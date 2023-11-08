We need a new left back, Tsimikas is awful. Also the centreback issue is not addressed.



Not sure if there's much point in getting another back-up LB given Robertson's age - I'd be looking for a new first choice LB, or one who can grow into one over the next 12 months with a view to rotating Robertson a bit more to try and prolong his career and eventually take over for him. He's 30 this season and I'm sure when I looked at the figures during our malaise last season, there was no outfield PL player who'd played more minutes than he had over the preceding 4-5 years - he's played an insane amount of football so when his legs go, I think it will look more like a Fabinho-esque cliff drop than a gradual decline (which I think we're already in, to be honest). He relies a lot on his athleticism too.Get in a genuine first-choice, let Robertson duke it out for a year or so then move to being the experienced back-up, and move Tsimikas on.