Even if we sign him in Jan, probably wouldnt see him until March/April as hell basically need end of season break and then pre season.



Think hell have played something like 2 years without a rest by Jan.



The league season finishes on 6 December for Palmeiras. They then play in the FIFA Club World Cup on 18 December and 22 December. So he gets about 10 days off between the league finishes and the Club World Cup starting, and if he were to join us, he'd get about 10 days off after the Club World Cup. Could ease him in over January in the FA Cup games.