He's not going to sign for us but it's mad that people are turning up their noses at Mbappe. He's arguably the best player in the world and Klopp would 100% have him here if he could.
I don't think people should turn their nose up at him, of course not. But there is some danger in the signing, considering the ego and the entourage and the status. It's not the type of player we usually sign, nor have in our team really. A superstar who very well may see himself as bigger than the club (with a set of following fans who would agree)
Such signings, even with the best players, have a mixed history of success, in football and in nearly all other sports.
We would have success, he is too good not to bring it with this team, but a bunch of problems too, it's weighing those two up that matters