then wow. Think he's fucked it to be honest though. I'd have him at Liverpool without a moment's hesitation because let's be honest, it beats replacing Salah with Jarrod Bowen (no offence, son)

The young lad who scored the winner for Copenhagen last night, if you've played any of the last couple of Football Manager games, you should know him  8)
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72940 on: Yesterday at 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:45:13 am
Yeah, agreed with Stockholm. He's probably in the top three strikers in the world (though I'd put him behind Haaland and Kane) but nowhere near enough of a difference maker to outweigh his ridiculous pre-madonna behaviour. No way Klopp would ever go for someone who doesn't track back and relentlessly talks shit in public if the team doesn't line up the way he wants.

Mbappe is better than Haaland, all round its not even an argument and Mbappe is still pretty prolific himself.
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,031
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72941 on: Yesterday at 01:20:56 pm »
There's no doubting Mbappe's ability.

Pretty sure if he came here Klopp would have had a chat with him beforehand and laid down what he expects from him.

If he comes then Id presume Klopp was happy with Mbappe's answers to his attitude and all round persona.

If he doesnt then Klopps fucked him off for being a knob.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72942 on: Yesterday at 01:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on November  8, 2023, 07:37:25 pm

The only reason for an agent to not recommend us over Fulham would be greed from wanting his cut of two signing bonuses rather than one.

Yep. The ONLY reason. No other reason ever. Finding another reasonable reason is utterly impossible.

Good post ;D
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72943 on: Yesterday at 01:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:45:13 am
He's probably in the top three strikers in the world (though I'd put him behind Haaland and Kane) but nowhere near enough of a difference maker to outweigh his ridiculous pre-madonna behaviour.

What, so like T-Rex behaviour, or Possibly Rolling Stones Behaviour? Something stereotypicaly 70's? Or just pre-putting-your-tits-in-giant-cones-behaviour?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,056
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72944 on: Yesterday at 01:38:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:45:13 am
Yeah, agreed with Stockholm. He's probably in the top three strikers in the world (though I'd put him behind Haaland and Kane) but nowhere near enough of a difference maker to outweigh his ridiculous pre-madonna behaviour. No way Klopp would ever go for someone who doesn't track back and relentlessly talks shit in public if the team doesn't line up the way he wants.
that's a throwback ;D RAWK folklore
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,853
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72945 on: Yesterday at 01:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:37:07 am
Andre pretty much needs a rest from Jan for a few months anyway, so it's not like we'd go all out for him so he's there to come straight in the side come Jan (like Diaz or Gakpo recently).

We need a DM but it does need to be the right player. It's no good signing somebody Klopp's not going to use in the league. A player like Palhinha would be ideal but he's 29 next summer, could have maybe got him last summer rather than Endo (30), as we needed experience to go with all the youth, but like with Doucore at Palace you will have to play a PL tax.
Klopp specifically wanted Endo and doesn't play him though.
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72946 on: Yesterday at 01:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:52:53 pm
Klopp specifically wanted Endo and doesn't play him though.

What, so we should only sign players that Klopp specifically does not want?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,803
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72947 on: Yesterday at 07:51:46 pm »
We need a new left back, Tsimikas is awful. Also the centreback issue is not addressed.
Logged

Offline Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72948 on: Yesterday at 09:04:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:51:46 pm
We need a new left back, Tsimikas is awful. Also the centreback issue is not addressed.

Not sure if there's much point in getting another back-up LB given Robertson's age - I'd be looking for a new first choice LB, or one who can grow into one over the next 12 months with a view to rotating Robertson a bit more to try and prolong his career and eventually take over for him. He's 30 this season and I'm sure when I looked at the figures during our malaise last season, there was no outfield PL player who'd played more minutes than he had over the preceding 4-5 years - he's played an insane amount of football so when his legs go, I think it will look more like a Fabinho-esque cliff drop than a gradual decline (which I think we're already in, to be honest). He relies a lot on his athleticism too.

Get in a genuine first-choice, let Robertson duke it out for a year or so then move to being the experienced back-up, and move Tsimikas on.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72949 on: Yesterday at 09:08:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:51:46 pm
We need a new left back, Tsimikas is awful. Also the centreback issue is not addressed.

He really is shockingly poor of late. Before he was competent - but ever since he's gone to the too tight man-bun - he's not getting any air to the brain cells.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72950 on: Yesterday at 09:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 09:04:13 pm
Not sure if there's much point in getting another back-up LB given Robertson's age - I'd be looking for a new first choice LB, or one who can grow into one over the next 12 months with a view to rotating Robertson a bit more to try and prolong his career and eventually take over for him. He's 30 this season and I'm sure when I looked at the figures during our malaise last season, there was no outfield PL player who'd played more minutes than he had over the preceding 4-5 years - he's played an insane amount of football so when his legs go, I think it will look more like a Fabinho-esque cliff drop than a gradual decline (which I think we're already in, to be honest). He relies a lot on his athleticism too.

Get in a genuine first-choice, let Robertson duke it out for a year or so then move to being the experienced back-up, and move Tsimikas on.

Maybe that Estupinan from Brighton, he looks pretty good for that type of role
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,853
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72951 on: Yesterday at 09:33:48 pm »
We've been linked with Aït-Nouri at Wolves.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,321
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72952 on: Yesterday at 09:37:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:08:32 pm
He really is shockingly poor of late. Before he was competent - but ever since he's gone to the too tight man-bun - he's not getting any air to the brain cells.

Or it could be that he doesn't get used enough. Robbo is relied on so much when he is fit that I think it must be hard for a player to find that rhythm when they are only being played occasionally. Then of course the problem becomes like we have now, he is badly needed but totally out of confidence when we can't afford him to be. It's a real issue and I think we need to rest Robbo more often and give him more games. Or better still get in another left back who actually gives Robbo some proper competition.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,154
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72953 on: Yesterday at 09:47:30 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:33:48 pm
We've been linked with Aït-Nouri at Wolves.

Loves me better. Makes me happy. Makes me feel this way.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,838
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72954 on: Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm »
Basically we need a Gravenberch but who's a #6.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,635
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72955 on: Yesterday at 11:33:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm
Basically we need a Gravenberch but who's a #6.
Piece of cake. I'll fire up champ manager ;D
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,321
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72956 on: Today at 06:45:33 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:39:09 pm
Basically we need a Gravenberch but who's a #6.

If we play exactly the same tactics we are playing now, it will still be extremely challenging for whoever is the number 6. We need to be less open in away games that what we currently are.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,803
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72957 on: Today at 07:00:20 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:45:33 am
If we play exactly the same tactics we are playing now, it will still be extremely challenging for whoever is the number 6. We need to be less open in away games that what we currently are.

Yesterday we didnt win our challenges. The third goal comes from us not dealing with it, losing the ball and them scoring. The disallowed goal came from Mac Allister losing the ball higher up and us being countered.

As Klopp said yesterday if you dont win your challenges, you are Gegen Fucked! If anyone has those duel numbers for yesterday that would be useful.
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,781
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72958 on: Today at 07:02:51 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:33:48 pm
We've been linked with Aït-Nouri at Wolves.

Know some Wolves fans who say hes an absolute baller.
Havent seen much of him myself but every time I have seen he seems decent and very attacking.
Logged
YWNA

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,803
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72959 on: Today at 07:04:58 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:02:51 am
Know some Wolves fans who say he’s an absolute baller.
Haven’t seen much of him myself but every time I have seen he seems decent and very attacking.

He is good, carries the ball very well from that position. Very aggressive in the defensive side of the game as well. Not really as good a crosser or passer compared to Robbo though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1819 1820 1821 1822 1823 [1824]   Go Up
« previous next »
 