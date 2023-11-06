Luton, Champions of South America. We'll never sing that.
Luton would only win that league if they could take their PL money with them and start buying the best local players. This current Luton team would get battered.
André was scouted by Arsenal, Fulham, Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham in the Copa Libertadores final. However, the Gunners have no interest in signing a midfielder in the January window. [via @OJoaoBrandao]
Even if we sign him in Jan, probably wouldnt see him until March/April as hell basically need end of season break and then pre season. Think hell have played something like 2 years without a rest by Jan.
It ends on the 6th of December, he'd have a month off before joining us.
No time off, world club thingy.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The league season finishes on 6 December for Palmeiras. They then play in the FIFA Club World Cup on 18 December and 22 December. So he gets about 10 days off between the league finishes and the Club World Cup starting, and if he were to join us, he'd get about 10 days off after the Club World Cup. Could ease him in over January in the FA Cup games.
Looks like we're competing with the fat oompah loompah Boehly for a Real Betis 18 year old winger as well.
Sure that's where they need players.
Luton would not win the Copa Libertadores.
According to AS via Diario de Noticias, Sporting signed a new deal with the defender in the summer but would be willing to offload him in January.The news source have mentioned that Inacios current contract with the Liga Nos giants has a release clause of 60 million euros.However, in the winter transfer window, they are ready to accept an installment plan.As per DN, the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in signing the Seleccao star.
Brazilian journo saying Fulham is in the lead to sign Andre.
If we are allowing Fulham to get in first on Andre, we clearly don't rate him that highly.
It doesn't work that way. For us, Andre would be just another midfield option. At Fulham, he will be replacing their best player. If I was his agent, I would advise him to join Fulham, with a reasonable release clause ...
What to win feck all - as opposed to possibly winning the title, or possibly winning EL, or possibly winning League Cup etc ?If I was him, not sure I'd be accepting your advice....
TBF Fulham could easily be Champions of South America so it would be a good move for him.
But everyone was saying Andre would be the number 6 for us, so if that was the case he'd get plenty of performances at Liverpool.
Do people really believe in this? A 22-year-old, coming from Brazil in mid-season, to a new league and country, at one of the biggest clubs in the World, with a lot of competition in midfield, becoming an automatic starter?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
But it would be the same for Fulham as well, wouldn't it? That's my point. Your argument he would be better off at Fulham would give him the exact same problem getting used to a new league minus perhaps the massive expectations that we have on players here.
Page created in 0.041 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.38]