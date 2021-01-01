« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72920 on: Yesterday at 10:59:33 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:30:45 pm
There is no way we're getting Mbappe.

Nor would I personally want him at Liverpool. The player he reminds me of most is he who fannies about and dives around, in the sense that its all about him; his body language when the player in possession doesnt play him in, or overhits the pass, or whatever, is awful. Its purely hypothetical, but if we had a choice between him or for example, Leao, Id choose the latter.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72921 on: Today at 05:08:37 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:59:50 pm
Get Roony Bardghji to this football club. NOW!!!
Play him next to Mac in attacking midfield. Could do with a bit of Argie Bardghji there
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72922 on: Today at 08:13:27 am
Thank fuck we didnt get Amrabat

False footballer
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72923 on: Today at 08:37:07 am
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 11:27:01 am
Not sure if it's been mentioned on here, but wasn't a lot of the talk around Andre that he wasn't really an out-an-out DM anyway? I suspect we'll just sign somebody else in the summer if not in Jan.

Andre pretty much needs a rest from Jan for a few months anyway, so it's not like we'd go all out for him so he's there to come straight in the side come Jan (like Diaz or Gakpo recently).

We  need a DM but it does need to be the right player. It's no good signing somebody Klopp's not going to use in the league. A player like Palhinha would be ideal but he's 29 next summer, could have maybe got him last summer rather than Endo (30), as we needed experience to go with all the youth, but like with Doucore at Palace you will have to play a PL tax.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72924 on: Today at 09:05:24 am
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldBuzz/status/1721614037044097269

Between Quansah, Van Den Berg, Konate and Gomez, dont think we need another CB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72925 on: Today at 10:35:54 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 09:05:24 am
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldBuzz/status/1721614037044097269

Between Quansah, Van Den Berg, Konate and Gomez, dont think we need another CB.

Does anyone know how he's getting on more broadly than this? Obviously aerial duels are good but defenders do other things I hear.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72926 on: Today at 10:59:57 am
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 06:41:14 pm
Andre was going to cost 40-45M with probably a wage of about 5-7M per year.

Divide that total by number of weeks in the year and you get 1M per week.

Another coincidence?

I like the #girlmath on tiktok.  I'm all in on #JookieMath though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72927 on: Today at 11:01:49 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:35:54 am
Does anyone know how he's getting on more broadly than this? Obviously aerial duels are good but defenders do other things I hear.


I haven't really seen them play so can't comment on his performance, but Mainz generally aren't doing great.

They're second from bottom with 1 win in 10, and just sacked their manager.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72928 on: Today at 11:02:11 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:30:45 pm
There is no way we're getting Mbappe.

Not with that attitude we won't  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
Reply #72929 on: Today at 11:09:17 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:30:45 pm
There is no way we're getting Mbappe.

Hopefully not.
