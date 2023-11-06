« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)  (Read 2386069 times)

Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72840 on: November 6, 2023, 02:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  6, 2023, 01:48:44 pm
Luton, Champions of South America. We'll never sing that.

To my knowledge, no one has ever debated issues here while on magic mushrooms but we do get to some strange places all the same!
Offline red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72841 on: November 6, 2023, 03:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  6, 2023, 02:30:05 pm
Luton would only win that league if they could take their PL money with them and start buying the best local players. This current Luton team would get battered.

Unless they played Liverpool of Montevideo, in which case the game-raising twats would play as if their lives depended on it.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72842 on: November 6, 2023, 03:43:32 pm »
Quote
André was scouted by Arsenal, Fulham, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham in the Copa Libertadores final. However, the Gunners have no interest in signing a midfielder in the January window. [via @OJoaoBrandao]
Offline Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72843 on: November 6, 2023, 03:46:20 pm »
Even if we sign him in Jan, probably wouldnt see him until March/April as hell basically need end of season break and then pre season.

Think hell have played something like 2 years without a rest by Jan.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72844 on: November 6, 2023, 03:58:03 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on November  6, 2023, 03:46:20 pm
Even if we sign him in Jan, probably wouldnt see him until March/April as hell basically need end of season break and then pre season.

Think hell have played something like 2 years without a rest by Jan.
It ends on the 6th of December, he'd have a month off before joining us.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72845 on: November 6, 2023, 03:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  6, 2023, 03:58:03 pm
It ends on the 6th of December, he'd have a month off before joining us.

No time off, world club thingy.
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72846 on: November 6, 2023, 04:01:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on November  6, 2023, 03:59:21 pm
No time off, world club thingy.
Didn't know that. Bugger.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72847 on: November 6, 2023, 04:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  6, 2023, 03:43:32 pm


If Arsenal arent in the running (not that this is 100% reliable!), surely wed be best placed to land him. Unless he was a boyhood Chaz and Dave fan.
Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72848 on: November 6, 2023, 04:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on November  6, 2023, 03:46:20 pm
Even if we sign him in Jan, probably wouldnt see him until March/April as hell basically need end of season break and then pre season.

Think hell have played something like 2 years without a rest by Jan.

The league season finishes on 6 December for Palmeiras. They then play in the FIFA Club World Cup on 18 December and 22 December. So he gets about 10 days off between the league finishes and the Club World Cup starting, and if he were to join us, he'd get about 10 days off after the Club World Cup. Could ease him in over January in the FA Cup games.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72849 on: November 6, 2023, 05:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on November  6, 2023, 04:18:43 pm
The league season finishes on 6 December for Palmeiras. They then play in the FIFA Club World Cup on 18 December and 22 December. So he gets about 10 days off between the league finishes and the Club World Cup starting, and if he were to join us, he'd get about 10 days off after the Club World Cup. Could ease him in over January in the FA Cup games.
If we were to sign him (I hope we do, but I'm not so sure), I think we'd sooner give him an extended summer holiday (at least a month off) than have him sitting on various benches in January
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72850 on: November 6, 2023, 06:10:03 pm »
Looks like we're competing with the fat oompah loompah Boehly for a Real Betis 18 year old winger as well.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72851 on: November 6, 2023, 07:19:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  6, 2023, 06:10:03 pm
Looks like we're competing with the fat oompah loompah Boehly for a Real Betis 18 year old winger as well.
Sure that's where they need players.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72852 on: November 6, 2023, 08:49:08 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on November  6, 2023, 07:19:25 pm
Sure that's where they need players.
But they can offer a path to retirement on the spot with a 10-year contract.
Offline MBL?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72853 on: November 6, 2023, 10:09:34 pm »
Quote from: BER on November  6, 2023, 10:15:15 am
Luton would not win the Copa Libertadores. :lmao
One of the worst shouts I've seen on here, haha
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72854 on: Yesterday at 07:32:43 am »
45m up front and 15 in bonuses. Apparently.

Quote


According to AS via Diario de Noticias, Sporting signed a new deal with the defender in the summer but would be willing to offload him in January.

The news source have mentioned that Inacios current contract with the Liga Nos giants has a release clause of 60 million euros.

However, in the winter transfer window, they are ready to accept an installment plan.

As per DN, the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing the Seleccao star.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72855 on: Yesterday at 02:51:18 pm »
Brazilian journo saying Fulham is in the lead to sign Andre.  :D
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72856 on: Yesterday at 03:01:26 pm »
If we beat them Dec 3rd, he'll come to us.

That's how it should work at least
Online tubby

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72857 on: Yesterday at 03:08:53 pm »
Weren't they linked with him before?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72858 on: Yesterday at 03:46:35 pm »
Yeah he was meant to be the Paulinha replacement.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72859 on: Yesterday at 03:56:29 pm »
I thought he pretty much said no to them, or was that someone else?
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72860 on: Yesterday at 04:21:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:51:18 pm
Brazilian journo saying Fulham is in the lead to sign Andre.  :D

To be fair, that would be a good place for him, if Palinha leaves ...
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72861 on: Yesterday at 04:27:01 pm »
If we are allowing Fulham to get in first on Andre, we clearly don't rate him that highly.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72862 on: Yesterday at 04:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 04:27:01 pm
If we are allowing Fulham to get in first on Andre, we clearly don't rate him that highly.

It doesn't work that way. For us, Andre would be just another midfield option. At Fulham, he will be replacing their best player. If I was his agent, I would advise him to join Fulham, with a reasonable release clause ...
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72863 on: Yesterday at 04:42:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:30:46 pm
It doesn't work that way. For us, Andre would be just another midfield option. At Fulham, he will be replacing their best player. If I was his agent, I would advise him to join Fulham, with a reasonable release clause ...
What to win feck all - as opposed to possibly winning the title, or possibly winning EL, or possibly winning League Cup etc ?
If I was him, not sure I'd be accepting your advice....
Online Henry Gale

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72864 on: Yesterday at 05:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 04:42:58 pm
What to win feck all - as opposed to possibly winning the title, or possibly winning EL, or possibly winning League Cup etc ?
If I was him, not sure I'd be accepting your advice....

Worst agent ever if he's advising him to join Fulham over Liverpool  ;D
Offline CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72865 on: Yesterday at 05:13:59 pm »
TBF Fulham could easily be Champions of South America so it would be a good move for him.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72866 on: Yesterday at 05:52:47 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:30:46 pm
It doesn't work that way. For us, Andre would be just another midfield option. At Fulham, he will be replacing their best player. If I was his agent, I would advise him to join Fulham, with a reasonable release clause ...

But everyone was saying Andre would be the number 6 for us, so if that was the case he'd get plenty of performances at Liverpool.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72867 on: Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 05:13:59 pm
TBF Fulham could easily be Champions of South America so it would be a good move for him.
What happened to Luton? Why are now Fulham Champions of South America?

;D
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72868 on: Yesterday at 08:22:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:30:46 pm
It doesn't work that way. For us, Andre would be just another midfield option. At Fulham, he will be replacing their best player. If I was his agent, I would advise him to join Fulham, with a reasonable release clause ...

😂😂😂
Don't become a football agent.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72869 on: Yesterday at 10:21:31 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 05:52:47 pm
But everyone was saying Andre would be the number 6 for us, so if that was the case he'd get plenty of performances at Liverpool.

Do people really believe in this? A 22-year-old, coming from Brazil in mid-season, to a new league and country, at one of the biggest clubs in the World, with a lot of competition in midfield, becoming an automatic starter?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72870 on: Today at 07:48:32 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:21:31 pm
Do people really believe in this? A 22-year-old, coming from Brazil in mid-season, to a new league and country, at one of the biggest clubs in the World, with a lot of competition in midfield, becoming an automatic starter?

But it would be the same for Fulham as well, wouldn't it? That's my point. Your argument he would be better off at Fulham would give him the exact same problem getting used to a new league minus perhaps the massive expectations that we have on players here.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72871 on: Today at 09:15:41 am »
Maybe he's not the out and out DM we're missing and Klopp maybe wants. Imagine Peak Fabinho in this side now. I believe we'd go up another level especially away from home at least.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72872 on: Today at 09:19:53 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:48:32 am
But it would be the same for Fulham as well, wouldn't it? That's my point. Your argument he would be better off at Fulham would give him the exact same problem getting used to a new league minus perhaps the massive expectations that we have on players here.

If Palinha leaves, at Fulham he will be an automatic starter, yet with much less pressure than at a massive club like LFC. Also, for some weird reason, people are not understanding what I have actually suggested ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 04:30:46 pm
It doesn't work that way. For us, Andre would be just another midfield option. At Fulham, he will be replacing their best player. If I was his agent, I would advise him to join Fulham, with a reasonable release clause ...
Online So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #72873 on: Today at 09:19:54 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:48:32 am
But it would be the same for Fulham as well, wouldn't it? That's my point. Your argument he would be better off at Fulham would give him the exact same problem getting used to a new league minus perhaps the massive expectations that we have on players here.

But at Fulham there wouldnt be the same expectation to hit the ground running as here.

And how many games was Fabinho sidelined when he first arrived? About six?
