Not sure if it's been mentioned on here, but wasn't a lot of the talk around Andre that he wasn't really an out-an-out DM anyway? I suspect we'll just sign somebody else in the summer if not in Jan.



Andre pretty much needs a rest from Jan for a few months anyway, so it's not like we'd go all out for him so he's there to come straight in the side come Jan (like Diaz or Gakpo recently).We need a DM but it does need to be the right player. It's no good signing somebody Klopp's not going to use in the league. A player like Palhinha would be ideal but he's 29 next summer, could have maybe got him last summer rather than Endo (30), as we needed experience to go with all the youth, but like with Doucore at Palace you will have to play a PL tax.